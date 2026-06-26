Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia— World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Cabo Verde‘s fairytale World Cup debut continues on Friday as it chases a shock place in the round of 32 at the expense of Saudi Arabia.

Stunning draws with Spain and Uruguay ensure the African island nation has a genuine shot at reaching the knockout stage, and a victory over Saudi Arabia would confirm that place. A draw would be enough if Spain beats Uruguay, or if Cabo Verde ranks as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Saudi Arabia knows victory is essential to avoid an early exit after its opening draw with Uruguay was followed by a thumping loss to Spain, but anything less than maximum points from Friday‘s match would see the team eliminated.

A tantalizing affair will have significant consequences, one way or another.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Score Prediction

Cabo Verde Make History

Cabo Verde is the gift that keeps on giving. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Confidence will be sky high within the Cabo Verde locker room after staggering stalemates against World Cup royalty. In the draw with Spain, it showcased its defensive organization, but major attacking improvements were made in a lively affair with Uruguay.

Cabo Verde has shown its ability in both boxes and Saudi Arabia will be mightily worried after an unspectacular tournament for itself to date. The Blue Sharks smell blood at NRG stadium, seeking to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup at the first attempt.

A record start : Cabo Verde has become the first debutant to go unbeaten in its opening two World Cup fixtures since Senegal achieved the feat in 2002.

: Cabo Verde has become the first debutant to go unbeaten in its opening two World Cup fixtures since Senegal achieved the feat in 2002. Brimming with belief : Confidence is crucial at major tournaments and Cabo Verde has built some invaluable momentum heading into its Group H finale. Bubista‘s team has already proved itself and will be desperate to keep this journey going.

: Confidence is crucial at major tournaments and Cabo Verde has built some invaluable momentum heading into its Group H finale. Bubista‘s team has already proved itself and will be desperate to keep this journey going. Saudi struggles: Georgios Donis lacks attacking firepower in his roster, evidenced by just 0.8 expected goals and 12 touches in the opposition boxes across its opening matches.

Prediction: Cabo Verde 2–1 Saudi Arabia

Cabo Verde Predicted Lineup vs. Saudi Arabia

There will be one enforced change in defense. | Sports Illustrated.

Cabo Verde will be without the services of left back Sidney Lopes Cabral, who is suspended for Friday‘s game after picking up two yellow cards. João Paulo should be his replacement.

Telmo Arcajo came off injured at halftime against Uruguay and will likely be replaced in the midfield by one of the Duarte brothers, Deroy or Laros.

Jovane Cabral is still an injury doubt and might not feature against Saudi Arabia. If he does, he will likely come on from the bench.

Cabo Verde predicted lineup vs. Saudi Arabia (4-3-3): Vozinha; Moreira, Lopes, Borges, Paulo; L.Duarte, Pina, Monteiro; Mendes, Benchimol, Rodrigues.

Saudi Arabia Predicted Lineup vs. Cabo Verde

Donis could revert to four at the back. | Sports Illustrated

After fielding five in defense against Spain, Donis could turn back to the 4-4-2 formation utilized in the draw with Uruguay.

Vice-captain Mohamed Kanno could return in midfield, with Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat also making a comeback on the right flank. Those changes might come at the expense of Al Hilal duo Nasser Al Dawsari and Ali Lajami.

The Green Falcons need a special performance from star forward and captain Salem Al-Dawsari, who was the provider of the famous winner against Argentina in Qatar nearly four years.

Saudi Arabia predicted lineup vs. Cabo Verde (4-4-2): Al Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Al Tambakti, Al Harbi; Al Shamat, Kanno, Al Khaibari, Al Dawsari; Al Buraikan, Al Juwayr.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Kick Off?

Location : Houston, United States

: Houston, United States Stadium : NRG Stadium

: NRG Stadium Date : Friday, June 26 / Saturday, June 27

: Friday, June 26 / Saturday, June 27 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (June 27)

: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (June 27) Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

How to Watch Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos, FOX One Canada TSN2, TSN+, RDS 2, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 4, ITVX

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