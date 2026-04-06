The 20 Best Nigerian Soccer Players of All Time—Ranked

Nigeria is one of Africa’s premier soccer powers.

The Super Eagles have won the Africa Cup of Nations three times—in 1980, 1994 and 2013—and have appeared in six World Cups, the third-most of any African nation.

Such achievements don’t happen without exceptional talent. Over the years, Nigeria has produced players who have dazzled not just in Africa, but on the global stage—from creative playmakers to clinical goal scorers.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the 20 greatest Nigerian soccer players of all time.

20. Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa has over 100 caps for Nigeria. | IMAGO/Xinhua

Ahmed Musa retired from international football in 2025, leaving as Nigeria’s record appearance-maker with 110 caps and one of their top scorers with 16 goals.



Premier League fans might recall his brief, unremarkable stint at Leicester City, but that was only a small part of a remarkable career.



Musa enjoyed domestic success across multiple countries, winning titles in Russia with CSKA Moscow—where he terrorized defenses for four years—and in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr. On the international stage, he helped Nigeria lift the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring in the semifinal victory over Mali.

19. Daniel Amokachi

Daniel Amokachi had a short but stellar career. | IMAGO/Oliver Behrendt

Daniel Amokachi’s career was ultimately cut short by injuries, meaning he spent less than a decade at the very top level—but while it lasted, it was pretty spectacular.



Nicknamed “The Bull,” Amokachi caught the eye while playing for hometown side Ranchers Bees before going on to star for several European clubs. He enjoyed successful spells with Club Brugge, Everton—where he helped the club win the 1995 FA Cup, famously “substituting himself” on in the semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur and scoring twice—and Beşiktaş.



He was also part of Nigeria’s triumphant squad at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and featured at the 1994 World Cup, scoring twice as the Super Eagles made their mark on the global stage.

18. Taribo West

Taribo West's braids were iconic. | IMAGO/Uwe Kraft

Taribo West is, of course, instantly recognizable for his wild hairstyle—shaved sides, bright green braids twisted into a ponytail and a few untamed bunches on top.



But behind the hair was a top-class defender. West was a Ligue 1 champion with Auxerre in France and later played for Inter Milan, with a brief spell in the Premier League at Derby County.



For Nigeria, he earned 42 caps and played every minute as the Super Eagles finished runners-up at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations, proving he was just as formidable on the pitch as his hair was memorable.

17. Obafemi Martins

Obafemi Martins had a rocket shot on him. | IMAGO/Xinhua

Obafemi Martins may never quite have lived up to the enormous hype that surrounded him during his early days at Inter Milan, but he still went on to enjoy a highly successful career. Over the years, he won trophies with Inter, Birmingham City—famously helping them lift the League Cup against the odds—Rubin Kazan, Seattle Sounders and Shanghai Shenhua.



Thanks to his explosive and exciting style of play, a thunderous left foot and his trademark acrobatic backflip celebrations, Martins was also a fan favorite wherever he went. He was just as popular with the Super Eagles, scoring an impressive 18 goals in 42 appearances for Nigeria.

16. Muda Lawal

Muda Lawal made 86 appearances for Nigeria. | IMAGO/PA Images

Muda Lawal holds the distinction of being the only African player to appear in five consecutive Africa Cup of Nations finals, from 1976 to 1984, helping the Super Eagles lift the trophy in 1980.



In total, he made 86 appearances for Nigeria, scoring 12 goals. Though primarily a midfielder, Lawal was famed for his versatility and all-round ability, capable of playing in defense, midfield or attack. A tireless runner and complete player—dribbler, passer, marker and goalscorer—he seemed able to do it all.



Sadly, Lawal died unexpectedly in 1991 at just 37 years old while still playing domestically in Nigeria, cutting short the life of one of the country’s most remarkable soccer players.

15. Joseph Yobo

Joseph Yobo. | IMAGO/Sven Simon

Captain of Nigeria’s 2013 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad, Joseph Yobo earned an impressive 101 caps for the Super Eagles, cementing his place as one of the nation’s all-time greatest defenders.



At club level, he’s an Everton legend.



Spending a decade at Goodison Park, Yobo anchored the Toffees’ defense through one of their most successful modern eras, helping the club secure four top-six Premier League finishes as a model of consistency and leadership.

14. Emmanuel Amunike

Emmanuel Amunike once played for Barcelona. | IMAGO

Emmanuel Amunike made history as the first Nigerian to play for Barcelona, joining the Catalan club in 1996—shortly after starring at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, where he scored the decisive goal in the final to secure Nigeria’s gold medal.



Two years earlier, he had helped Nigeria win the Africa Cup of Nations and earned the African Footballer of the Year award.



A speedy and skillful winger with a keen eye for goal, Amunike spent two seasons at Camp Nou, helping Barcelona win the 1996–97 Copa del Rey. He also enjoyed success in Egypt, Portugal and Nigeria, enjoying a decorated career at both club and international level.

13. Christian Chukwu

Chukwu managed Nigeria between 2003 and 2005. | Getty/Shaun Botterill

Nicknamed “The Chairman,” Christian Chukwu was a formidable defender who captained Nigeria between 1974 and 1980, becoming the first Nigerian skipper to lift the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.



Although he never played club soccer outside his home country—spending his entire career with Enugu Rangers—his commanding leadership and role in guiding Nigeria to its first major international title are more than enough to secure his place among the nation’s all-time greats.



He later managed the Super Eagles between 2003 and 2005.

12. Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman was the 2024 African Player of the Year. | Getty

If you’d told someone a few years back that Ademola Lookman would win the 2024 African Footballer of the Year, they probably would have laughed—and not because of his youth international history with England.



After underwhelming spells at Everton, Fulham, and Leicester, Lookman’s career seemed to be stalling. But a 2022 move to Atalanta changed everything. Under Gian Piero Gasperini, the Italian club unearthed a player few had realized was capable of world-class brilliance.



In Bergamo, Lookman became a nightmare for defenders: direct, lightning-fast, incredibly skillful, and tactically intelligent. He famously led Atalanta to their first-ever European title, scoring a sensational hat-trick in the Euro;a League final.



Though his time at the club ended on a sour note, Lookman has since thrived at Atlético Madrid and remains a key figure for the Super Eagles—whom he chose to represent in 2022—with plenty of prime years still ahead.

11. Yakubu

Yakubu was an elite striker. | IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

“Feed the Yak and he will score,” fans used to say of Yakubu Ayegbeni—and score he did, again and again, for both club and country.



A Premier League cult hero, he found the net just shy of 100 times in England, representing Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton and Blackburn. Known for his bullish strength and predatory instincts, he became one of the league’s most feared strikers.



For Nigeria, Yakubu was equally prolific, netting 21 goals in 58 appearances, including one against South Korea at the 2010 World Cup. Unfortunately, it’s his infamous miss from barely a yard out in the same game that many still remember—but his career was defined far more by his relentless finishing than that moment.

10. Vincent Enyeama

Vincent Enyeama. | IMAGO/Xinhua

Vincent Enyeama is Nigeria’s greatest goalkeeper of all time.



Renowned for his lightning-fast reflexes and exceptional shot-stopping skills, he was the backbone of the Super Eagles for over a decade, earning 101 caps and playing a key role in Nigeria’s 2013 Africa Cup of Nations triumph.



At club level, Enyeama enjoyed success in Nigeria and Israel, but it was his time in France with Lille that truly cemented his legacy—where he recorded the second-longest streak without conceding a goal in Ligue 1 history.

9. Finidi George

Finidi George spent time in the Premier League. | IMAGO/Kolvenbach

One of the greatest Nigerian wingers of all time, Finidi George was the type of player defenders dreaded facing—lightning quick, direct and with a keen eye for goal.



He put those qualities to excellent use for Nigeria, earning 62 caps, scoring six goals, and helping the Super Eagles win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.



At club level, he enjoyed even greater success. First with Ajax—alongside Nwankwo Kanu—he won three Eredivisie titles and the Champions League in 1994–95, notably scoring in the semifinal against Bayern Munich. Later, at Real Betis, although silverware proved elusive, he dazzled crowds in Spain with his skillful wing play and consistently reached double figures for goals in each of his four seasons with the club.

8. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen scores goals for fun. | PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP/Getty Images

Victor Osimhen will soon become Nigeria’s all-time leading scorer—he may already be there by the time you’re reading this.



A lethal finisher with blistering pace and a commanding presence in the air, Osimhen has been scoring at will for the Super Eagles since his debut in 2017, just as he has during his club career. He first set Ligue 1 alight with Lille before firing Napoli and Galatasaray to Serie A and Süper Lig titles, respectively.



Although his move to Turkey at the peak of his career raised a few eyebrows, there’s still plenty of time for Osimhen to cement his reputation as an all-time great.

7. Sunday Oliseh

Sunday Oliseh is a Nigeria great. | IMAGO/Oliver Behrendt

A physically strong and technically gifted defensive midfielder, Sunday Oliseh helped redefine his position by focusing on ball retention, intelligent distribution and creativity rather than just brute tackling.



He showcased his talents at some of the world’s top clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Ajax, winning trophies with each.



For Nigeria, Oliseh was the engine of the team that lifted the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and claimed gold at the 1996 Olympics—though he is perhaps best remembered for his stunning long-range winner against Spain in the 1998 World Cup, securing a 3–2 victory for the Super Eagles.

6. John Obi Mikel

John Obi Mikel was a solid midfielder. | IMAGO/UK Sports Pics Ltd

Love him or loathe him as a podcaster these days, there’s no denying that John Obi Mikel was a top-class player at his peak.



A Chelsea legend, Mikel spent a decade at Stamford Bridge helping the Blues lift nearly everything on offer, including two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League. He was never the flashiest name on the team sheet, but his calm, intelligent and versatile play made him a rock in midfield—dependable, classy and always putting the team first.



For Nigeria, Mikel earned 91 caps and starred as the Super Eagles lifted the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, finishing shortly after as runner-up in the African Footballer of the Year awards.

5. Stephen Keshi

Stephen Keshi. | IMAGO/Sven Simon

Mentored by the legendary Christian Chukwu, Stephen Keshi followed in his mentor’s footsteps by lifting the Africa Cup of Nations trophy 14 years after Chukwu’s 1980 triumph.



Nicknamed “The Big Boss” for his commanding presence, leadership and no-nonsense style at the heart of defense, Keshi also enjoyed a successful club career in Nigeria and Europe, featuring for teams like Anderlecht and Strasbourg. He later managed the Super Eagles, guiding Nigeria to another AFCON title in 2013, becoming one of only two men to win the trophy as both a player and a coach.



Keshi passed away in 2016 and was honored two years later with a Google Doodle on what would have been his 56th birthday.

4. Segun Odegbami

Segun Odegbami. | IMAGO/PA Images

Segun “Mathematical” Odegbami—so nicknamed because he studied at Nigeria’s premier technical institute, The Polytechnic in Ibadan—was the country’s first genuine soccer superstar.



Shining throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, the electrifying winger built a reputation for his blistering pace, sharp finishing and knack for delivering when the stakes were highest.



His greatest impact came at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he finished as the tournament’s top scorer on two occasions. Most famously, in 1980 he played a decisive role in Nigeria’s triumph, scoring twice in the final as the Super Eagles defeated Algeria 3–0 to claim their first-ever continental title.

3. Nwankwo Kanu

Kanu was a special type of player. | IMAGO/Fassbender

Despite being a striker, Nwankwo Kanu was never the most prolific goalscorer—netting just 12 times in 86 appearances for Nigeria and 124 times in 542 club games—but that hardly tells the full story of his brilliance.



Kanu brought so much more than goals: an unorthodox, unpredictable presence in the final third, a masterful link-up player, and a surprisingly silky dribbler for his height, capable of slicing through even the most disciplined defenses.



A Champions League winner with Ajax, an “Invincible” with Arsenal and an FA Cup hero with Portsmouth—scoring decisive goals in both the semifinal and final in 2008—few Nigerian players have a résumé as decorated or unique as Kanu’s.

2. Rashidi Yekini

Rashidi Yekini's celebration at the 1994 World Cup was iconic. | Getty/Bongarts

Victor Osimhen is on track to become Nigeria’s all-time top scorer, a record currently held by the legendary Rashidi Yekini.



With 37 goals in 62 appearances, Yekini earned the nickname “The Goal Father” from teammates and fans alike. Over his career, he scored nearly 500 goals while playing for clubs across Europe and Africa.



A powerful and clinical striker, Yekini’s goals were not just frequent—they were often decisive.



He scored 13 times in Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, helping Nigeria lift the trophy in 1994. That same year, he made history at the World Cup by netting Nigeria’s first-ever goal in the tournament, opening a 3-0 victory over Bulgaria. His iconic celebration—tears streaming as he held the net—remains one of the most emotional and unforgettable moments in Nigerian soccer history.

1. Jay-Jay Okocha

Jay-Jay Okocha was a joy to behold. | IMAGO/Uwe Kraft

The player so nice, they named him twice—few soccer players have ever been as entertaining to watch as Jay-Jay Okocha.



Whether with Nigeria, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain or, perhaps most notably, Bolton Wanderers, he lit up every pitch he played on.



Known for his trademark rainbow flicks and an uncanny ability to score from distance, Okocha turned every game into a spectacle. While he may not have amassed the trophy haul that some superstars enjoy, his individual brilliance spoke for itself.



Seven Nigerian Footballer of the Year awards, two African Footballer of the Year titles and countless other accolades show that the world recognized his genius.

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