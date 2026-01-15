Bruno Fernandes Makes Decision on Man Utd Future After Ruben Amorim Dismissal—Report

Manchester United fans don’t need to worry about Bruno Fernandes leaving the club in the immediate future, with the captain reportedly still “committed” despite recent upheaval.

Fernandes turned down what he called a “very ambitious” offer from Al Hilal last summer, rumoured to be worth around £36 million ($48.1 million) in annual salary.

United could have also taken £100 million as a transfer fee, but the midfielder revealed the club “weren’t willing to sell” at that time, unless he had a particular desire to go. And Fernandes, he himself said, was only prepared to leave if United no longer wanted him. Another factor in his decision was a determination to “stay at the highest level” within Europe.

The issue of the 31-year-old’s future has never really been put to bed.

In December, an interview with Canal 11 in Portugal brought everything back up when Fernandes claimed that the United hierarchy “wanted me to go” but “did not have the courage” to make it so. “If I had said I wanted to leave, they would have let me go.” He said that “hurt” him.

Strangely, a different interview released a few days later, this time on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, saw Fernandes give a slightly altered and less brutal version of events. “I could have left two times. The club said ‘no, we need you.’ Okay, you gave me something, I will give you something.”

Fernandes was close with Ruben Amorim. | Zohaib AlamMUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images

Fernandes had earlier said last summer he was persuaded to stay by Ruben Amorim and that club did not sell him because “the coach wanted me.” Obviously when Amorim was dismissed at the start of 2026, that again led to fresh speculation over his continued place at United.

But, for now at least, his focus remains on the club. BBC Sport has reported that Fernandes “is not planning to seek a move” in what is left of the January transfer window. Even with Amorim departing, Darren Fletcher overseeing two games and now Michael Carrick in temporary charge for the final few months of 2025–26, Fernandes remains “committed.”

Fernandes Will ‘Reassess’ in the Summer

Even then, the issue isn’t closed. Continued dedication to complete the season with United doesn’t necessarily mean a split sooner rather than later isn’t still a possibility come the summer.

The same BBC report adds that Fernandes does intend to weigh up his options, at which point he will have one year left on the contract he signed in 2024.

United are believed to be planning for midfield recruitment anyway, linked with Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton, all potentially costing up to £100 million. Whether Fernandes leaving is in the best interest of both parties at that stage remains to be seen and is ultimately something he will have to decide on as United appear willing to follow his lead.

Elliot Anderson is just one of the expensive midfield targets in mind. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhotoGetty Images

The opportunity to go to Saudi Arabia is likely to still be there, although the pull of close friends like João Cancelo and Rúben Neves probably won’t be. Cancelo has left Al Hilal for Barcelona on loan amid suggestions that he had become unhappy, while Neves is also widely expected to return to Europe when his contract with the Riyadh-based club expires in June.

Should Fernandes leave Manchester in the summer, he would still “look to stay in Europe.”

