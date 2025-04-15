Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions, Lineups
Borussia Dortmund are in need of a miracle when they host Barcelona in the second leg of theUEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
Barcelona overwhelmed Borussia Dortmund in the first leg. A merciless perfromance at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys have the Catalans up 4–0 going into the second leg. Now, the Germans must become the second team in Champions League knockout stage history to overcome a four-goal deficit if they want to keep their European season alive.
Both Hansi Flick and Niko Kovač will have to work around injuries to key players as the season's toll begins to impact teams that have made it this far into the competition.
Borussia Dortmund have never defeated Barcelona in their previous four Champions League meetings and now the Catalans are perfectly positioned to win the first ever Champions League knockout stage tie between these two iconic European clubs.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League quarterfinals second leg clash between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
What Time Does Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Kick Off?
- Location: Dortmund, Germany
- Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
- Date: Tuesday, Apr. 15
- Kick-off time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CET
Current Form (All Competitions)
Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona
Bayern Munich 2–2 Borussia Dortmund - 4/12/25
Leganés 0–1 Barcelona - 4/12/25
Barcelona 4–0 Borussia Dortmund - 4/9/25
Barcelona 4–0 Borussia Dortmund - 4/9/25
Freiburg 1–4 Borussia Dortmund - 4/5/25
Barcelona 1–1 Real Betis - 4/5/25
Borussia Dortmund 3–1 Mainz - 3/30/25
Atlético Madrid 0–1 Barcelona - 4/2/25
RB Leipzing 2–0 Borussia Dortmund - 3/15/25
Barcelona 4–1 Girona - 3/30/25
How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, Amazon Prime
Mexico
TNT Sports, MAX
Borussia Dortmund Team News
Nico Schlotterbeck and Marcel Sabitzer remain sidelined with their respective knee injuries, however, Borussia Dortmund's midfield will be boosted by the return of Pascal Gross from suspension.
Emre Can will be a gametime decision after he couldn't join the rest of the team in their final practice session ahead of the second leg. Kovač will hope to have his skipper available considering he's a pivotal piece of a defense that will have to stand tall against one of the most dangerous attacks in world soccer.
Dortmund have nothing to lose heading into the home second leg. With Champions League golden boot contender Serhou Guirassy leading the line, flanked by Karim Adeyemi and Jamie Gittens, the Germans will hope for a miraculous comeback to book their place in the semifinals.
Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Anton, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Gross; Gittens, Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy
Barcelona Team News
Barcelona are on a historic run to start 2025, with their victory over the weekend in La Liga vs. Leganés marking their 24-straight game unbeaten to start the year.
However, the win came at a cost, as left back Alejandro Balde picked up an injury that will sideline him for the second leg vs. Borussia Dortmund and could keep him unavailable for the remainder of the month. La Masia graduate Gerard Martín appears poised to replace Balde in the XI.
Dani Olmo could return from injury but it's unlikely he'll feature from the start, especially with Fermín López currently playing some of his best soccer of the season. The rest of the lineup picks itself, as Barcelona will look to avoid another Champions League knockout stage collapse to punch their ticket to the semifinals for the first time this decade.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Szczęsny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martínez, Martín; de Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermín, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Score Prediction
There's no question Barcelona are the superior side and for the second time this season, Flick's men will emerge victorious from Signal Iduna Park.
Low defensive blocks have been Barça's only kryptonite this season, but that isn't something Dortmund will be able to deploy given the four-goal deficit. With plenty of space to exploit, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will wreak havoc and Barcelona will comfortably dispatch Dortmund, building on an already massive advantage to advance to the semifinals.