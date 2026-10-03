The Best Young Central Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode—Ranked
A dominant central midfielder can be the heartbeat of any successful Career Mode team in EA FC 27.
Whether you want someone to dictate the tempo, carry the ball forward or simply keep things ticking in the middle of the park, finding a young player with plenty of potential can set your team up for years to come.
For this list, we’ve focused on players aged 23 or under with a value below $40 million. That rules out established stars such as Pedri, João Neves, Pablo Barrios and Warren Zaïre-Emery, but there is still plenty of talent available for managers working with a tighter budget.
Honorable Mentions
There are plenty of other young central midfielders worth considering if the 10 names below are unavailable or too expensive. Ângelo at Al Nassr and Patrik Mercado of Independiente del Valle offer affordable alternatives, while Mateus Fernandes at Tottenham and Diego Gómez at Brighton provide more established options.
Elsewhere, Musab Al Juwair of Al Qadsiah, Matías Orozco at CD Castellón and Alan Alcaraz of Argentinos Juniors could all develop into useful Career Mode players with the right investment.
Finally, Enzo dos Santos of Borussia Dortmund, Bernardo Lima at Porto and Carlos Maciá of Villarreal round out the honorable mentions, giving managers plenty of additional midfield projects to consider.
Best Young Central Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode
10. Lamine Camara (AS Monaco)
Rating: 80
Potential: 85
Camara is one of the more expensive options here, but his 80 rating means you won’t need to wait around for him to become a first-team player.
There’s also relatively little to fix in his game. He has 76 free-kick accuracy and ratings above 80 for crossing, stamina, short passing and long passing, making him an excellent all-around midfielder.
9. Ezechiel Banzuzi (RB Leipzig)
Rating: 73
Potential: 85
Banzuzi brings plenty of physicality to the midfield, along with good shooting and stamina. At 6'4", he also has an obvious advantage in aerial situations.
He’s another relatively affordable option and even comes with a scanned face, making him a particularly interesting signing for managers who want a physically imposing midfielder with room to grow.
8. Trey Nyoni (Liverpool)
Rating: 67
Potential: 85
Nyoni is one of the biggest development projects on this list. His 67 rating means he won’t immediately walk into a top-level midfield, but his 85 potential makes him an extremely appealing long-term investment.
His best current rating is 71 for dribbling, so you’ll need to put plenty of work into his development. The upside, however, makes the gamble worthwhile—especially considering how affordable he is.
7. Senny Mayulu (Aston Villa)
Rating: 79
Potential: 86
Mayulu is an intriguing option for managers looking for versatility. He’s naturally left-footed, has a scanned face and can even be deployed as a center forward, giving you plenty of flexibility when setting up your team.
His five-star weak foot is another major bonus, although his relatively high value means you’ll likely need to negotiate carefully or consider a loan deal before committing to a permanent transfer.
6. Lewis Miley (Newcastle United)
Rating: 77
Potential: 86
Miley has been a regular feature on lists like this since emerging as one of English soccer’s most promising young midfielders. With his rating continuing to rise and opportunities opening up at Newcastle, he looks ready to take another step forward.
His versatility is another major advantage. Miley can operate on the right side of midfield or even fill in at right back when needed. The main areas to improve are his speed and acceleration.
5. Sean Steur (Newcastle United)
Rating: 72
Potential: 86
Steur is another Newcastle prospect who could benefit from increased first-team opportunities. His low value also makes him one of the more affordable players on this list.
He’s particularly appealing if you want a midfielder who can connect the middle of the pitch with the attack and help build moves from deeper positions.
Defensively, though, there’s still plenty of work to do.
4. Assan Ouédraogo (RB Leipzig)
Rating: 76
Potential: 86
Ouédraogo has the physical tools to become a nightmare to play against. His 85 pace and 83 agility give him the mobility to cover plenty of ground, making him particularly useful in a high-intensity midfield.
His biggest weakness is his defensive game, which will require some development. He also has a scanned face in EA FC 27, giving him an extra touch of realism.
3. Johan Manzambi (Aston Villa)
Rating: 80
Potential: 86
Manzambi was one of the breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup and arrives in Career Mode with an impressive 80 rating and 86 potential.
His 85 agility gives him plenty of mobility in midfield, although his 66 pace is an obvious area to work on. He already offers plenty at both ends of the pitch, but his relatively high wages could make negotiations more difficult.
2. Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar)
Rating: 75
Potential: 87
Smit offers an excellent combination of affordability and potential. His relatively low value and wages make him a much easier signing for clubs without a huge transfer budget.
The Dutchman already has 80 stamina and 82 ball control, giving him the tools to become a reliable presence in the middle of the pitch. His defensive attributes will need some attention, though.
1. Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham)
Rating: 78
Potential: 87
Bergvall is one of the most complete young midfielders on this list, and Tottenham’s crowded midfield could make him an attainable target in Career Mode despite his high value.
He’s also remarkably versatile, capable of dropping into a defensive midfield role or moving further forward as an attacking midfielder. That flexibility makes him useful whether you need someone to break up play or take control of it.
EA FC 27 Career Mode: Best Young Central Midfielders—Ranked
Rank
Name
Club
Age
Rating
Potential
Price
10.
Lamine Camara
AS Monaco
22
80
85
$36.5m
9.
Ezechiel Banzuzi
RB Leipzig
21
73
85
$8.6m
8.
Trey Nyoni
Liverpool
19
67
85
$3.0m
7.
Senny Mayulu
Aston Villa
20
79
86
$39.3m
6.
Sean Steur
Newcastle United
18
72
86
$6.3m
5.
Lewis Miley
Newcastle United
18
77
86
$26.2m
4.
Assan Ouédraogo
RB Leipzig
20
76
86
$18.8m
3.
Johan Manzambi
Aston Villa
20
80
86
$37.1m
2.
Kees Smit
AZ Alkmaar
20
75
87
$15.4m
1.
Lucas Bergvall
Tottenham Hotspur
22
78
87
$34.8m
Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.