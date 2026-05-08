Bruno Fernandes Becomes Ninth Man Utd Player to Win English Soccer’s Most Prestigious Award

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named 2025–26’s FWA Footballer of the Year in recognition of his outstanding season.

At this stage of the campaign, with three matches still to play, Fernandes has equaled the Premier League’s single season assist record—his 20th came in last Sunday’s win over Liverpool, tying the record jointly held by Thierry Henry (2002–03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019–20).

Creatively, Fernandes has been head and shoulders above any other player in the division this season and his performances are a huge part of Manchester United’s resurgence.

The FWA award is voted for by football journalists who are members of the Football Writers’ Association. It is presented annually to “the professional player who by precept and example is considered by a ballot of members to be the footballer of the year.”

FWA Footballer of the Year is one of the big three individual awards each season, alongside PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season. Although not guaranteed, players who win the FWA prize tend to go and claim the other two, as has been the case in each of the last three seasons—Erling Haaland (2022–23), Phil Foden (2023–24) and Mohamed Salah (2024–25).

The football writers do not necessarily always plump for the objectively best player in a season and have been known to consider other qualities or characteristics, underpinning Jordan Henderson’s gong in 2019–20, or Scott Parker in a relegated West Ham United team in 2010–11. But you’d be hard pressed in 2025–26 to find someone who can articulate an argument against Fernandes.

Fernandes is the first Manchester United player to take the FWA vote since Wayne Rooney in 2009– 10. But is the 10th occasion that someone from Old Trafford has won, stretching back to the 1940s. Cristiano Ronaldo is the only two-time winner, making it nine different players overall. Liverpool is the club that holds the record for most FWA awards with 16.

Every Man Utd Winner of FWA Footballer of the Year

Bruno Fernandes joins an exclusive list. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Player Season Johnny Carey 1948–49 Bobby Charlton 1965–66 George Best 1967–68 Eric Cantona 1995–96 Roy Keane 1999–00 Teddy Sheringham 2000–01 Cristiano Ronaldo 2006–07 Cristiano Ronaldo 2007–08 Wayne Rooney 2009–10 Bruno Fernandes 2025–26

FWA Footballer of the Year Winners in the 21st Century

Mohamed Salah was the reigning FWA Footballer of the Year. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Player Club Season Roy Keane Man Utd 1999–00 Teddy Sheringham Man Utd 2000–01 Robert Pires Arsenal 2001–02 Thierry Henry Arsenal 2002–03 Thierry Henry Arsenal 2003–04 Frank Lampard Chelsea 2004–05 Thierry Henry Arsenal 2005–06 Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 2006–07 Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 2007–08 Steven Gerrard Liverpool 2008–09 Wayne Rooney Man Utd 2009–10 Scott Parker West Ham United 2010–11 Robin van Persie Arsenal 2011–12 Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur 2012–13 Luis Suárez Liverpool 2013–14 Eden Hazard Chelsea 2014–15 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 2015–16 N'Golo Kanté Chelsea 2016–17 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2017–18 Raheem Sterling Man City 2018–19 Jordan Henderson Liverpool 2019–20 Rúben Dias Man City 2020–21 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2021–22 Erling Haaland Man City 2022–23 Phil Foden Man City 2023–24 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2024–25 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 2025–26

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC