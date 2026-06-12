Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Morocco: World Cup Group C

They say that a World Cup doesn’t truly get underway until Brazil has taken to the field, and we‘re not having to wait too long this time around.

The five-time world champions get their campaign rolling on Day 3, as they face the history-makers from Qatar and reigning Africa Cup of Nations winners Morocco at MetLife Stadium, which is hosting the final in just over a month.

This is Brazil’s sixth attempt at claiming a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy, having ultimately underwhelmed at the previous five tournaments. Expectations aren’t exactly at their loftiest heading into the summer, but now that World Cup fever is sweeping the soccer-crazed Brazilians once more, plenty are hopeful that Carlo Ancelotti’s men can repeat their successful campaign of ’94 on American soil.

Here‘s the team Ancelotti could pick for Brazil’s opening game against Morocco.

Brazil Predicted XI vs. Morocco

Neymar won’t be fit to start Brazil’s opening game. | Sports Illustrated

Pick your Brazil XI!

GK: Alisson—Liverpool’s No. 1 Alisson has competition from Bento and Ederson, with injuries threatening to derail his World Cup. However, he enters the tournament fit and fresh, and he’ll be Brazil’s man between the posts throughout.

RB: Danilo—The veteran defender has reduced competition after the injury to Wesley, and some may wonder whether Ancelotti will ask too much of him this summer.

CB: Marquinhos—Now a back-to-back European champion with Paris Saint-Germain, Marquinhos entered camp with a spring in his step, but he’ll be careful not to rub it in the face of his partner.

CB: Gabriel—The Arsenal star hasn’t taken to the field since his crushing penalty shootout miss in the Champions League final two weeks ago. Still, Ancelotti won’t hesitate to bring Gabriel into his starting lineup right away.

LB: Alex Sandro—This is an obvious area of weakness for the Seleção. Alex Sandro was one of Europe’s best left backs about a decade ago.

CM: Casemiro—Having enjoyed a stellar final season with Manchester United, Casemiro enters his final World Cup in good form. The midfielder carries a distinct set-piece threat, and he’s been productive in the warm-up matches.

CM: Bruno Guimarães—The dynamic and brave midfielder was on the scoresheet against Egypt last time out, and he has a huge role to play for Brazil at this World Cup. He‘s one of the best midfielders at the tournament.

RW: Raphinha—Raphinha has developed into an output machine at Barcelona, but his best work has come off the left flank for Hansi Flick. He’s likely to start down the right for Ancelotti, who’ll aim to get the former Leeds United man in central positions as much as possible.

AM: Lucas Paquetá—Neymar only has a bit-part role to play for the Seleção this summer, so ex-West Ham United midfielder Paquetá will likely take on the responsibility of being Brazil’s chief creator.

LW: Vinicius Junior—Brazil’s previous World Cup triumphs have typically been dominated by one protagonist, from Pelé in 1958 to Ronaldo in 2022. With Neymar winding down, it has to be Vini Jr to take center stage in North America.

ST: Matheus Cunha—João Pedro was the surprise exclusion from Ancelotti’s roster, with Igor Thiago and Endrick the two recognized center forwards selected. However, the Italian is likely to start with a fluid option on Saturday, with Manchester United’s Cunha leading the line.

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