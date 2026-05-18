Brazil 2026 World Cup Roster Confirmed: Full List of Players, One Thrilling Inclusion

Brazil announced its 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday, and soccer fans everywhere held their breath in anticipation, anxiously waiting to hear whether or not Brazilian legend Neymar Jr will have one last dance on soccer’s greatest stage.

Masses of people gathered outside of the Museu do Amanhã directly ahead of Ancelotti’s announcement, calling for Neymar’s inclusion and chanting, “Olé, Olé, Olé, Ola, Ney-mar! Ney-mar!” Others had signs that read in Portuguese, “Ancelotti, call up Neymar,” and “Neymar with one leg and one eye is better than all of the players on the Seleção.”

It looks like they will all get their wish. El Seleção manager Carlo Ancelotti named Neymar to his final roster, punching the superstar forward’s plane ticket to North America next month. Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer (79) will make the fourth World Cup appearance of his career—and likely his last—despite being entirely absent from international play since 2023, including a heartbreaking snub for Ancelotti’s most recent call-up in March.

“Neymar will be an important player for us at the World Cup,” Ancelotti said after the announcement, per Fabrizio Romano. “We spent the entire year analyzing Neymar. We realized that in this last period he had continuity and was in good physical condition.”

Check out the full list of players aiming to add a sixth star (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) above Brazil’s crest at the biggest World Cup in history this summer.

Brazil 2026 World Cup Squad Confirmed: Full List of Players

Goalkeepers

Alisson Ramses Becker— Alisson (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) Ederson Santana de Moraes— Ederson (Fenerbahçe)

(Fenerbahçe) Weverton Pereira da Silva—Weverton (Grêmio)

Defenders

Danilo Luiz da Silva— Danilo (Flamengo)

(Flamengo) Gabriel dos Santos Magalhães— Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Marcos Aoás Corrêa— Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

(Paris Saint-Germain) Alex Sandro Lobo Silva— Alex Sandro (Flamengo)

(Flamengo) Léo Pereira— Léo (Flamengo)

(Flamengo) Wesley Vinicius França Lima— Wesley (Roma)

(Roma) Douglas dos Santos Justino de Melo— Douglas Santos (Zenit)

(Zenit) Gleison Bremer Silva Nascimento— Bremer (Juventus)

(Juventus) Roger Ibañez da Silva—Ibañez (Al-Ahli)

Midfielders

Carlos Henrique Casimiro— Casemiro (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura— Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle)

(Newcastle) Fábio Henrique Tavares— Fabinho (Al-Ittihad)

(Al-Ittihad) Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima— Paquetá (Flamengo)

(Flamengo) Danilo dos Santos de Oliveria—Danilo Santos (Botafogo)

Forwards

Vinícius José P. Oliveira Júnior— Vinícius Jr (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Matheus Santos Carneiro de Cunha— Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)

(Manchester United) Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior— Neymar Jr (Santos)

(Santos) Raphael Dias Belloli— Raphinha (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Rayan Vitor Simplico Rocha— Rayan (Bournemouth)

(Bournemouth) Igor Thiago Nascimento Rodrigues— Igor Thiago (Brentford)

(Brentford) Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa— Endrick (Lyon)

(Lyon) Luiz Henrique André Rosa da Silva— Luiz Henrique (Zenit)

(Zenit) Gabriel Martinelli—Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Key absentees include João Pedro, Bento, Andrey Santos and Thiago Silva.

Brazil kicks off its campaign in Group C, with matches against Morocco, Haiti and Scotland. The South American powerhouse is expected to finish atop its group before the knockout stage awaits.

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