Brazil vs. France Combined XI: No Room for Ballon d’Or Winner

Nearly a third of all World Cup tournaments have been won by Brazil or France, the global giants continuing their preparations for this summer’s edition when they lock horns in Thursday’s friendly.

Two of the leading candidates to secure the trophy in North America, their ludicrously talented squads boast a significant number of the superstars gracing the 2026 tournament.

While neither find themselves at absolute full strength for the upcoming meeting, an abundance of glamorous names will take to the field at the Gillette Stadium in the United States.

Here is a combined XI of available Brazil and France players ahead of their meeting.

GK: Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan is a steady pair of hands.. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Mike Maignan’s only competition for a starting berth is Brazil and Fenerbahçe’s Ederson, and the absence of Liverpool stopper Alisson through injury means there can be no doubts about the Frenchman’s place in our XI.

The Milan star remains one of the world’s elite goalkeepers and his consistency sets him apart from many of his positional peers. Always a safe pair of hands, he’s long been an undisputed starter for club and country.

RB: Wesley

Wesley is a star for Roma. | Getty/Tiziana Fabi

Options are thin at right back. France and Chelsea’s Malo Gusto is included in Didier Deschamps’s March squad, but his recent form at club level leaves much to be desired. As a result, Roma up-and-comer Wesley makes the cut.

The 22-year-old has been in terrific form since arriving in Italy’s capital last summer, managing four goals and an assist in his 35 appearances for Gian Piero Gapserini’s side—albeit he’s largely been used as a left wing back rather than a traditional right back.

CB: Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano is having a great season. | EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

Dayot Upamecano has not always been considered an assured presence in the heart of defense. Potential has often shone brighter than his performances for France and Bayern Munich, but he’s certainly dashed any doubts over his ability across the past 18 months.

Blossoming into a confident and robust defender under the tutelage of Vincent Kompany, the Frenchman is enjoying an incredible campaign as Bayern march to another Bundesliga title. The absence of his compatriot William Saliba only tightens his grip on a starting berth in our XI.

CB: Bremer

Bremer has fought back from fitness issues. | IMAGO/Buzzi

Brazilian central defensive duo Gabriel and Marquinhos are both unavailable for Thursday’s match, allowing Juventus star Bremer to step in for Carlo Ancelotti. The 29-year-old has struggled with injury in recent times, but his return last December has coincided with defensive improvements in Turin.

Somewhat surprisingly, Bremer only has five national team caps to his name, but that tally will rise on Thursday. Not only a defensive brick wall, few players are more clinical when attacking set pieces than the towering Brazilian. Beware, France.

LB: Theo Hernández

Théo Hernandez now plays for Al Hilal. | IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Theo Hernández’s move to Al Hilal has certainly seen him exit the spotlight, but the fleet-footed left back remains an important member of Deschamps’s squad. Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne is his only other competitor for a starting place, but Theo’s position seems assured—for now, at least.

Brazil’s lack of quality and depth at left back ensures Theo also features in our combined lineup, the former Milan star still boasting a wondrous left boot and the searing speed required to cause major issues for opponents in both halves of the pitch.

DM: Casemiro

Casemiro is thriving this term. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Casemiro’s Manchester United renaissance has been magical. Once completely written off as Father Time appeared to have slain another elite midfielder, the Brazilian shrugged off the scrutiny to re-establish himself as one of Europe’s finest destroyers.

The veteran will depart Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign and leave a gaping void behind. United will not only have to replace his defensive instincts and physicality, but also his surprising goal threat.

DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni

Aurélien Tchouaméni is a solid presence. | Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Real Madrid players are only one or two poor performances away from feeling the wrath of the Santiago Bernabéu, something Aurélien Tchouaméni knows all too well, but the France midfielder has refused to succumb to the immense pressure in Spain’s capital.

During another difficult campaign for Los Blancos, Tchouaméni has risen to the occasion, particularly crucial to Madrid’s recent upturn in form. He enters a meeting with former boss Ancelotti in terrific form.

RW: Raphinha

Raphinha is in terrific recent form. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

The forward area is where both Brazil and France boast insane depth. Such is the quality across the squads, Raphinha’s presence at right wing means there’s no room for Paris Saint-Germain duo Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué, the Barcelona winger narrowly beating the French pair for a spot in our team.

The Brazilian enters the current international period in blistering form. A hat trick in a thumping victory over Sevilla was followed up by four goal involvements in Barça’s 7–2 demolition of Newcastle United in the Champions League.

AM: Michael Olise

Michael Olise is starring for a fantastic Bayern team. | EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

We’re leaning on Michael Olise’s versatility here. While the Bayern Munich attacker has been most readily used on the right wing for the German giants this season, he’s comfortable playing in the central No.10 position.

Olise’s supreme technique and magical left foot make him an undeniable threat no matter where he operates, 19 goals and 25 assists across 44 matches at club level this term attesting to that. The 24-year-old is another in exceptional form, supplying five goal contributions across his past three games for Die Roten.

LW: Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Jr is back to his best. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Vinicius Junior has reasserted himself as Madrid’s main man during Kylian Mbappé’s recent injury absence. Leading the line for Álvaro Arbeloa, the Brazilian winger has been insatiable over the past month, scoring 10 times in 11 matches since the beginning of February.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or runner-up is once again playing with a cheeky grin and opposition defenders have been left quaking in their boots as a result. Confidence is crucial for Vini, who is showcasing the best of his game once more.

ST: Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé is available despite his recent knee injury. | Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press/Getty Images

Mbappé’s lingering knee issue has reduced his involvement for Madrid since the turn of the year, but recent cameos against Manchester City and Atlético Madrid have ensured he’s fit enough to be called up by Deschamps.

The Frenchman is even expected to start against Brazil despite his recent fitness issues, as he chases Olivier Giroud’s all-time goalscoring record for Les Bleus—Mbappé currently two shy of his compatriot. France and Madrid will hope for a swift return to his astonishing form from the first half of the campaign.

Brazil vs. France Combined XI

An impressive XI. | FotMob

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