The Bizarre Rule Which Could Give Chelsea a Choice to Make After Conference League Final
Enzo Maresca’s debut season with Chelsea has not been flawless but it’s ultimately proven successful.
The Blues booked their ticket to next season’s Champions League with their 1–0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, securing them a fourth-placed finish and direct passage into the league phase of Europe’s premier competition in 2025–26.
Things could get even better for Chelsea on Wednesday as they aim to clinch a first trophy of the Maresca era. They will lock horns with Spanish outfit Real Betis in the final of the Europa Conference League as they aim to claim the title at the end of their maiden campaign in the competition.
But victory in Poland will pose them a unique and bizarre dilemma heading into the new season.
How Chelsea Could Not Play in Next Season’s Champions League
Chelsea confirmed their place in next season’s Champions League at the weekend but winning the Conference League comes with a guaranteed Europa League spot. Therefore, the Blues could technically decide against playing in the Champions League and instead feature in the Europa League if victorious on Wednesday. The decision would be theirs.
Of course, Chelsea will opt for playing in the 2025–26 Champions League without hesitation, but the rule can benefit lesser sides.
For example, a Conference League winner could qualify for the Champions League via their league position but still be required to go through the qualifying rounds to reach the league phase. If said side believed reaching the competition proper would prove too challenging or risky, they could instead opt for a guaranteed spot in the Europa League.
Fortunately for Chelsea, they don’t need to qualify for next year’s premier competition and will automatically feature in the 36-team league phase. As a result, there would simply be no benefits for them choosing the Europa League over the Champions League.