‘Better Player’—Jamie Carragher Makes Bold Hugo Ekitike Comparison to Liverpool Icon

Jamie Carragher has labelled Hugo Ekitiké a “better player” than iconic former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres after the Frenchman scored twice in Saturday’s 4–1 win over Newcastle United.

Two goals in as many minutes from Ekitiké set Liverpool on their way to a much-needed victory and drew comparisons with former Reds striker Torres, who made a similarly scintillating start to life on Merseyside when he signed way back in 2007.

Carragher believes Ekitiké is a stronger all-rounder than Torres, even if he has some way still to go to match the Spaniard’s goalscoring numbers at Anfield.

“I think Ekitiké is a better player than Torres,” enthused the ex-Liverpool defender on Sky Sports. “He may not get as many goals, but Torres was made by [Steven] Gerrard at Liverpool. Ekitiké wont rely on [Florian] Wirtz as much, but, if the combination keeps going, he could get the goals Torres got.”

Fernando Torres Record Compared to Hugo Ekitiké

Fernando Torres was a sensation upon arrival in the Premier League. | X / Liverpool

Ekitiké has made an excellent start to life in the Premier League. The striker has been one of few bright sparks in a generally gloomy season for the reigning champions and his weekend double took his tally to 15 goals in 32 outings for the Reds in all competitions so far.

Unsurprisingly, comparisons with Torres have followed, relatively briefly one of Liverpool’s most menacing forwards of the modern era. The Spaniard made an equally impressive start following his big-money move from Atlético Madrid. But how do the duo compare?

Well, Ekitiké has now made 21 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, in which he’s managed 10 goals and two assists. By contrast, Torres had produced 11 goals and three assists in his opening 21 league games for the club—a marginally stronger record than Ekitiké’s.

Torres was also slightly more prolific in his first eight Champions League games than Ekitiké, scoring five to the France international’s two. There was no stat-padding for the 2010 World Cup winner, who conjured up strikes against Porto, Marseille, Inter and Arsenal. Ekitiké has netted against former club Eintracht Frankfurt and Qarabağ.

Speaking about comparisons with Torres after the Newcastle win, Ekitiké responded: “I mean, back in the day, I couldn’t watch the Premier League, to be honest. My mum didn’t pay, so I couldn’t see. But yeah, obviously I know about him, I watched some clips on YouTube.

“I would never put myself on the same level as him. I mean, I love him, he was a really good player and if I can reach his level and be even better, it would be great.”

Hugo Ekitiké vs. Fernado Torres: First 32 Games for Liverpool

Player Matches Played Goals Assists Hugo Ekitiké 32 15 4 Fernando Torres 32 18 4

Hugo Ekitiké, Florian Wirtz Relationship Building

Hugo Ekitiké (left) and Florian Wirtz (right) are building a connection. | Robbie Jay Barratt-AMA/Getty Images

Carragher has admitted that not only Ekitiké has offered Liverpool “hope” amid a difficult season, but also £116 million ($158.8 million) summer recruit Florian Wirtz. The German has suddenly been in terrific form lately after a slow start with the Reds and took his personal tally to 12 goal contributions for the term by both scoring and assisting against Newcastle.

What has been mightily impressive in recent weeks is the budding relationship between Ekitiké and Wirtz, who appear to be on the exact same wavelength. The pair connect frequently in the final third and have now combined for six Liverpool goals this season—five of those coming in their last eight outings together.

Torres was renowned for his incredible on-field relationship with chief playmaker Steven Gerrard. Ekitiké and Wirtz are seeking to emulate that iconic partnership in the coming months and years.

