Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Colombia: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Brazil return to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier action this international break taking on Colombia.
The last time these two teams met was back during Copa America 2024 group play where the points were shared. The qualifier match represents an opportunity to overtake Colombia in the qualifier standings while building momentum ahead of their second game of the break against Argentina. Fans were excited to see Neymar Jr in the initial squad, but they'll have to wait for his national team return after he was forced out because of injury. Real Madrid's Endrick replaced him in the squad.
As well, Ederson pulled out of the camp giving Liverpool's Alisson the opportunity to bounce back after his club was eliminated from the Champions League and lost the Carabao Cup final in a five-day span.
Here's what Brazil's lineup could look like against Colombia on Thursday.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Colombia (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—Alisson gets the start between the sticks after Ederson withdrew from the squad.
RB: Danilo—Danilo completed the full 90 last time out in World Cup qualifiers in a draw against Uruguay, though Vanderson is also a candidate to start.
CB: Marquinhos—Fresh off eliminating Liverpool from the Champions League, Marquinhos starts for Brazil.
CB: Gabriel—The Arsenal defender continues to perform at a high level and will look to translate his set piece attacking strengths to the national team level.
LB: Guilherme Arana—The Atletico Mineiro player rounds out the defense.
DM: Bruno Guimaraes—Guimaraes starts in midfield paired by his Carabao Cup winning teammate.
DM: Joelinton—It's an all-Newcastle United pivot after Joelinton and Guimaraes beat Liverpool at Wembley Stadium.
AM: Raphinha—Is he the current favorite for the Ballon d'Or? Raphinha's current form for Barcelona should translate to the international break.
LW: Vinicius Junior—The Real Madrid superstar starts off the left.
ST: Rodrygo—Rodrygo leads the line after helping Real Madrid overcome Atletico Madrid on penalties in the Champions League.
RW: Savinho—The Manchester City forward completes the attack and lineup.