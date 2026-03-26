Will Kylian Mbappe Play for France vs. Brazil?

Kylina Mbappé’s knee injury has stolen headlines once more after a recent controversial revelation.

The Real Madrid forward has been battling a nagging injury in his left knee for many months, struggling to completely shrug off his lingering complaint. The emerging news that Madrid’s medical staff scanned the wrong knee when first diagnosing Mbappé’s ailment has naturally drawn immense scrutiny.

Despite such a disastrous error, Mbappé returned to the field with Los Blancos just before the international break, featuring from the bench in crucial victories over Manchester City and Atlético Madrid. As a result, he was subsequently called up by Didier Deschamps for the latest France squad, ahead of friendlies with Brazil and Colombia.

France’s battle with Brazil on Thursday is taking place in the United States, one of three hosts for this summer’s World Cup, but will Mbappé be involved for Les Bleus?

Willy Kylian Mbappe Feature Against Brazil?

Mbappé will lead France’s attack on Thursday. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Mbappé’s cameos have clearly convinced Deschamps. The Madrid star is not only set to feature in the upcoming clash with Brazil, L’Équipe report he will start in the friendly. The plan is for Mbappé to lead the line for the first hour at the Gillette Stadium, before being replaced in a bid to preserve him.

“I’m happy to be able to feel good again, to feel both my knees, and to enjoy myself,” said Mbappé during his prematch press duties—a statement that will also encourage Madrid supporters ahead of some critical fixtures after the internationals.

Madrid, who have ironically rediscovered form in Mbappé’s absence, face Mallorca on their return as they compete with Clásico rivals Barcelona for the La Liga title. They then host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, for which Mbappé will prove crucial to their progression.

Mbappé might only have an hour to impress against the South American giants on Thursday, but his motivation to perform is in the pursuit of a national team record. With a brace against Brazil, the 27-year-old would match Olivier Giroud’s all-time goalscoring record (57) for Les Bleus.

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