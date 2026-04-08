Bruno Fernandes Ties Ronaldo’s Man Utd Record—Other Premier League, Club Records Within Reach

Bruno Fernandes called it a “privilege” to tie Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of six Premier League Player of the Month awards for Manchester United, recently winning his latest gong for March 2026.

Ronaldo was previously the club’s leading recipient of the prestigious monthly award that was introduced into the Premier League at the start of the 1994–95 season—Tottenham Hotspur striker Jürgen Klinsmann was the first-ever ‘Player of the Month.’

“It's always good company to be in,” Fernandes told ManUtd.com in response to moving level with Ronaldo. “We know when his records are there, his name is going to be always around, so it’s quite common for anyone and everyone in the world of football.

“But it is obviously a huge honor and privilege for me to be close to him in this category.”

In winning a sixth, Fernandes moved clear of another Manchester United legend: Wayne Rooney (5).

Paul Scholes won it four times while a United player, as did Marcus Rashford—three of his Player of the Month trophies were in 2022–23 season alone. Ruud van Nistelrooy won three.

Man Utd Premier League Player of the Month Winners

Player POTM Wins (at Man Utd) Cristiano Ronaldo (6) Nov. 2006, Dec. 2006, Jan. 2008, Mar. 2008, Sept. 2021, Apr. 2022 Bruno Fernandes (6) Feb. 2020, Jun. 2020, Nov. 2020, Dec. 2020, Mar. 2025, Mar 2026. Wayne Rooney (5) Feb. 2005, Dec. 2005, Mar. 2006, Oct. 2007, Jan. 2010 Paul Scholes (4) Jan. 2003, Dec. 2003, Oct. 2006, Aug. 2010 Marcus Rashford (4) Jan. 2019, Sept. 2022, Jan. 2023, Feb. 2023 Ruud van Nistelrooy (3) Dec. 2001, Feb. 2002, Apr. 2003

Bruno Fernandes on Course to Break Premier League Records

The overall record for Premier League Player of the Month wins is seven, jointly held by Harry Kane, Sergio Agüero and Mohamed Salah. The latter will soon be the last of that trio to leave the division and the Liverpool forward’s current form doesn’t suggest the record will be extended.

Fernandes is contracted to Manchester United until the end of next season, with the option of another 12 months on top. He could feasibly break that record by getting two more monthly awards.

But there’s another record within even closer reach: Premier League single season assists. Thierry Henry set the mark at 20 in 2002–03, matched but not broken by Kevin De Bruyne in 2019–20. Bukayo Saka looked like he would obliterate the record last season after a blistering start to the campaign, only for a near three-month injury layoff to derail his attempt.

At this stage of 2025–26, Fernandes has 16 assists on the season and seven games left to get five more required to break the record that has stood for more than 20 years.

Our Portuguese magnifico at his very best 😍



Enjoy all 1️⃣6️⃣ of @B_Fernandes8's #PL assists in 2025/26 👇 pic.twitter.com/fLHTrN7sWe — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 2, 2026

It sounds like a heavy demand. But consider this: Fernandes has created 101 chances in the Premier League this season, 43 more than the next most creative player on the list. Even removing set pieces from the equation and only looking at open-play situations still gives him 66.

The Portugal international is also accelerating his assist production, utilized further forward under Michael Carrick than former United manger Ruben Amorim. Nine of his 16 assists so far have come in the last 11 matches alone. At that rate, the record is very much under threat.

Another Man Utd Record Set to Tumble in 2025–26

Fernandes has four Sir Matt Busby awards already. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Fernandes is already a four-time winner of Manchester United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award and it seems unfathomable it won’t shortly be five.

That would be a new club record. The annual accolade, created in 1987 and renamed in the late Busby’s honor in 1996, is voted for by supporters and is considered hugely prestigious within United circles. Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and Wayne Rooney only won it twice each.

Fernandes’s fourth gong, received last season, tied the overall record. That was originally set by David de Gea, who won it four out of five years from 2013–14 to 2017–18. It was equaled by Ronaldo in 2021–22, with the veteran earlier winning three during his first spell at Old Trafford.

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