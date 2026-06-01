Three Bournemouth Players Andoni Iraola Could Sign for Liverpool

There’s an assumption that every soccer manager in the world is Harry Redknapp.

Redknapp, famously, had his trusted lieutenants. From “Niko” to “Crouchy” to Jermain Defoe, the former ’King of the Jungle’ typically stuck to what and who he knew.

But the ultra-modern soccer coach relishes the discomfort that comes with a fresh environment. If the person on the touchline makes the leap, there’s no guarantee that those he once taught follow suit.

Andoni Iraola is fully deserving of his big jump from Bournemouth to Liverpool. The Spaniard is the leading contender to succeed Arne Slot at Anfield following three impressive years with the Cherries, culminating in a Europa League berth.

Savvy recruitment complemented Iraola’s outstanding coaching to create a mightily impressive team, and after Liverpool spent so much with little reward last summer, they may fancy taking advantage of Iraola’s links to one of the Premier League’s upwardly mobile middle class.

Iraola developed a stellar relationship with his players on the south coast, and there are three, in particular, whom the Reds could target to follow their former boss to Merseyside this summer.

1. Rayan

Rayan joined the Cherries in January. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah is unlikely to commit to a U-turn despite Slot‘s departure, with the club prioritizing the signing of his replacement long before the 2026–27 season gets underway.



RB Leipzig’s dribbling sensation Yan Diomande is supposedly their top target, but the Ivorian, who has just a season of stellar work under his belt, is valued at a whopping €130 million ($150 million) by the Bundesliga club.



Leipzig‘s stance may eventually soften, but Liverpool, who saw their two biggest signings endure tough debut campaigns, would be taking a huge risk on Diomande no matter how much they’re able to bring his valuation down.



A safer bet could be making a play for Rayan. The Brazilian international only joined Bournemouth in January, yet the kid looks the real deal. A versatile wide player who‘s also comfortable operating infield, Rayan boasts the physical tools to shine in the Premier League.



Liverpool were reportedly linked with the 19-year-old when he was at Vasco de Gama, and they’ll surely remain intrigued now that they’ve seen how adept he looks on English shores.



Rayan, of course, won’t come cheap, and Bournemouth have already stated their desire to retain the samba star.

2. Alex Scott

Scott is developing into an excellent midfielder. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/Getty Images

Liverpool’s midfield functioned so wonderfully in Arne Slot’s first season, but the engine room proved to be a major issue in year two. Fatefully, the Dutchman opted to mitigate a right back crisis by playing Dominik Szoboszlai there.



The Reds lost their juice with Szoboszlai in defense, as Alexis Mac Allister struggled mightily alongside Ryan Gravenberch. Liverpool’s midfield was so often overrun and overpowered, often leaving an uncertain defense exposed.



Not only do they need greater running power in the middle of the park, but a passer is required, too. If Adam Wharton proves to be unattainable, Liverpool should turn their attention to Adam Scott, who’s an England international in waiting.



Scott’s more of a carrier than he is a passer, yet the hairband-donning midfielder is no slouch when he‘s required to break lines or set his team up on the counterattack.



He’s developed wonderfully under Iraola, and if there’s one player the Spaniard must be tempted to bring with him to Anfield, it must be Scott.

3. Eli Junior Kroupi

Kroupi is garnering plenty of transfer buzz. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/Getty Images

Assuming Marcos Senesi commits to Tottenham Hotspur, then 24-year-old James Hill is a defender who may have caught Liverpool’s eye. He ended the season alongside Senesi and performed superbly.



While Hill played an underrated role in Bournemouth’s lengthy unbeaten run, Eli Junior Kroupi received widespread acclaim.



Kroupi holds the Premier League record for the most goals scored by a teenager in a debut season, finding the back of the net 13 times. He’s now cherished in north London, given that it was his pinpoint strike against Manchester City that helped Arsenal seal their first league title in 22 years on the penultimate matchday.



The 19-year-old is a sharpshooting second-striker that Liverpool don’t really need, even if center forward Hugo Ekitiké suffered a devastating Achilles injury in April. The Reds will hope Alexander Isak stays fit and Florian Wirtz improves in year two.



They may require depth in forward areas, particularly out wide, but Kroupi, if he does leave Bournemouth this summer, is likely to commit to a club that can guarantee him a starting role. Liverpool currently can’t.



It was poor squad building that contributed to their demise in 2025–26, and signing Kroupi would represent another misallocation of funds.



They’d be wise to let their ’Big Six’ rivals battle among themselves.

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