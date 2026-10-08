The 15 Best Strikers in EA FC 27—Official Ratings

Strikers are arguably the most important players in EA Sports FC 27.

Having an elite goal scorer leading the line can make all the difference, whether you’re building a squad in Career Mode, competing in Ultimate Team or simply playing a friendly with friends. The right striker can turn half-chances into goals and close games out when it matters most.

From powerful target men who can bully defenders to lightning-fast forwards who can leave them in the dust, EA FC 27 is packed with dangerous attacking options.

But which strikers stand above the rest?

Here are the 15 best men’s strikers in EA FC 27, ranked by their official ratings.

Best Strikers in EA FC 27

15. Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ferran Torres is thriving at PSG. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Ferran Torres opens the rankings with an 84 overall rating.



His 88 pace is easily his standout attribute, while his 84 shooting and 82 dribbling give him enough quality to make the most of his speed.

14. Antoine Griezmann (Orlando City)

Antoine Griezmann is now in MLS. | Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Overall: 84



Griezmann’s 84 rating might look modest compared with some of the younger stars above him, but his attributes tell a different story.



The Frenchman has 85 shooting, 85 passing and 87 dribbling, making him one of the most technically gifted forwards in the entire ranking.

13. Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart)

Deniz Undav has shone in Germany. | Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images.

Overall: 85



Undav is a slightly different proposition from the more explosive forwards above him on this list.



His 86 shooting, 83 dribbling and 81 physicality make him a reliable all-around attacker, while his 76 passing means he can also contribute to build-up play.



He doesn’t have the pace to consistently exploit space in behind, but his movement and finishing make him dangerous in and around the penalty area.

12. Hugo Ekitiké (Liverpool)

Hugo Ekitiké had a great first year with Liverpool before his injury. | Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Ekitiké offers a nice blend of speed and technical quality.



His 86 pace and 84 dribbling allow him to carry the ball at defenders, while his 83 shooting gives him enough quality to punish opponents once he gets into dangerous positions.

11. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

Serhou Guirassy scores bags of goals for Dortmund. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Guirassy may not have the pace of some of the other forwards on this list, but his 85 shooting and 83 physicality make him a serious threat inside the box.



His 81 dribbling is also a useful asset, allowing him to hold the ball up and create space before getting a shot away.



He’s a particularly appealing option for players who prefer a more traditional center forward.

10. Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

Victor Osimhen is scoring for fun in Turkey. | Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Osimhen has a profile built around speed and physical dominance.



The Nigerian striker has 89 pace, 86 physicality and 84 shooting, making him particularly dangerous when attacking open space.



He’s also a major threat in the air, meaning defenders have very few ways to keep him quiet when he’s firing on all cylinders.

9. Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

Marcus Thuram is one of two Inter strikers on this list. | Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Overall: 85



Thuram offers another powerful option up front, but unlike some traditional target men, he has the pace to stretch defenses.



His 86 pace, 83 shooting and 81 physicality make him particularly effective when attacking space behind the back line.



Add in his 81 dribbling and you’ve got a forward who can cause problems both with the ball at his feet and when making runs in behind.

8. Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal)

Viktor Gyökeres is a great option in EA FC 27. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Overall: 86



Gyökeres is one of the most physically imposing forwards in EA FC 27, with an impressive 87 physicality to go alongside 87 shooting.



His 81 pace is more than enough to cause problems, while his 78 dribbling gives him enough quality to carry the ball and create opportunities.

7. Alexander Isak (Liverpool)

Alexander Isak has a bit of everything. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Overall: 86



Isak offers an intriguing combination of size, speed and technical ability.



The Swedish striker has 87 shooting, 82 dribbling and 81 pace, allowing him to threaten defenders in several different ways.



He’s also mobile enough to operate outside the box and create chances for himself, making him a more dynamic option than his physical profile might initially suggest.

6. Julián Alvarez (Atlético Madrid)

Julián Alvarez is a solid all-rounder. | Pierre-Philippe MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

Overall: 86



Alvarez is one of the most versatile forwards in the game, and his ratings reflect that.



The Argentine has 87 dribbling, alongside 86 pace and 86 shooting, while his 82 passing gives him the ability to contribute as a creator as well as a goalscorer.



He’s an especially attractive option if you like fluid attacking systems where your striker isn’t restricted to staying between the center backs.

5. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)

Lautaro Martínez is one of the best strikers in EA FC 27. | Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Overall: 87



Lautaro completes the top five with an 87 overall rating.



The Argentine combines 88 shooting with 85 dribbling and 80 pace, giving him an excellent balance between finishing and movement.



He is an extremely well-rounded striker who can thrive in almost any attacking system.

4. Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ousmane Dembélé is amazing on the ball. | Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Overall: 90



Dembélé is one of the most exciting attackers to use in EA FC 27, combining ridiculous dribbling ability with plenty of speed and an excellent shot.



His 93 dribbling, 90 pace and 89 shooting make him particularly dangerous when attacking defenders one-on-one.



If you’re looking for a forward who can create his own chances rather than simply waiting for service, Dembélé is an outstanding option.

3. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane is rated 90 in EA FC 27. | Harry Langer/picture alliance/Getty Images

Overall: 90



Kane may not be the fastest striker around, but his 94 shooting makes up for any lack of pace.



The Bayern Munich forward also boasts 83 passing, 83 physicality and 82 dribbling, making him far more than just a penalty-box finisher.



His ability to drop deep, bring teammates into play and still arrive in dangerous positions makes him one of the most complete forwards available.

2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland is one of the best in the world. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Overall: 91



Haaland is the joint-highest rated striker in EA FC 27 with a 91 overall rating.



The Norwegian’s 92 shooting, 89 physicality and 87 pace make him the ultimate powerhouse striker. He may not have excellent dribbling ability, but give him space inside the box and the outcome is usually the same: another goal.



For players who prefer a traditional No. 9 capable of bullying defenders and finishing almost anything, Haaland is arguably the best option in the game.

1. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappé remains the best. | Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Overall: 91



Mbappé remains the most devastating attacker in EA Sports FC 27.



His 96 pace, 92 dribbling and 91 shooting make him an absolute nightmare for defenders, while his combination of acceleration and technical ability allows him to create chances almost out of nothing.



If you want a forward who can do just about everything at an elite level, Mbappé is the obvious choice.

EA FC 27: Best Strikers—Ranked

Rank Player Club Rating 15. Ferran Torres Paris Saint-Germain 84 14. Antoine Griezmann Orlando City 84 13. Deniz Undav VfB Stuttgart 85 12. Hugo Ekitiké Liverpool 85 11. Serhou Guirassy Borussia Dortmund 85 10. Victor Osimhen Galatasaray 85 9. Marcus Thuram Inter Milan 85 8. Viktor Gyökeres Arsenal 86 7. Alexander Isak Liverpool 86 6. Julián Álvarez Atlético Madrid 86 5. Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan 87 4. Ousmane Dembélé Paris Saint-Germain 90 3. Harry Kane Bayern Munich 90 2. Erling Haaland Manchester City 91 1. Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid 91