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The Best FPL Names for Every Premier League Club: 2026–27 Season

Fantasy Premier League has officially returned ahead of the new campaign.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
Premier League champions Arsenal will be the inspiration for many FPL names.
Premier League champions Arsenal will be the inspiration for many FPL names. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images)

The World Cup offered some welcome respite at the end of a frenetic Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, but managers must now start preparations for the 2026–27 campaign.

FPL has officially returned ahead of the upcoming term and players can now select their squads ahead of Gameweek 1, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 21.

However, before drafting up a roster, managers must first choose their witty, pun-based team name—an essential tradition since the game’s inception.

There are an abundance of legendary team names which have been recycled time and time again over the years, but we at Sports Illustrated have compiled a fresh list of options for each of the Premier League’s current teams.

We apologize in advance for some of the toe-curling word play you’re about to lay eyes on.

Jump to:

  1. Arsenal
  2. Aston Villa
  3. Bournemouth
  4. Brentford
  5. Brighton & Hove Albion
  6. Chelsea
  7. Coventry City
  8. Crystal Palace
  9. Everton
  10. Fulham
  11. Hull City
  12. Ipswich Town
  13. Leeds United
  14. Liverpool
  15. Manchester City
  16. Manchester United
  17. Newcastle United
  18. Nottingham Forest
  19. Sunderland
  20. Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz is a fan favorite at Arsenal. | Visionhaus/Getty Images
  • Old Havertz Kai Hard
  • Shiver Me Timbers
  • Eze Come Eze Go
  • Quantum of Tzolis
  • Livin Saliba Loca
  • Saka Potatoes

Aston Villa

  • Me Myself Unai
  • Lord of the Mings
  • McGinn and Tonic
  • Pau Patrol
  • Behind Emery Lines

Bournemouth

  • Saving Private Rayan
  • Evanilson Almighty
  • Battle of Toth
  • Guns N Rose

Brentford

Michael Kayode
Michael Kayode has been integral to Brentford. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images.
  • Dango Unchained
  • 50 Schades of Grey
  • Milambo No. 5
  • Kayode Parfum

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Uptown Dunk
  • Now I’m a Baleba
  • Minteh Wonderland
  • Gross Misconduct
  • Mitomachondria

Chelsea

Morgan Rogers in the Stamford Bridge tunnel.
Morgan Rogers completed his move to Chelsea after a whirlwind of negotiations. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images
  • Jolly Rogers
  • Tosin and Turning
  • Back of the Neto
  • Reece’s Set Pieces
  • Vote for Pedro
  • Sega Emegha Drive

Coventry City

  • ThrowTheKitchingSink
  • Simms Card
  • Haji Go Lucky
  • Frank You Lampard

Crystal Palace

  • Hakuna Mateta
  • Lerma Driver
  • Sarr Sarr Binks
  • Pino Grigio

Everton

David Moyes
David Moyes’s Everton are targeting better than mid-table. | Paul Bonser/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
  • Backstreet Moyes
  • For Beto or Worse
  • Escape From Alcaraz
  • Me Myself Ndiaye
  • Rock N Rohl

Fulham

  • Iwobi Wan Kenobi
  • Berge King
  • The Bernd Leno Show
  • Silent Bobb

Hull City

  • Hit The Targett
  • Belloumi Burger
  • Egan to Please
  • Millar’s Crossing

Ipswich Town

  • PhilogenesNotMyLover
  • Femme Fatawu
  • Burns Baby Burns
  • Greaves Lightnin’

Leeds United

  • Tiki-Tanaka
  • Stach of Cash
  • Farke the Bus
  • How Nmecha Mother

Liverpool

Alisson
Alisson is the inspiration for some team names. | Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images
  • Alisson Wonderland
  • Wirtz Team Name Ever
  • Frimp My Ride
  • Endo The World
  • LoveTheWaySzoboszlai

Manchester City

  • Peaky Reijnders
  • Champagne Khusanova
  • Count Doku
  • HaalandGlobetrotters
  • GvardiolsOfTheGalaxy
  • Beef Cherki

Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes wafting his arms around.
Bruno Fernandes will be out of contract next summer. | Visionhaus/Getty Images
  • Yoro Wizard Harry
  • Afternoon De Ligt
  • Stairway to Heaven
  • Bruno Dos Tres
  • Shut the Dorgu

Newcastle United

  • Botman Begins
  • DontLookBackInElanga
  • Wissa of Oz
  • Sonny and Schar
  • Swedish Howe’s Mafia

Nottingham Forest

  • Matz Sels Sea Shells
  • MacAwoniyi Cheese
  • Super Murillo Galaxy
  • Wood I Lie to You?

Sunderland

  • Through the Roefs
  • Moves Like Xhaka
  • Le Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum
  • Talbi or Not Talbi

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Los Porro Hermanos
  • MaddisonSquareGarden
  • What the Van Hecke?
  • Return of the Djedi
  • Gray’s Anatomy

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.

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