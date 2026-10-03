The Best Young Central Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode—Ranked

A dominant central midfielder can be the heartbeat of any successful Career Mode team in EA FC 27.

Whether you want someone to dictate the tempo, carry the ball forward or simply keep things ticking in the middle of the park, finding a young player with plenty of potential can set your team up for years to come.

For this list, we’ve focused on players aged 23 or under with a value below $40 million. That rules out established stars such as Pedri, João Neves, Pablo Barrios and Warren Zaïre-Emery, but there is still plenty of talent available for managers working with a tighter budget.

Honorable Mentions

Mateus Fernandes is a solid Career Mode option. | Phil Walter/Getty Images

There are plenty of other young central midfielders worth considering if the 10 names below are unavailable or too expensive. Ângelo at Al Nassr and Patrik Mercado of Independiente del Valle offer affordable alternatives, while Mateus Fernandes at Tottenham and Diego Gómez at Brighton provide more established options.

Elsewhere, Musab Al Juwair of Al Qadsiah, Matías Orozco at CD Castellón and Alan Alcaraz of Argentinos Juniors could all develop into useful Career Mode players with the right investment.

Finally, Enzo dos Santos of Borussia Dortmund, Bernardo Lima at Porto and Carlos Maciá of Villarreal round out the honorable mentions, giving managers plenty of additional midfield projects to consider.

Best Young Central Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

10. Lamine Camara (AS Monaco)

Lamine Camara has plenty of admirers. | Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Rating: 80

Potential: 85



Camara is one of the more expensive options here, but his 80 rating means you won’t need to wait around for him to become a first-team player.



There’s also relatively little to fix in his game. He has 76 free-kick accuracy and ratings above 80 for crossing, stamina, short passing and long passing, making him an excellent all-around midfielder.

9. Ezechiel Banzuzi (RB Leipzig)

Ezechiel Banzuzi is a beast. | ANP/Getty Images

Rating: 73

Potential: 85



Banzuzi brings plenty of physicality to the midfield, along with good shooting and stamina. At 6'4", he also has an obvious advantage in aerial situations.



He’s another relatively affordable option and even comes with a scanned face, making him a particularly interesting signing for managers who want a physically imposing midfielder with room to grow.

8. Trey Nyoni (Liverpool)

Trey Nyoni is poised for a breakout season. | Jorge Horsted/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rating: 67

Potential: 85



Nyoni is one of the biggest development projects on this list. His 67 rating means he won’t immediately walk into a top-level midfield, but his 85 potential makes him an extremely appealing long-term investment.



His best current rating is 71 for dribbling, so you’ll need to put plenty of work into his development. The upside, however, makes the gamble worthwhile—especially considering how affordable he is.

7. Senny Mayulu (Aston Villa)

Senny Mayulu is now a Villan. | Joachim Azouze/PSG/Getty Images

Rating: 79

Potential: 86



Mayulu is an intriguing option for managers looking for versatility. He’s naturally left-footed, has a scanned face and can even be deployed as a center forward, giving you plenty of flexibility when setting up your team.



His five-star weak foot is another major bonus, although his relatively high value means you’ll likely need to negotiate carefully or consider a loan deal before committing to a permanent transfer.

6. Lewis Miley (Newcastle United)

Lewis Miley is one of two Newcastle players on this list. | Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Images

Rating: 77

Potential: 86



Miley has been a regular feature on lists like this since emerging as one of English soccer’s most promising young midfielders. With his rating continuing to rise and opportunities opening up at Newcastle, he looks ready to take another step forward.



His versatility is another major advantage. Miley can operate on the right side of midfield or even fill in at right back when needed. The main areas to improve are his speed and acceleration.

5. Sean Steur (Newcastle United)

Sean Steur only recently joined Newcastle. | Wart Brinkerhof/ANP/Getty Images

Rating: 72

Potential: 86



Steur is another Newcastle prospect who could benefit from increased first-team opportunities. His low value also makes him one of the more affordable players on this list.



He’s particularly appealing if you want a midfielder who can connect the middle of the pitch with the attack and help build moves from deeper positions.



Defensively, though, there’s still plenty of work to do.

4. Assan Ouédraogo (RB Leipzig)

Assan Ouédraogo has long been tipped for stardom. | Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Rating: 76

Potential: 86



Ouédraogo has the physical tools to become a nightmare to play against. His 85 pace and 83 agility give him the mobility to cover plenty of ground, making him particularly useful in a high-intensity midfield.



His biggest weakness is his defensive game, which will require some development. He also has a scanned face in EA FC 27, giving him an extra touch of realism.

3. Johan Manzambi (Aston Villa)

Manzambi earned a Premier League move in the summer. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rating: 80

Potential: 86



Manzambi was one of the breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup and arrives in Career Mode with an impressive 80 rating and 86 potential.



His 85 agility gives him plenty of mobility in midfield, although his 66 pace is an obvious area to work on. He already offers plenty at both ends of the pitch, but his relatively high wages could make negotiations more difficult.

2. Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar)

Kees Smit is a star. | Richard Sellers/Soccrates/Getty Images

Rating: 75

Potential: 87



Smit offers an excellent combination of affordability and potential. His relatively low value and wages make him a much easier signing for clubs without a huge transfer budget.



The Dutchman already has 80 stamina and 82 ball control, giving him the tools to become a reliable presence in the middle of the pitch. His defensive attributes will need some attention, though.

1. Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham)

Lucas Bergvall leads the way. | Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Rating: 78

Potential: 87



Bergvall is one of the most complete young midfielders on this list, and Tottenham’s crowded midfield could make him an attainable target in Career Mode despite his high value.



He’s also remarkably versatile, capable of dropping into a defensive midfield role or moving further forward as an attacking midfielder. That flexibility makes him useful whether you need someone to break up play or take control of it.

EA FC 27 Career Mode: Best Young Central Midfielders—Ranked

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Price 10. Lamine Camara AS Monaco 22 80 85 $36.5m 9. Ezechiel Banzuzi RB Leipzig 21 73 85 $8.6m 8. Trey Nyoni Liverpool 19 67 85 $3.0m 7. Senny Mayulu Aston Villa 20 79 86 $39.3m 6. Sean Steur Newcastle United 18 72 86 $6.3m 5. Lewis Miley Newcastle United 18 77 86 $26.2m 4. Assan Ouédraogo RB Leipzig 20 76 86 $18.8m 3. Johan Manzambi Aston Villa 20 80 86 $37.1m 2. Kees Smit AZ Alkmaar 20 75 87 $15.4m 1. Lucas Bergvall Tottenham Hotspur 22 78 87 $34.8m