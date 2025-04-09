Lamine Yamal Makes Champions League History With Goal vs. Borussia Dortmund
Lamine Yamal continues cement himself as one of the greatest teenagers in the history of world soccer.
Barcelona ran Borussia Dortmund out of the stadium with a 4–0 win in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals tie. Yamal scored Barça's fourth, carving his name into the Champions League lore in the process.
Yamal became the first player in Champions League history to score multiple goals in the knockout stages of the competition before turning 18-years-old. He previously scored a beauty in Barcelona's 3–1 victory over Benfica in the second leg of the round of 16.
With his calm finish vs. Borussia Dortmund, Yamal joined fellow Barça academy graduate Bojan Kirkić and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham as the only players in Champions League history to score from the quarterfinals round onwards before turning 18.
Less than a year ago at the 2024 Euros, Yamal also became the youngest player ever goalscorer in European Championship history. The then 16-year-old scored a wonderful curler in Spain's semifinal match vs. France, before going on to win the tournament in the final vs. England.
The teenager has 14 goals and 17 assists across all competitions this season for Barça, playing a key role in the teams success in the Spanish Super Cup, Copa Del Rey, La Liga and Champions League.
Barcelona and Yamal will now turn their focus to their clash vs. Leganés on Saturday, where they'll hope to extend their lead in the La Liga title race before traveling to Germany for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals looking to reach the semifinals for the first time this decade.