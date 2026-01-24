Bournemouth vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool are seeking out their first Premier League victory of the calendar year when they visit Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Reds have stumbled to four successive league draws since the turn of the year as the pressure continues to mount on Arne Slot, but they have inexplicably held on to their place in the top four courtesy of the equally underwhelming displays of their competitors.

Morale has been raised by an assured Champions League away day, however, Liverpool travelling to free-scoring Marseille and returning to Merseyside with a 3–0 victory in their luggage. A cohesive and disciplined display underscored their quality when not attempting to overcome a stubborn low block.

Liverpool will be eager to take a renewed sense of belief into the battle with Bournemouth, who themselves are enduring a tricky period. They have claimed victory in just one of their previous 14 matches across all competitions, but a draw at Chelsea, impressive display against Arsenal and win over Tottenham Hotspur during the past month suggests they will cause Liverpool issues.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash on the south coast.

What Time Does Bournemouth vs. Liverpool Kick-Off?

Location : Bournemouth, England

: Bournemouth, England Stadium : Vitality Stadium

: Vitality Stadium Date : Saturday, Jan. 24

: Saturday, Jan. 24 Kick-off Time : 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Referee : Michael Salisbury

: Michael Salisbury VAR: John Brooks

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Marseille: 0 wins

0 wins Liverpool: 5 wins

5 wins Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions)

Bournemouth Liverpool Brighton 1–1 Bournemouth - 19–1–26 Marseille 0–3 Liverpool - 21–1–26 Newcastle 3–3 (7–6p) Bournemouth - 10–1–26 Liverpool 1–1 Burnley - 17–1–26 Bournemouth 3–2 Tottenham - 7–1–26 Liverpool 4–1 Barnsley - 12–1–26 Bournemouth 2–3 Arsenal - 3–1–26 Arsenal 0–0 Liverpool - 8–1–26 Chelsea 2–2 Bournemouth 30–12–25 Fulham 2–2 Liverpool - 4–1–26

How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Country TV channel/live stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra United States USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico FOX One

Bournemouth Team News

Andoni Iraola’s squad is battling a number of injuries. | IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

Injuries are mounting for Bournemouth as Marcus Tavernier became the latest to enter the treatment room in last Monday’s draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. A hamstring problem will sideline him for the upcoming clash and he is joined by fellow forwards David Brooks, Enes Ünal, Justin Kluivert and Ben Doak on the absentee list—the latter formerly of Liverpool.

Tyler Adams is another notable injury in the centre of midfield and Julio Soler is also missing in defence. Peripheral figures Matai Akinmboni and Will Dennis are both unavailable, too.

There could be a debut in some capacity for winter recruit Alex Toth, the Hungarian midfielder having recently joined from Ferencváros.

Bournemouth Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Bournemouth are struggling with injuries. | FotMob

Bournemouth predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Petrović; Jiménez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Cook, Christie; Adli, Scott, Kroupi; Evanilson.

Liverpool Team News

Ibrahima Konaté might miss out again. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Slot was unable to confirm or deny whether Ibrahima Konaté would be involved on Saturday during the Dutchman’s pre-match press conference. The defender missed the Marseille game due to the passing of his father and appears unlikely to be involved against Bournemouth.

Federico Chiesa was also unavailable in France despite journeying to the Stade Vélodrome after picking up an injury in Liverpool’s warm-up. Slot has revealed he’s touch-and-go to feature on the south coast.

Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are out for the season and Alexander Isak is still sidelined as he recovers from a broken leg.

Mohamed Salah returned from international duty midweek and should earn another start at the Vitality Stadium. Milos Kerkez will make his first return to the venue since leaving Bournemouth last summer.

Salah returns to a Premier League lineup for the first time since Dec. 13. | FotMob

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitiké.

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Bournemouth and Liverpool have been draw masters in recent weeks. The Reds have been involved in four consecutive Premier League stalemates and their weekend hosts have also drawn five of their last eight outings in the competition.

Everything points to a high-scoring draw at the Vitality, Liverpool’s defensive frailties perhaps undermining their attacking potential against a high-pressing Bournemouth team. There will be gaps for both sides to exploit.

Liverpool are the more likely to sneak victory, especially with Bournemouth’s extensive injury list, but the Reds can hardly be relied on having underwhelmed for large parts of their 13-match unbeaten run.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2–2 Liverpool

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE