The 15 Best Left Wingers/Midfielders in EA FC 27—Official Ratings

Finding a top-class left-sided attacker can give your team a serious edge in EA Sports FC 27.

Whether you’re looking for a rapid winger who can tear past defenders, a creative threat capable of carving open a defense, or a clinical finisher who can cut inside and make things happen, the game offers plenty of quality on that flank.

Here are the 15 best this year’s game has to offer.

Best Left Wingers/Midfielders in EA FC 27

15. Anthony Gordon (Barcelona)

Gordon is rapid. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Overall: 82



Anthony Gordon’s standout attribute in EA FC 27 is undoubtedly his 91 pace, although his 82 dribbling is also respectable and allows him to cause problems for opposition defenders.



However, his three-star weak foot and three-star skill moves, combined with relatively average attributes across the board otherwise, could prove a drawback for players looking for a more technically complete winger.

14. Pedro Gonçalves (Fiorentina)

Pedro Gonçalves is on loan at Fiorentina. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall: 82



Although listed as a left midfielder, Pedro Gonçalves is arguably better suited to operating in an attacking midfield role.



The Portugal international lacks the explosive pace to consistently trouble defenders out wide, but his 83 dribbling and 82 passing make him an effective creative presence. His technical ability allows him to find pockets of space, retain possession under pressure and unlock opposition defenses in tight areas.

13. Yannick Carrasco (Al Shabab)

Carrasco has long been a fan favorite in EA FC. | Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Overall: 82



Veteran Yannick Carrasco brings plenty of experience and versatility to the left flank.



The Belgian has 88 pace, 84 dribbling and 81 shooting, offering a well-rounded attacking profile.



He can also play as a striker.

12. Rafael Leão (Galatasaray)

Rafael Leão made the move to Galatasaray in 2026. | Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu/Getty Images

Overall: 83



With 93 pace and five-star skill moves, Rafael Leão can be devastating in full flow.



His relatively low passing, however, means he may not always be able to produce an end product once he’s gone past his man.

11. Álex Baena (Atlético Madrid)

Álex Baena excels at CAM. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Overall: 83



With just 78 pace and 75 shooting, Álex Baena is unlikely to appeal to too many players in EA FC 27 as an option on the left flank.



Move him into attacking midfield, however, and his elite passing and dribbling can unlock his potential as a master creator.

10. Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo is a versatile option. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Rodrygo is another technically gifted forward who offers plenty of versatility across the attacking positions.



The Brazilian has 87 pace and 87 dribbling, making him a well-rounded option for players who value close control and creativity.



His ability to operate in different attacking roles is an added bonus.

9. Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Williams is unstoppable at full throttle. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Overall: 84



With 93 pace, there’s little anyone can do to stop Nico Williams when he’s at full throttle.



His 86 dribbling is also tidy, but his shooting and passing ratings leave a bit to be desired.

8. Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)

Cunha is an excellent finisher. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Matheus Cunha’s standout attribute is his shooting, with an impressive 86 rating.



The Brazilian also possesses 84 dribbling and 79 passing, allowing him to contribute both as a creator and a finisher.

7. Jérémy Doku (Manchester City)

Doku is a world-class dribbler. | Danehouse Photography Ltd/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Jérémy Doku’s exceptional dribbling makes him one of the most dangerous players to defend against in FC 27.



The Belgian has 91 pace and 88 dribbling, allowing him to change direction quickly and take on opponents with ease.

6. Alejandro Grimaldo (Atlético Madrid)

Grimaldo was formerly a defender by trade. | Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Formerly a left wing back, Alejandro Grimaldo offers a different skill set from the traditional attacking wingers in this ranking.



The Spanish international has 87 passing, 85 dribbling, 72 defending and elite stamina, making him a technically accomplished option who can contribute at both ends of the pitch.

5. Bradley Barcola (Liverpool)

Bradley Barcola joined Liverpool in the summer. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Bradley Barcola is among the quickest players in the ranking, with 92 pace making him a constant threat on the counter-attack.



The Frenchman also has 84 dribbling, allowing him to take on defenders and create opportunities in the final third. His 76 shooting is an area that could improve, however.

4. Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich)

Díaz is thriving at Bayern. | Stefan Matzke/sampics/Getty Images

Overall: 88



Luis Díaz combines 87 dribbling with 83 passing and 82 shooting, giving him an excellent balance of creativity and finishing ability.



His 82 pace is slightly lower than some of his competitors, but his technical quality makes him one of the standout options.

3. Raphinha (Barcelona)

Raphinha can also play at CAM. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Overall: 88



Raphinha’s 86 shooting rating is the joint-highest among the 15 players listed here, meaning he is a real threat when through on goal.



Combine that with his blistering 91 pace and 87 dribbling—as well as his ability to play on the right or as an attacking midfielder—and you have one of the best and most versatile forwards in the game.

2. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Viní Jr. has bags of pace. | Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images

Overall: 89



Vinícius Júnior’s 93 pace and 91 dribbling make him one of the game’s most explosive wide attackers, while his 85 shooting rating also makes him a real goal threat.



His only real weakness is his physicality rating of 71, which makes him a little easier for defenders to bump off the ball.

1. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kvaratskhelia is the best in the business. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Overall: 89



Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tops the list with an overall rating of 89.



His standout attribute is his 90 dribbling, while 86 pace, 85 shooting and 84 passing make him a dangerous all-round attacking option.



With five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, too, there’s very little not to like.

EA FC 27: Best Left Wingers/Midfielders—Ranked

Rank Player Club Rating 15. Anthony Gordon Barcelona 82 14. Pedro Gonçalves Fiorentina 82 13. Yannick Carrasco Al Shabab 82 12. Rafael Leão Galatasaray 83 11. Álex Baena Atlético Madrid 83 10. Rodrygo Real Madrid 84 9. Nico Williams Athletic Club 84 8. Matheus Cunha Manchester United 84 7. Jérémy Doku Manchester City 84 6. Alejandro Grimaldo Atlético Madrid 85 5. Bradley Barcola Liverpool 85 4. Luis Díaz Bayern Munich 88 3. Raphinha Barcelona 88 2. Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid 89 1. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Paris Saint-Germain 89