‘This Is the Best Team’—Can Real Madrid Stop Barcelona in El Clasico?

The biggest rivalry in soccer takes center stage this weekend when a desperate Real Madrid side travels to Camp Nou to take on a near-infallible Barcelona team.

The stakes are always high in any El Clásico, but the first meeting between the Spanish giants in 2026–27 comes with extra pressure. Real Madrid are already six points behind Barcelona in the La Liga standings, and a slip-up against Hansi Flick’s men could all but end the title race before the calendar flips to November.

The good news for Los Blancos is they finally look back to their standards after a wobbly start under José Mourinho. The 15-time European champions have made it four victories in four games following the November international break, with their most recent domestic triumph coming in the form of a dominant 4–1 win over Sevilla on Sunday.

“That was the best performance from Madrid this season,” Luca Dallolio said on the latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Football Club Show. “That is the perfect time to hit that form, going into that Barça game.”

Real Madrid were indeed sensational at the weekend, looking reborn after Mourinho instituted a wealth of changes to his XI. Yan Diomande took the place of the suspended Vinícius Júnior on the left wing, Arda Güler played a deeper role in midfield and Federico Valverde commanded the right flank.

“I really feel like this is the best team, the best XI, we’ve seen of Real Madrid this season, by far,” Dallolio continued. “They seem like the most cohesive side, they seem like they’re all on the same page.”

But is Real Madrid’s best XI good enough to take down Barcelona at home on Sunday?

Barcelona Inflict Fear Against Even the Best Opponents

Barcelona are hoping to make it 10 wins in 10 La Liga matches this weekend. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona have enjoyed a faultless start to their 2026–27 La Liga campaign. The Catalans collected a perfect 27 points from their first nine matches, never once in danger of coming up short.

Even more impressive is how dominant the defending Spanish champions have been on home soil. Flick’s men have scored a staggering 39 goals—all without a natural center forward leading the line—and conceded just nine in domestic action this season.

At the heart of the team’s success stands Lamine Yamal, who loves nothing more than putting on a show against Real Madrid.

“It’s becoming a bit frightening, because what can’t he do?” Lyes Bouzidi said of the teenage phenom. “What can’t he do? He’s unstoppable one-v-one. He can find a pass out of nothing, and now he’s curling it from 30 yards out after taking a man on the dribble.

“How do you stop a guy like that? When he’s playing at this level, how do you stop Lamine Yamal?”

That’s a question Mourinho and Co. will have to answer on Sunday. Do you think the “Special One” can lead his team to three points at Camp Nou, or is this weekend’s Clásico simply going to go the way, as many expect it to, of Barcelona?

🚨 HAVE YOUR SAY: CAN REAL MADRID STOP BARCELONA IN EL CLÁSICO? 🚨