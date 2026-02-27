Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Bayern Munich have the chance to take complete control of the Bundesliga title race when they visit Borussia Dortmund in the second Klassiker of the 2025–26 campaign.

Bayern’s stumbles against Hamburg and Augsburg at the start of the new year opened the door ajar for Dortmund at the summit, but Niko Kovač’s side are still eight points back from the league leaders entering Saturday’s contest.

Thus, this is a must-win game for the hosts to keep their slim title hopes alive, with three points at Signal Iduna Park trimming Bayern’s lead to five. Vincent Kompany’s champions have won three on the bounce since drawing at Hamburg, and unlike their opponents, they weren’t subject to any heartbreaking Champions League travails ahead of this fixture.

Dortmund have lost just once in the German top flight all season, but their schtick of supposedly being hard to beat came under scrutiny on Wednesday night. Kovač’s side had a 2–0 lead to protect in the second leg of their playoff tie against Atalanta, but were beaten 4–1 by La Dea to prematurely exit a competition they have an excellent track record in.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich Score Prediction

Bayern to Continue Klassiker Dominance

Harry Kane has enjoyed another prolific season in Germany. | Marcel Engelbrecht/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund so often fail to deliver when they need it most. This is a must-win game for the hosts to preserve their unlikely chances of claiming their first Bundesliga title since the days of Jürgen Klopp.

Entering a Klassiker off the back of such a capitulation is hardly ideal, with Bayern Munich well-rested and by far the superior side. Dortmund have been excellent on home soil this season, but the visitors are primed to take this title ’race’ by the scruff of the neck and leave behind any reasonable doubt as to who’ll be holding the Meisterschale aloft come May.

Dortmund’s inferiority complex has reared its ugly head on many occasions in this fixture, with Bayern winning 55 of the 113 Bundesliga meetings. BVB have won just 26, and they’ve failed to win a home Klassiker since 2019. Harry Kane’s goalscoring form: England’s captain is the European Golden Shoe frontrunner, enjoying yet another prolific Bundesliga season. Kane has scored a record-equalling 28 goals through 23 games, and he netted a hat-trick at Signal Iduna Park during his first season with Bayern.

England’s captain is the European Golden Shoe frontrunner, enjoying yet another prolific Bundesliga season. Kane has scored a record-equalling 28 goals through 23 games, and he netted a hat-trick at Signal Iduna Park during his first season with Bayern. Dortmund disheartened: The hosts enter Saturday’s all-important duel off the back of their collapse in Bergamo, during which they surrendered a two-goal first leg advantage and contrived to exit the Champions League. Bayern enjoyed the action unfold with their feet up back home, and they’ll meet Atalanta in the last 16.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1–3 Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich

How will Dortmund respond to their Champions League collapse? | FotMo

The red cards picked up by Nico Schlotterbeck and Ramy Bensebaini against Atalanta have no bearing on Saturday’s game, with the pair likely to be included in Kovač’s starting lineup. Schlotterbeck wasn’t on the pitch when he was dismissed in Bergamo, but he’s recovered from a minor injury in time for Bayern’s visit.

Emre Can was also back in action on Wednesday night, but the hosts are still without Niklas Süle and Filippo Mane due to thigh injuries.

Yellow card accumulation means wing-back Julian Ryerson is suspended, meaning the diminutive Yan Couto is a sure bet to come back into Kovač’s team.

Borussia Dortmund predicted lineup vs. Bayern Munich (3-5-2): Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Couto, Nmecha, Bellingham, Sabitzer, Svensson; Guirassy, Beier.

Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund

Bayern could be boosted by Neuer’s return. | FotMo

The visitors should benefit from having a free week in the wake of their 3–2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, but Kompany does have a few notable injury concerns for the Klassiker.

Alphonso Davies has had a disrupted 2025–26 campaign so far, and the Canadian international was struck by another injury blow last week. However, the muscle issue he’s sustained isn’t believed to be serious and he’s expected to be back at some point in March.

Bayern’s longtime No. 1 Manuel Neuer was also set to miss Saturday’s all-important clash because of a calf injury, but Kompany has now suggested that the 39-year-old could make a rapid return to his starting lineup.

While Neuer is slated to come back in, the visitors are without a pair of defensive options in Davies and Hiroki Ito.

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Stanišić; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Musiala, Díaz; Kane.

What Time Does Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich Kick-Off?

Location : Dortmund, Germany

: Dortmund, Germany Stadium : Signal Iduna Park

: Signal Iduna Park Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Kick-off Time : 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Referee: Sven Jablonski

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich on TV

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

