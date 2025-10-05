Brentford vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City are looking to keep pace with Arsenal and Liverpool when they travel to Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
The Cityzens suffered late heartbreak at Monaco in the Champions League midweek but must put that to one side when they visit west London. They currently find themselves trailing their title rivals after several early season slip-ups and know victory is of paramount importance at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Erling Haaland’s rich vein of goalscoring form is one of the reasons City will be strong favourites on their visit to the capital, with the Norwegian having scored four over the past week alone. His tally already stands at an astonishing 17 for club and country this season.
Brentford conquered Manchester opponents last weekend as they triumphed against Manchester United in style and the Bees have also claimed points against Chelsea on home soil this season. Keith Andrews will be well aware of the superior threat posed by City, but can take encouragement from his side’s unbeaten home record this term.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this Premier League clash.
What Time Does Brentford vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 5
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Darren England
- VAR: Paul Howard
Brentford vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Brentford: 1 win
- Man City: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Brentford 2–2 Man City (Jan. 14, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Brentford
Man City
Brentford 3–1 Man Utd - 27/09/25
Monaco 2–2 Man City - 01/10/25
Fulham 3–1 Brentford - 20/09/25
Man City 5–1 Burnley - 27/09/25
Brentford 1–1 (4–2p) Aston Villa - 16/09/25
Huddersfield 0–2 Man City - 24/09/25
Brentford 2–2 Chelsea - 13/09/25
Arsenal 1–1 Man City - 21/09/25
Sunderland 2–1 Brentford - 30/08/25
Man City 2–0 Napoli - 18/09/25
How to Watch Brentford vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
Brentford Team News
Brentford will welcome ex-Liverpool attacking midfielder Fábio Carvalho back into the squad for Sunday’s game, with the 23-year-old having recently returned to training after missing the Man Utd victory.
Reiss Nelson is available once again after recovering from illness, while Gustavo Nunes could make his first appearance of the season as he closes in on a return to the first team.
Igor Thiago will be the main threat to City’s defence. The striker bagged a brace against Man Utd last time out and now has five goals in seven appearances this season.
Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Brentford predicted lineup vs. Man City (5-3-2): Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey; Jensen, Henderson, Yarmolyuk; Thiago, Schade.
Man City Team News
Rodri was rested during City‘s 5–1 demolition of Burnley last weekend but returned to the starting lineup at Monaco. The Spaniard, whose minutes are being managed by Pep Guardiola this season, should start again on Sunday.
Omar Marmoush will not be available, however, as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, while Rayan Cherki remains a long-term absentee.
In the defence, Abdukodir Khusanov and Rayan Aït-Nouri are both missing, with Matheus Nunes likely returning at right back after John Stones was used there midweek.
Fresh from signing a new contract with City, Savinho is in line to start at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford
Man City predicted lineup vs. Brentford (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Rodri; Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland.
Brentford vs. Man City Score Prediction
Brentford’s unbeaten home run underscores the impressive job Keith Andrews is doing in west London considering the summer departures of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, but their streak will likely come to an end on Sunday.
City have been in devastating goalscoring form this season and Brentford have been far from impenetrable defensively, conceding 11 times in six league matches this season. With Haaland in town this weekend, that number is likely to rise.
Brentford’s direct approach could cause some issues for a City defence that has also looked porous this term, but the visitors should have enough power and depth to secure a relatively routine win.
Prediction: Brentford 1–3 Man City