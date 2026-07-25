The Best FPL Names for Every Premier League Club: 2026–27 Season

The World Cup offered some welcome respite at the end of a frenetic Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, but managers must now start preparations for the 2026–27 campaign.

FPL has officially returned ahead of the upcoming term and players can now select their squads ahead of Gameweek 1, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 21.

However, before drafting up a roster, managers must first choose their witty, pun-based team name—an essential tradition since the game’s inception.

There are an abundance of legendary team names which have been recycled time and time again over the years, but we at Sports Illustrated have compiled a fresh list of options for each of the Premier League’s current teams.

We apologize in advance for some of the toe-curling word play you’re about to lay eyes on.

Jump to:

Arsenal

Kai Havertz is a fan favorite at Arsenal. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Old Havertz Kai Hard

Shiver Me Timbers

Eze Come Eze Go

Quantum of Tzolis

Livin Saliba Loca

Saka Potatoes

Aston Villa

Me Myself Unai

Lord of the Mings

McGinn and Tonic

Pau Patrol

Behind Emery Lines

Bournemouth

Saving Private Rayan

Evanilson Almighty

Battle of Toth

Guns N Rose

Brentford

Michael Kayode has been integral to Brentford. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images.

Dango Unchained

50 Schades of Grey

Milambo No. 5

Kayode Parfum

Brighton & Hove Albion

Uptown Dunk

Now I’m a Baleba

Minteh Wonderland

Gross Misconduct

Mitomachondria

Chelsea

Morgan Rogers completed his move to Chelsea after a whirlwind of negotiations. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Jolly Rogers

Tosin and Turning

Back of the Neto

Reece’s Set Pieces

Vote for Pedro

Sega Emegha Drive

Coventry City

ThrowTheKitchingSink

Simms Card

Haji Go Lucky

Frank You Lampard

Crystal Palace

Hakuna Mateta

Lerma Driver

Sarr Sarr Binks

Pino Grigio

Everton

David Moyes’s Everton are targeting better than mid-table. | Paul Bonser/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Backstreet Moyes

For Beto or Worse

Escape From Alcaraz

Me Myself Ndiaye

Rock N Rohl

Fulham

Iwobi Wan Kenobi

Berge King

The Bernd Leno Show

Silent Bobb

Hull City

Hit The Targett

Belloumi Burger

Egan to Please

Millar’s Crossing

Ipswich Town

PhilogenesNotMyLover

Femme Fatawu

Burns Baby Burns

Greaves Lightnin’

Leeds United

Tiki-Tanaka

Stach of Cash

Farke the Bus

How Nmecha Mother

Liverpool

Alisson is the inspiration for some team names. | Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Alisson Wonderland

Wirtz Team Name Ever

Frimp My Ride

Endo The World

LoveTheWaySzoboszlai

Manchester City

Peaky Reijnders

Champagne Khusanova

Count Doku

HaalandGlobetrotters

GvardiolsOfTheGalaxy

Beef Cherki

Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes will be out of contract next summer. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Yoro Wizard Harry

Afternoon De Ligt

Stairway to Heaven

Bruno Dos Tres

Shut the Dorgu

Newcastle United

Botman Begins

DontLookBackInElanga

Wissa of Oz

Sonny and Schar

Swedish Howe’s Mafia

Nottingham Forest

Matz Sels Sea Shells

MacAwoniyi Cheese

Super Murillo Galaxy

Wood I Lie to You?

Sunderland

Through the Roefs

Moves Like Xhaka

Le Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum

Talbi or Not Talbi

Tottenham Hotspur

Los Porro Hermanos

MaddisonSquareGarden

What the Van Hecke?

Return of the Djedi

Gray’s Anatomy

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