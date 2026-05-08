Bruno Fernandes Becomes Ninth Man Utd Player to Win English Soccer’s Most Prestigious Award
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named 2025–26’s FWA Footballer of the Year in recognition of his outstanding season.
At this stage of the campaign, with three matches still to play, Fernandes has equaled the Premier League’s single season assist record—his 20th came in last Sunday’s win over Liverpool, tying the record jointly held by Thierry Henry (2002–03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019–20).
Creatively, Fernandes has been head and shoulders above any other player in the division this season and his performances are a huge part of Manchester United’s resurgence.
The FWA award is voted for by football journalists who are members of the Football Writers’ Association. It is presented annually to “the professional player who by precept and example is considered by a ballot of members to be the footballer of the year.”
FWA Footballer of the Year is one of the big three individual awards each season, alongside PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season. Although not guaranteed, players who win the FWA prize tend to go and claim the other two, as has been the case in each of the last three seasons—Erling Haaland (2022–23), Phil Foden (2023–24) and Mohamed Salah (2024–25).
The football writers do not necessarily always plump for the objectively best player in a season and have been known to consider other qualities or characteristics, underpinning Jordan Henderson’s gong in 2019–20, or Scott Parker in a relegated West Ham United team in 2010–11. But you’d be hard pressed in 2025–26 to find someone who can articulate an argument against Fernandes.
Fernandes is the first Manchester United player to take the FWA vote since Wayne Rooney in 2009– 10. But is the 10th occasion that someone from Old Trafford has won, stretching back to the 1940s. Cristiano Ronaldo is the only two-time winner, making it nine different players overall. Liverpool is the club that holds the record for most FWA awards with 16.
Every Man Utd Winner of FWA Footballer of the Year
Player
Season
Johnny Carey
1948–49
Bobby Charlton
1965–66
George Best
1967–68
Eric Cantona
1995–96
Roy Keane
1999–00
Teddy Sheringham
2000–01
Cristiano Ronaldo
2006–07
Cristiano Ronaldo
2007–08
Wayne Rooney
2009–10
Bruno Fernandes
2025–26
FWA Footballer of the Year Winners in the 21st Century
Player
Club
Season
Roy Keane
Man Utd
1999–00
Teddy Sheringham
Man Utd
2000–01
Robert Pires
Arsenal
2001–02
Thierry Henry
Arsenal
2002–03
Thierry Henry
Arsenal
2003–04
Frank Lampard
Chelsea
2004–05
Thierry Henry
Arsenal
2005–06
Cristiano Ronaldo
Man Utd
2006–07
Cristiano Ronaldo
Man Utd
2007–08
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
2008–09
Wayne Rooney
Man Utd
2009–10
Scott Parker
West Ham United
2010–11
Robin van Persie
Arsenal
2011–12
Gareth Bale
Tottenham Hotspur
2012–13
Luis Suárez
Liverpool
2013–14
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
2014–15
Jamie Vardy
Leicester City
2015–16
N'Golo Kanté
Chelsea
2016–17
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
2017–18
Raheem Sterling
Man City
2018–19
Jordan Henderson
Liverpool
2019–20
Rúben Dias
Man City
2020–21
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
2021–22
Erling Haaland
Man City
2022–23
Phil Foden
Man City
2023–24
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
2024–25
Bruno Fernandes
Man Utd
2025–26
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Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.