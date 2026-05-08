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Bruno Fernandes Becomes Ninth Man Utd Player to Win English Soccer’s Most Prestigious Award

It has been a remarkable season for the Red Devils captain.
Jamie Spencer|
Bruno Fernandes joins an illustrious list.
Bruno Fernandes joins an illustrious list. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named 2025–26’s FWA Footballer of the Year in recognition of his outstanding season.

At this stage of the campaign, with three matches still to play, Fernandes has equaled the Premier League’s single season assist record—his 20th came in last Sunday’s win over Liverpool, tying the record jointly held by Thierry Henry (2002–03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019–20).

Creatively, Fernandes has been head and shoulders above any other player in the division this season and his performances are a huge part of Manchester United’s resurgence.

The FWA award is voted for by football journalists who are members of the Football Writers’ Association. It is presented annually to “the professional player who by precept and example is considered by a ballot of members to be the footballer of the year.”

FWA Footballer of the Year is one of the big three individual awards each season, alongside PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season. Although not guaranteed, players who win the FWA prize tend to go and claim the other two, as has been the case in each of the last three seasons—Erling Haaland (2022–23), Phil Foden (2023–24) and Mohamed Salah (2024–25).

The football writers do not necessarily always plump for the objectively best player in a season and have been known to consider other qualities or characteristics, underpinning Jordan Henderson’s gong in 2019–20, or Scott Parker in a relegated West Ham United team in 2010–11. But you’d be hard pressed in 2025–26 to find someone who can articulate an argument against Fernandes.

Fernandes is the first Manchester United player to take the FWA vote since Wayne Rooney in 2009– 10. But is the 10th occasion that someone from Old Trafford has won, stretching back to the 1940s. Cristiano Ronaldo is the only two-time winner, making it nine different players overall. Liverpool is the club that holds the record for most FWA awards with 16.

Every Man Utd Winner of FWA Footballer of the Year

Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes joins an exclusive list. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Player

Season

Johnny Carey

1948–49

Bobby Charlton

1965–66

George Best

1967–68

Eric Cantona

1995–96

Roy Keane

1999–00

Teddy Sheringham

2000–01

Cristiano Ronaldo

2006–07

Cristiano Ronaldo

2007–08

Wayne Rooney

2009–10

Bruno Fernandes

2025–26

FWA Footballer of the Year Winners in the 21st Century

Salah, Premier League trophy
Mohamed Salah was the reigning FWA Footballer of the Year. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Player

Club

Season

Roy Keane

Man Utd

1999–00

Teddy Sheringham

Man Utd

2000–01

Robert Pires

Arsenal

2001–02

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

2002–03

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

2003–04

Frank Lampard

Chelsea

2004–05

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

2005–06

Cristiano Ronaldo

Man Utd

2006–07

Cristiano Ronaldo

Man Utd

2007–08

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

2008–09

Wayne Rooney

Man Utd

2009–10

Scott Parker

West Ham United

2010–11

Robin van Persie

Arsenal

2011–12

Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur

2012–13

Luis Suárez

Liverpool

2013–14

Eden Hazard

Chelsea

2014–15

Jamie Vardy

Leicester City

2015–16

N'Golo Kanté

Chelsea

2016–17

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

2017–18

Raheem Sterling

Man City

2018–19

Jordan Henderson

Liverpool

2019–20

Rúben Dias

Man City

2020–21

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

2021–22

Erling Haaland

Man City

2022–23

Phil Foden

Man City

2023–24

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

2024–25

Bruno Fernandes

Man Utd

2025–26

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Jamie Spencer
JAMIE SPENCER

Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.

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