The 15 Best Right Wingers/Midfielders in EA FC 27—Official Ratings

Finding an elite right-sided attacker can make all the difference in EA Sports FC 27.

Whether you’re after an explosive winger who can leave defenders trailing, a technically gifted playmaker capable of unlocking stubborn defenses, or a goalscoring threat who loves cutting inside from the flank, there’s no shortage of quality to choose from.

The game’s 15 highest-rated right wingers and right midfielders offer a fascinating mix of established superstars and some of the most exciting young talents in world soccer, each bringing something different to the table.

Best Right Wingers/Midfielders in EA FC 27

15. Giuliano Simeone (Atlético Madrid)

Giuliano Simeone has bags of pace. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Overall: 82



Kicking off the list is Giuliano Simeone, who offers plenty of energy and physicality down the right flank.



The Argentine’s standout attributes are his impressive 92 pace and 83 physicality, making him a useful option for players who prefer a direct, hard-working winger. His technical numbers are less spectacular, but he offers plenty of athleticism.

14. Kingsley Coman (Al Nassr)

Coman is an EA FC fan favorite. | Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Overall: 83



A long-time EA FC fan favorite, Kingsley Coman remains one of the more dangerous traditional wingers in the game, with his combination of speed and dribbling making him particularly effective in one-on-one situations.



The Frenchman boasts 87 pace and 87 dribbling, giving him the tools to beat defenders and create opportunities from wide areas.

13. Mason Greenwood (Fenerbahçe)

Greenwood has a great eye for goal. | Cemal Yurttas/Anadolu/Getty Images

Overall: 83



Mason Greenwood offers an attractive attacking profile, particularly for players looking for a right-sided forward with a natural eye for goal.



His 85 shooting is his standout attribute, complemented by 84 dribbling and 83 pace.

12. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

Bowen is too good for the Championship. | Gareth Fuller/PA Images/Getty Images

Overall: 83



Jarrod Bowen is a dependable attacking option who offers a nice balance of technical ability and goalscoring threat.



The Englishman has 81 shooting and 82 dribbling, making him a useful presence around the opposition penalty area. He might not possess the explosive pace of some of his competitors, but his well-rounded attributes make him a solid choice.

11. Arda Güler (Real Madrid)

Arda Güler is a star. | Omar Arnau/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Overall: 83



Arda Güler is one of the more technically gifted players on this list, with his passing and dribbling making him particularly appealing for possession-based teams.



The Turkish youngster boasts 85 passing and 84 dribbling, alongside 79 shooting. His 77 pace is relatively modest, but his technical quality makes him an excellent option for players who prefer creativity over outright speed.

10. John McGinn (Aston Villa)

McGinn has one of the best celebrations in the game. | Marc Atkins/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

Overall: 83



John McGinn offers something a little different from the more attack-minded wingers on this list, bringing physicality, defensive work rate and versatility to the right side.



His 84 physicality and 78 defense are particularly impressive, while 81 passing and 82 dribbling make him more than capable of contributing in possession.

9. Yan Diomande (Real Madrid)

Yan Diomande is rapid. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Yan Diomande is one of the most exciting athletic profiles in this ranking, with blistering speed and excellent dribbling making him a nightmare for opposing defenders.



His 93 pace is the highest of any player on this list, while his 87 dribbling gives him the ability to cause serious problems in wide areas. His end product still has room for improvement, but his raw athleticism is difficult to ignore.

8. Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United)

Bryan Mbeumo is a well-rounded option. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Bryan Mbeumo is a particularly well-rounded attacking option, combining excellent pace with strong shooting and dribbling attributes.



The Cameroon international boasts 89 pace, 86 dribbling and 83 shooting, making him a genuine threat both when running at defenders and attacking the penalty area.

7. Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City)

Antoine Semenyo is a beast. | Declan Lloyd/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Antoine Semenyo’s combination of strength, speed and finishing makes him one of the more physically imposing attackers in the ranking.



The Ghanaian boasts 85 shooting and 80 physicality, allowing him to go shoulder-to-shoulder with defenders while offering a genuine goalscoring threat.

6. Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

Cherki has so much talent. | Danehouse Photography Ltd/Getty Images

Overall: 86



Rayan Cherki is arguably one of the most technically gifted players in the entire ranking, with his exceptional dribbling and creativity making him a nightmare to defend against.



The Frenchman boasts 91 dribbling and 85 passing, giving him the tools to unlock defenses and create chances from seemingly impossible situations.

5. Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain)

Désiré Doué has plenty of room to grow, too. | Lilou Cassin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Overall: 86



Désiré Doué is another exciting attacking starlet.



His 90 dribbling is his standout attribute, while 83 pace and 80 physicality make him difficult to contain when running at defenders.



With plenty of room to develop, the Frenchman is an appealing option for anyone building a team around young talent.

4. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Saka isn’t always injured in EA FC 27... | Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Overall: 87



Bukayo Saka is one of the most complete right-sided attacking players in the game.



The Arsenal star boasts 87 dribbling and 85 passing, alongside 82 shooting, while his 73 physicality and 60 defense also make him a relatively well-rounded option.

3. Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor)

Salah has still got it. | Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Overall: 87



Mohamed Salah might be classified as a right midfielder, but his attacking attributes are much more reminiscent of a traditional winger.



The veteran Egyptian boasts 86 dribbling, 84 pace and 83 shooting, making him particularly dangerous when cutting inside from the right and attacking the penalty area. His 83 passing also gives him plenty of creative ability.

2. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Olise is elite. | Sebastian El-Saqqa/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Overall: 90



Michael Olise is the highest-rated right midfielder in EA FC 27, and his attributes make it easy to understand why.



The Frenchman is an exceptional creative presence, boasting 91 dribbling, 89 passing and an outstanding 94 vision.



He lacks the explosive pace of some traditional wingers, but his ability to pick out teammates and create opportunities makes him a particularly dangerous playmaker.

1. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

No surprise Yamal is the best. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Overall: 90



Taking the top spot is Lamine Yamal, who shares the highest overall rating in the ranking but stands out as the game’s best-rated right winger.



The Barcelona teenager boasts an extraordinary 93 dribbling, alongside 87 passing and 86 pace.



His 84 shooting also makes him a genuine threat in front of goal, while his ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations makes him one of the most exciting attacking players available.

EA FC 27: Best Right Wingers/Midfielders—Ranked

Rank Player Club Rating 15. Giuliano Simeone Atlético Madrid 82 14. Kingsley Coman Al Nassr 83 13. Mason Greenwood Fenerbahçe 83 12. Jarrod Bowen West Ham United 83 11. Arda Güler Real Madrid 83 10. John McGinn Aston Villa 83 9. Yan Diomande Real Madrid 84 8. Bryan Mbeumo Manchester United 84 7. Antoine Semenyo Manchester City 85 6. Rayan Cherki Manchester City 86 5. Désiré Doué Paris Saint-Germain 86 4. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 87 3. Mohamed Salah Trabzonspor 87 2. Michael Olise Bayern Munich 90 1. Lamine Yamal Barcelona 90