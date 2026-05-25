Canada Pre-World Cup Roster: Extended Camp, Davies’s Status and Jesse Marsch’s Roster Battles

The U.S. men’s national team is set to unveil its 2026 World Cup roster on Tuesday, with just the 26 players for the tournament. Their co-hosts, Canada, however, is taking a different approach.

On Monday, Canada Soccer announced that 32 players will head to Charlotte for a pre-World Cup training camp, in the lead-up to friendlies on June 1 and June 5 against Uzbekistan and Ireland, before the June 12 World Cup opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. By Friday, the group will be cut down to 26 players for the first men’s World Cup on home soil.

Here, Sports Illustrated outlines the biggest factors heading into camp, as well as key roster battles for the final squad as Canada looks to build on its run to the 2024 Copa América semifinals.

Alphonso Davies Makes the Camp

The return of Alphonso Davies (center) could bring Canada back to the form they showed at the 2024 Copa América. | Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

There were doubts in Germany that FC Bayern Munich would release superstar left back and Canada’s national team captain ahead of the World Cup, but Alphonso Davies is on the roster as bona fide preparations begin. Yet, it remains uncertain when he may arrive in Charlotte, if at all, with Canada Soccer’s press release stating: “Given player injuries and active club competitions, players will report to camp in line with communications with their respective clubs and medical staffs, with player fitness as the priority, whether reporting in Charlotte or thereafter ahead of the competition period beginning June 7.”

Davies’s health remains the biggest question. The Vancouver Whitecaps academy product remains the most talented and game-breaking player on the roster, even if the team has learned to play well without him.

This season, he played just 851 minutes, with a lengthy ACL recovery and hamstring injuries sidelining him for 311 days, before his most recent injury, a left hamstring strain sustained in the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. At the time, initial reports suggested he would be four to six weeks away from returning to game action, which lined up with the World Cup group stage.

The Edmonton native was front and center in Bayern’s championship celebrations last week, and will now be assessed by Canada’s staff in an effort to get him ready for the World Cup. Whether his participation comes as soon as the June 12 opener remains a question, with a June 18 return or June 24 return against Qatar or Switzerland appearing to be a more likely timeline.

World Cup Goalkeeping Trio Decided

Dayne St. Clair enters the Canada camp prepared to battle for a World Cup starting role. | Anatoliy Cherkasov/Informa Plus Photo Agency/LightRocket/Getty Images

James Pantemis, the best Canadian goalkeeper in MLS this season, won’t get a final chance to contend for a World Cup roster spot, with Canada naming Inter Miami’s Dayne St. Clair, Orlando City’s Maxime Crépeau and Barnsley’s Owen Goodman to the extended squad, making the trio likely for the final roster.

Pantemis has been the best Canadian backstop in MLS this season, but has had the advantage of playing behind a competent Portland Timbers defense compared to Miami’s and Orlando’s, the latter having the worst defense in MLS. While some blame falls on the Canadian backstops, plenty rests upon the poor defensive systems and players in front of them.

The key to the training camp, and potentially to the pre-World Cup friendlies, will be the decision on the starting goalkeeper.

St. Clair had a recent edge, according to a source familiar with the situation, but Crépeau’s status has improved since the March window’s draws against Iceland and Tunisia. Crépeau is known for being able to act as a sweeper-keeper and has a knack for making big saves, while St. Clair has established himself as a strong backstop when chances are closer to the goal.

Goodman is a clear No. 3. The 22-year-old will glean as much as he can at this World Cup, as he looks to become Canada’s top choice in the next cycle.

Center Back Battles Defined By Health

Moïse Bombito’s health is of the utmost importance for Canada’s center back role. | Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

There will be a battle for spots at center back, with injuries and form playing a key role in looming decisions. Six are in camp, battling for four or five spots on the final roster.

OGC Nice center back Moïse Bombito is missing the Ligue 1 relegation playoffs with his club to join, as he works his way back through the final stages of recovery from a broken leg suffered in his last match back in October.

With Canada, he hasn’t featured since March 2025, a similar absence to Davies. Middlesbrough center back Alfie Jones also remains a question after ankle surgery in January, as he last played in December and missed Boro’s run to the EFL Championship playoff final, but remains a World Cup option.

In addition to those two, 2024 Copa América starter Derek Cornelius has already been with the team for a week in Charlotte, having been exiled by Rangers in Scotland, where he did not play first-team minutes after Nov. 9. His last appearance came in March with Canada.

Alfie Jones and Maxime Crépeau have arrived in Charlotte. More players staggering in over the coming week @TSN_Sports @tsnsoccer pic.twitter.com/O2QuAYqBeN — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) May 24, 2026

The trio’s status will largely decide the starting roles, as well as how many center-backs make the cut. FCV Dender 20-year-old Luc De Fougerolles is the likely fourth option, having returned to regular minutes after dealing with a nagging groin injury. He comes into camp with 11 Canada caps, having proven himself to be a fringe starter at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Behind him, Whitecaps’ Ralph Priso, Chicago Fire’s Joel Waterman and Crewe Alexandra’s Jamie Knight-Lebel battle for one or two spots, with Priso offering a versatile aspect as a former defensive midfielder, Waterman providing experience from the 2022 World Cup and Knight-Lebel off an impressive, 30-game season in England’s fourth tier at 21 years old. Any player would have to be ready to step into a significant match, given the health, likely making Priso a favorite ahead of Waterman.

Shaffelburg vs. Nelson ... or Neither?

Jacob Shaffelburg has not enjoyed stellar form with LAFC this season. | IMAGO/NurPhoto

The center-back battle is reliant on injuries, while sheer roster space could limit the talents on the wings. LAFC’s Jacob Shaffelburg and Austin FC’s Jayden Nelson each face uphill battles in that regard, contending with the likes of CF Villarreal’s Tajon Buchanan, Norwich City’s Ali Ahmed, Tigres UANL’s Marcelo Flores and Hull City’s Liam Millar, who was recently promoted to the Premier League.

Shaffelburg has dealt with injuries with LAFC this season and missed Sunday’s 1–0 win over Seattle Sounders. This season, he has just 241 minutes and two assists, but would bring sheer straight-line speed to the roster, with that skill set being critical to Canada’s 2024 Copa América efforts. Nelson, meanwhile, hasn’t been able to amass as much playing time as hoped on a largely directionless Austin side, scoring twice in 455 minutes.

With the top wingers and the versatility of fullbacks, there’s a strong chance of neither Shaffelburg nor Nelson cracking the team. Yet, there’s almost zero chance that both do—making this a vital battle in Charlotte.

Striker Selections—Larin’s Form, a Promise of Health

Promise David enjoyed an outstanding start to 2026, but has been injured since February. | Christopher Morris/Getty Images

The starting duo for June 12 will be Juventus’ Jonathan David and Southampton’s Cyle Larin.

While David’s status put him automatically in the lineup, Larin’s form does the same, having scored nine goals in 22 appearances since joining the Saints in January, despite recently dealing with Spygate and being axed from the EFL Championship playoff final.

Behind them is the real battle. Villarreal’s Tani Oluwaseyi is a lock and could start, but only one or two of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise’s Promise David, Toulouse’s Jacen Russell-Rowe and Preston North End’s Daniel Jebbison are likely to make it.

Cyle Larin scores again!



Just absurd skills in a tight space and a trivela finish.



In a critical match for the second automatic promotion spot to the Premier League, the #CanMNT man scores his 9th of the season to put Southampton up 2-1 on Ipswich.pic.twitter.com/ifmRzuQkPY — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) April 28, 2026

Promise David, who underwent hip surgery in February, is the favorite. The towering striker is ahead of schedule in recovery, but is considered day-to-day. Before his injury, he had scored 15 goals in 37 matches, including the first of the 2025–26 Champions League season. He’s scored three times in just 201 minutes in a Canadian shirt.

Russell-Rowe has less international experience but has had flashes with Toulouse since making his European move in January. Jebbison was productive in the March window, but had previously underwhelmed with Canada. This week will be massive for both, who were given the chance to compete ahead of Theo Bair, who could have offered a similar physical presence to Promise David.

Canada’s official roster will be unveiled at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT on Friday from an event in Charlotte.

Canada 2026 World Cup Training Camp Roster

Goalkeepers

Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City)

(Orlando City) Owen Goodman (Barsley)

(Barsley) Dayne St. Clair (Inter Miami)

Defenders

Zorhan Bassong (Sporting Kansas City)

(Sporting Kansas City) Moïse Bombito (OGC Nice)

(OGC Nice) Derek Cornelius (Rangers)

(Rangers) Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

(Celtic) Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough)

(Middlesbrough) Jamie Knight-Lebel (Swindon Town)

(Swindon Town) Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

(Toronto FC) Ralph Priso (Vancouver Whitecaps)

(Vancouver Whitecaps) Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split)

(Hajduk Split) Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire)

Midfielders

Ali Ahmed (Norwich City)

(Norwich City) Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal)

(Villarreal) Mathieu Choiniére (LAFC)

(LAFC) Stephen Eustáquio (LAFC)

(LAFC) Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL)

(Tigres UANL) Ismaël Koné (U.S. Sassuolo)

(U.S. Sassuolo) Jayden Nelson (Austin FC)

(Austin FC) Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC)

(Toronto FC) Nathan Saliba (RSC Anderlecht)

(RSC Anderlecht) Jacob Shaffelburg (LAFC)

Strikers

Jonathan David (Juventus)

(Juventus) Promise David (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise)

(Royale Union Saint-Gilloise) Daniel Jebbison (Preston North End)

(Preston North End) Cyle Larin (Southampton)

(Southampton) Tani Oluwaseyi (Villlarreal)

(Villlarreal) Jacen Russell-Rowe (Toulouse)

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