Bukayo Saka Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Arsenal Star

Ahead of what had become a significant trip to Elland Road, Arsenal were dealt what was seemingly a major blow just before kick-off.

An injury sustained by Bukayo Saka in the warm-up forced him out of the starting lineup, and in came Noni Madueke, who’s yet to score a Premier League goal for his new club. And while Madueke’s scoreless run continued in West Yorkshire (he did record two assists, mind), Arsenal, as a collective, were rampant.

Once again, they broke the game open with the help of a set piece and a woeful bit of goalkeeping from Leeds United’s Karl Darlow. Strikes from Viktor Gyökeres and Gabriel Jesus added further gloss to the scoreline in the second half, as Mikel Arteta’s side tamed talk of a potential title collapse.

They remain the frontrunners, but will their charge be hampered by a potentially prolonged Saka absence?

What Injury Does Saka Have?

Bukayo Saka was ruled out of @Arsenal's line-up just moments before kick-off...



Up stepped Noni Madueke who inspired his team to victory against Leeds! pic.twitter.com/eE7k299Wry — Premier League (@premierleague) January 31, 2026

While a video of the moment Saka picked up his pre-match injury has surfaced, it’s not exactly clear what the exact issue is. It seemed like his left leg was bothering him, and Arteta only described the injury as a “little niggle” post-match.

The Arsenal boss added that the extent of Saka’s injury is not yet known, although he did seem to play down a potential long-term setback.

The winger has been beset by fitness issues over the past year or so, having suffered a major hamstring injury at the end of 2024. He was out for more than three months after undergoing surgery, returning in late March. At the start of the current campaign, Saka missed six games because of a less significant hamstring issue.

When Will Saka Return From Injury?

Saka could miss the second leg of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Saka’s return date won’t be known until the extent of his injury has become clear. However, we won’t have to wait long for a diagnosis.

His status has been thrust into doubt for the second leg of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Tuesday night, with the Gunners aiming to hold onto or extend a 3–2 advantage. Saka’s warm-up niggle could keep him out, but Madueke is ready to fill in against his former club.

The summer addition performed brightly in Saka’s absence at the start of the season, and his pair of assists at Elland Road, despite a profligate run of form, should convince supporters that Arsenal are well-placed to cope without their star man in attack.

