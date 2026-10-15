The Best Young Left Wingers/Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode—Ranked

Building a great squad in EA FC 27 Career Mode is all about finding the right talent before their value skyrockets.

Left-sided midfielders and wingers can be particularly important. You need pace to beat defenders, dribbling ability to create chances and enough end product to make a difference in the final third. Finding a young player who offers all three without costing a fortune can give your team a serious advantage.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 10 left-sided attackers aged 23 or younger who combine strong current ratings with plenty of room to develop.

To keep things realistic, every player on the list is valued at less than $40 million.

Honorable Mentions

Patrick Dorgu is a versatile option. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Before getting into the top 10, several other young left-sided attackers deserve consideration.

Bazoumana Touré of Newcastle, Ian Subiabre of Tigre, Jaden Umeh of Benfica, Tidiam Gomis of RB Leipzig and Patrick Dorgu of Manchester United are all worth scouting.

Afonso Moreira of Bayer Leverkusen, Ruben van Bommel of PSV, Christopher Bonsu Baah of Al Qadsiah, Jean-Mattéo Bahoya of Leeds United and Malick Fofana of Sunderland round out the honorable mentions.

Best Young Left Wingers/Midfielders to Sign in EA FC 27 Career Mode

10. Jan Virgili (Club Brugge)

Jan Virgili has bags of potential. | Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Rating: 76

Potential: 86



Jan Virgili is an exciting option for managers looking for an explosive young winger without spending a fortune.



His speed makes him dangerous in one-on-one situations, while his relatively affordable value should make him accessible to a range of clubs. A release clause below his market value could make a deal even more attractive.



His biggest weakness is his physicality, with a strength rating of just 42. Improve that through training, however, and Virgili could develop into a very useful wide attacker.

9. Yeremay (Deportivo La Coruña)

Yeremay just makes the cut at 23. | Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Rating: 77

Potential: 86



If you’re looking for a player to build your attack around, Yeremay is an intriguing option.



The Spanish winger offers excellent agility, a dangerous long-range shot and the ability to deliver quality crosses. His well-rounded attacking attributes make him more than just a player who relies on pace to beat defenders.



At 23, he is one of the older players on this list, but his 86 potential still leaves room for significant improvement.



8. Álvaro Montoro (Botafogo)

Montoro is a bargain. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Rating: 75

Potential: 86



Álvaro Montoro is one of the more affordable options on this list and could be an excellent signing for a club looking to develop young talent.



The Argentine stands out for his technical ability, particularly his agility and balance. With ratings of 91 and 90 in those respective attributes, he has the tools to become a dangerous dribbler on the left flank.



His physicality and stamina will need some attention, but the relatively low transfer cost makes those weaknesses easier to overlook.

7. Saïd El Mala (FC Köln)

Said El Mala is one of the world’s brightest young stars. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rating: 78

Potential: 87



Saïd El Mala is a more expensive option, but his current rating and potential make him an appealing target for clubs ready to compete.



His pace is one of his biggest strengths, allowing him to stretch defensive lines and exploit space behind opposition full-backs. He can also develop into a capable left midfielder, giving you some tactical flexibility.



The main areas to improve are his strength and stamina. If you can address those weaknesses, El Mala has the potential to become a reliable attacking option for several seasons.

6. Mika Godts (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mika Godts has the potential to reach an overall rating of 87. | Aurelien Meunier/PSG/Getty Images

Rating: 78

Potential: 87



Mika Godts is an exciting prospect for managers who value technical ability and close control on the wing.



The Belgian has the dribbling qualities needed to beat defenders in tight spaces, while his stamina rating of 82 should help him maintain his intensity throughout most matches.



His potential of 87 makes him an attractive long-term investment, although signing him from Paris Saint-Germain could prove difficult. Both the transfer fee and the challenge of convincing him to join your project may be obstacles.



If your club has the budget and ambition to make the deal happen, though, Godts is well worth considering.

5. Mikey Moore (FC Köln)

Mikey Moore is the second Koln player on this list. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

Rating: 74

Potential: 88



Mikey Moore is one of the more affordable players on this list, with the potential to become an excellent attacking prospect.



The young Englishman has a well-rounded skill set, giving you several ways to develop him. Rather than focusing on a single standout attribute, you can tailor his training to suit your preferred style of play.



Moore’s situation at Tottenham means his availability could depend on the terms of his loan.

4. Oskar Pietuszewski (Porto)

Oskar Pietuszewski can reach 88 OVR. | Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

Rating: 74

Potential: 88



Oskar Pietuszewski offers excellent value for managers looking to add a versatile young attacker to their squad.



His pace and stamina give him a useful foundation, while his ability to play on either flank makes him particularly valuable for teams that rotate their wide players frequently.



That versatility also gives you more options when setting up your team. Whether you prefer to attack down the left or switch play to the opposite wing, Pietuszewski can provide useful cover.

3. Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool)

Ngumoha is one of the Premier League’s hottest young talents. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Rating: 75

Potential: 88



Rio Ngumoha is one of the most exciting young attacking prospects on this list.



Despite his age, the Liverpool winger already has a strong overall rating and plenty of room to develop. His 92 acceleration and natural speed make him particularly dangerous when attacking defenders or running into space behind the back line.



His physical attributes, particularly strength and stamina, could use some improvement. However, those weaknesses are unlikely to outweigh his potential for clubs willing to give him regular playing time.



Liverpool may be reluctant to let him leave, however, so you’ll need an appealing project to stand a chance of signing him.

2. Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund)

Mathis Albert is a long-term project. | Hendrik Deckers/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

Rating: 66

Potential: 88



Mathis Albert is the bargain option for managers who want to invest in a youngster with a high ceiling.



At just $3.1 million, he is one of the cheapest players on this list, yet his potential rating of 88 puts him among the most promising prospects available.



His current overall rating of 66 means he is unlikely to walk straight into the starting lineup at a competitive club. Instead, he is a player to develop gradually through training, substitute appearances and, if necessary, a loan spell.



Improving his physical attributes, particularly strength and stamina, should be a priority.

1. Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig)

Nusa is a beast. | Sona Maleterova/Getty Images

Rating: 78

Potential: 88



Antonio Nusa tops this list thanks to his combination of current ability, potential and quality on the ball.



The Norwegian is already a capable left winger, with the dribbling skills and attacking ability needed to make an immediate impact. His specialist dribbling traits also make him particularly useful when taking on defenders in one-on-one situations.



His crossing, currently rated at 68, is the main area that could use improvement. Develop that part of his game, and he could become a more complete attacking threat.

EA FC 27 Career Mode: Best Young Left Wingers/Midfielders—Ranked

Rank Name Club Age Rating Potential Value 10. Jan Virgili Club Brugge 19 76 86 $18.2m 9. Yeremay Deportivo La Coruña 23 77 86 $26.8m 8. Álvaro Montoro Botafogo 19 75 86 $13.7m 7. Saïd El Mala FC Köln 19 78 87 $34.8m 6. Mika Godts Paris Saint-Germain 21 78 87 $35.9m 5. Mikey Moore FC Köln 18 74 88 $11.4m 4. Oskar Pietuszewski Porto 18 74 88 $11.4m 3. Rio Ngumoha Liverpool 17 75 88 $14.8m 2. Mathis Albert Borussia Dortmund 17 66 88 $3.1m 1. Antonio Nusa RB Leipzig 21 78 88 $35.9m