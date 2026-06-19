Brazil vs. Haiti—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Brazil goes in search of its first win at the 2026 World Cup against Haiti in Friday’s second clash of Group C.

This is a classic case of David vs. Goliath. Five-time champion Brazil is fifth in FIFA’s world rankings, Haiti sits in a lowly 85th. Anything other than a thumping victory for the Seleção would be a major shock and deepen the disappointment first created by Brazil’s 1–1 draw with Morocco on matchday one.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side was a jangly medley of nerves in New Jersey, something which Haiti could play into. The rank outsider proved to be a frustrating opponent for Scotland last week, limiting the Europeans to just two shots on target, one of which took a fortuitous deflection to decide a tense affair.

All eyes will be on Brazil and its attempts to rediscover the samba style which hasn’t really existed since 1982, but Haiti could play its own role in this contest.

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