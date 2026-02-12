Brentford vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal wrap up the latest midweek slate of Premier League action, as they take on Brentford away from home on Thursday night.

The Gunners looked on course to end the weekend a handsome nine points clear at the top of the table, but Manchester City’s late show at Anfield has once again enlivened the title race. Still, Mikel Arteta’s side are the heavy favourites to win the Premier League for the first time since their ’Invincibles’ campaign of 2003–04.

Crucially, Arsenal responded to their 3–2 defeat to Manchester United, which threatened to evolve a blip into a malaise, by convincingly beating Leeds United and Sunderland.

However, this has the makings of a tricky game for the league leaders, with Brentford massively exceeding expectations under Thomas Frank’s former set-piece coach, Keith Andrews. The Bees have once again been tough to beat on home soil, but their recent impressive victory arrived away from the Gtech.

Saturday’s 3–2 win at Newcastle United means Brentford are well in contention to play in Europe for the very first time next season. Before Gameweek 26, Andrews’s side were seventh and merely four points adrift of Chelsea in fifth.

What Time Does Brentford vs. Arsenal Kick-Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Gtech Community Stadium

: Gtech Community Stadium Date : Thursday, Feb. 12

: Thursday, Feb. 12 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: John Brooks

John Brooks VAR: Stuart Attwell

Brentford vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Brentford : 0 wins

: 0 wins Arsenal : 4 wins

: 4 wins Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions, Last Five Games)

Brentford (WWLLW) Arsenal (WWWWL) Newcastle 2–3 Brentford Arsenal 3–0 Sunderland Aston Villa 0–1 Brentford Arsenal 1–0 Chelsea Brentford 0–2 Nottingham Forest Leeds 0–4 Arsenal Chelsea 2–0 Brentford Arsenal 3–2 Kairat Sheffield Wednesday 0–2 Brentford Arsenal 2–3 Man Utd

How to Watch Brentford vs. Arsenal on TV

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App United States Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, TeleXitos Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico Max Mexico

Brentford Team News

Kevin Schade is suspended for the hosts. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

The injury-riddled Reiss Nelson is ineligible to face his parent club, while Brentford are also without the suspended Kevin Schade. The German international was dismissed during their 1–0 win at Aston Villa two weekends ago for kicking out at Matty Cash.

Schade serves the second game of his suspension on Thursday night, but Dango Ouattara has stepped up in his absence. The former Bournemouth winger has scored in back-to-back games for the Bees, and was the match-winner at St. James’ Park.

Josh Dasilva, once of Arsenal’s academy, is out injured, while Fábio Carvalho is set to miss the remainder of the season with a long-term knee injury.

Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Brentford have wildly exceeded expectations. | FotMob

Brentford predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry; Janelt, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Thiago.

Arsenal Team News

Viktor Gyökeres scored twice off the bench at the weekend. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Arsenal are likely to be without Bukayo Saka again due to the hip injury he sustained ahead of the 4–0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road. Noni Madueke has filled in down the right since, and the former Chelsea star should keep his place in the team on Thursday night.

Martin Ødegaard has also missed Arsenal’s previous three games with a muscle injury, but he seemingly has a better chance of recovering in time for this one than Saka. Still, the captain is unlikely to be back in Arteta’s XI.

Leandro Trossard was forced off with a suspected injury at the weekend against Sunderland, so is a doubt for Thursday’s game. Not much information has been disclosed regarding any potential setback, though.

Mikel Merino has undergone foot surgery, while teenage starlet Max Dowman also remains out of action.

Arteta will save his changes for the weekend. | FotMo

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Rice, Zubimendi; Madueke, Havertz, Martinelli; Gyökeres.

Brentford vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Arsenal eased to a routine victory in the reverse fixture at the start of December, but Thursday’s game is bound to be a bitty, stodgy affair decided by the barest of margins.

The level of tension may well depend on Manchester City’s result at home to Fulham on Wednesday night, with Arsenal potentially boasting just a three-point lead come kick-off in west London.

No matter what City do, though, the Gunners are bound to suffer through this contest. Brentford are capable of making this bout an ugly one, and the league leaders will have to dig deep to secure a third league win in succession.

Prediction: Brentford 1–2 Arsenal

