The Best FPL Names for Every Premier League Club: 2026–27 Season
The World Cup offered some welcome respite at the end of a frenetic Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, but managers must now start preparations for the 2026–27 campaign.
FPL has officially returned ahead of the upcoming term and players can now select their squads ahead of Gameweek 1, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 21.
However, before drafting up a roster, managers must first choose their witty, pun-based team name—an essential tradition since the game’s inception.
There are an abundance of legendary team names which have been recycled time and time again over the years, but we at Sports Illustrated have compiled a fresh list of options for each of the Premier League’s current teams.
We apologize in advance for some of the toe-curling word play you’re about to lay eyes on.
Jump to:
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Bournemouth
- Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Chelsea
- Coventry City
- Crystal Palace
- Everton
- Fulham
- Hull City
- Ipswich Town
- Leeds United
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest
- Sunderland
- Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal
- Old Havertz Kai Hard
- Shiver Me Timbers
- Eze Come Eze Go
- Quantum of Tzolis
- Livin Saliba Loca
- Saka Potatoes
Aston Villa
- Me Myself Unai
- Lord of the Mings
- McGinn and Tonic
- Pau Patrol
- Behind Emery Lines
Bournemouth
- Saving Private Rayan
- Evanilson Almighty
- Battle of Toth
- Guns N Rose
Brentford
- Dango Unchained
- 50 Schades of Grey
- Milambo No. 5
- Kayode Parfum
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Uptown Dunk
- Now I’m a Baleba
- Minteh Wonderland
- Gross Misconduct
- Mitomachondria
Chelsea
- Jolly Rogers
- Tosin and Turning
- Back of the Neto
- Reece’s Set Pieces
- Vote for Pedro
- Sega Emegha Drive
Coventry City
- ThrowTheKitchingSink
- Simms Card
- Haji Go Lucky
- Frank You Lampard
Crystal Palace
- Hakuna Mateta
- Lerma Driver
- Sarr Sarr Binks
- Pino Grigio
Everton
- Backstreet Moyes
- For Beto or Worse
- Escape From Alcaraz
- Me Myself Ndiaye
- Rock N Rohl
Fulham
- Iwobi Wan Kenobi
- Berge King
- The Bernd Leno Show
- Silent Bobb
Hull City
- Hit The Targett
- Belloumi Burger
- Egan to Please
- Millar’s Crossing
Ipswich Town
- PhilogenesNotMyLover
- Femme Fatawu
- Burns Baby Burns
- Greaves Lightnin’
Leeds United
- Tiki-Tanaka
- Stach of Cash
- Farke the Bus
- How Nmecha Mother
Liverpool
- Alisson Wonderland
- Wirtz Team Name Ever
- Frimp My Ride
- Endo The World
- LoveTheWaySzoboszlai
Manchester City
- Peaky Reijnders
- Champagne Khusanova
- Count Doku
- HaalandGlobetrotters
- GvardiolsOfTheGalaxy
- Beef Cherki
Manchester United
- Yoro Wizard Harry
- Afternoon De Ligt
- Stairway to Heaven
- Bruno Dos Tres
- Shut the Dorgu
Newcastle United
- Botman Begins
- DontLookBackInElanga
- Wissa of Oz
- Sonny and Schar
- Swedish Howe’s Mafia
Nottingham Forest
- Matz Sels Sea Shells
- MacAwoniyi Cheese
- Super Murillo Galaxy
- Wood I Lie to You?
Sunderland
- Through the Roefs
- Moves Like Xhaka
- Le Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum
- Talbi or Not Talbi
Tottenham Hotspur
- Los Porro Hermanos
- MaddisonSquareGarden
- What the Van Hecke?
- Return of the Djedi
- Gray’s Anatomy
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Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.