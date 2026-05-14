The Top 20 Canada Soccer Jerseys of All Time—Ranked

When Canada hosts the 2026 World Cup, it will do so with special-edition World Cup jerseys for the first time. After not receiving new jerseys in 2022 due to their largely unexpected qualification, they got new looks from Nike for 2026.

While the country has lost all six men’s World Cup matches it has played, it still has a long history of soccer kits, with the Canadian Soccer Association first forming in 1912 and the sport played across the former British colony long before.

Here, Sports Illustrated has picked out and ranked the top 20 Canadian soccer jerseys of all time.

20. 2016 Home

Alphonso Davies made his Canada debut in 2017. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The kit Alphonso Davies made his Canada debut in, the 2016–17 jersey, was a simple look under the Umbro deal.



The thick white stripe down the left made it identifiable and highlighted the federation’s crest, while also offering an easy alternate look.

19. 1997 Third

Domenic Mobilio sports the Canada third kit in a World Cup qualifying match. | Canada Soccer

Black might not be on the Canadian flag, but it’s certainly made its presence known in Canada Soccer jerseys, as well as in other sports.



The 1997 look featured a Canada wordmark on the sleeves and some sharp red and white.

18. 2024 Home

Alphonso Davies led Canada into the 2024 Copa América with the red kit against Argentina | Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

After a disappointing look for red jerseys under the Nike deal, Canada got some intriguing changes in its 2024 kit. The two-tone red offered a little more excitement, while the crest moved to the middle.



It was Canada’s primary look for the 2024 Copa América, where they faced Lionel Messi’s Argentina twice, including in the tournament opener and in the semifinal.

17. 2022 Home

Alphonso Davies powered Canada to the 2022 World Cup in a template red kit. | Ben Steiner

This one is all about nostalgia. For the first time in 36 years, Canada qualified for the World Cup, and this was the kit they wore when they beat Jamaica on a frigid March day in Toronto to secure their spot in the tournament.



It’s plain, templated and is the one they wore at the tournament in Qatar as well, remaining a vital piece of the Canadian soccer journey.

16. 2015 Away

Tosaint Ricketts sports Canada’s white jersey in the 2015 Gold Cup. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Canada’s 2015 away kit was one of the few white jerseys with no major other color that did the job well.



It didn’t quite fit the “clean” aesthetic, which has become code for “plain” in the modern era, with its mismatched grey stripes offering a unique look as Canada played its first and final matches in a dismal effort to miss out on the 2018 World Cup.

15. 2000 Away

Jason Devos (center) celebrates scoring for Canada at the 2000 Concacaf Gold Cup. | VINCE BUCCI/AFP/Getty Images

It was the jersey that will live on in history for years to come as Canada sported a white, red and black shirt to lift the 2000 Conacaf Gold Cup, which remains the only international title the senior national team has ever won.



The red jersey is likely the better kit from the pair, but this one will always have a vital nostalgia boost, at least until Canada wins another tournament.

14. 2000 Home

Richard Hastings (center) celebrates a goal at the 2000 Gold Cup with Martin Nash (right) and Jim Brennan (left). | HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s 2000 red kit stands out as one of the nation’s top jerseys.



With a red base, black trim and white sides, it brought all three colors into focus, with a collar for an added level of intrigue.

13. 1998 Home

Canada’s 1998 home kit did not see much action. | Football Kit Archive

Canada would go on to win the Gold Cup two years after this design with a much more muted jersey.



Yet, this one with Umbro remains iconic for its tri-color and thick white stripe with black trim down the middle, both of which highlight the large red maple leaf.

12. 2024 Away

Moïse Bombito wears Canada’s 2024 away kit, | Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

After Canada did not receive special-edition kits for the 2022 World Cup, Nike made sure their jerseys in the interim years—and for the 2024 Copa América—were standouts.



The away kit features a cream color scheme and 13 thin stripes down the middle, representing Canada’s 13 provinces and territories. At the same time, it likened itself to a past era of Tim Hortons coffee cups, a famed coffee chain coast-to-coast-to-coast across Canada.

11. 1996 Away

Canada’s 1996 away kit featured a large maple leaf. | Canada Soccer

The mid-1990s were a special time for soccer shirts, as the industry and design began to push the limits of what was possible for a piece of sportswear.



The 1996 Canada kit, with a black sash and a maple leaf emerging from it, does just that, and it has become a key item for thrifters and soccer fans around the world.

10. 2018 Home

Alphonso Davies in Canada’s 2018 home kit. | Lucas Kschischang/Canada Soccer

It was the final year of Canada Soccer’s Umbro jersey deal, which produced some of the best-looking kits in the nation’s history, and the manufacturer did not disappoint.



Instead of a chevron or sash, the home kit featured a V-shaped maple leaf collage, a subtle look from a distance but a strong piece of Canadian identity from up close.

9. 2026 World Cup Home

Canada’s home kit for the 2026 World Cup. | Canada Soccer/Nike

When Canada steps out for the first World Cup match on June 12 in Toronto, this will likely be the kit they wear. It’s simple and timeless, with the two-tone maple leaf making it very clearly a Canada kit.



Could it have been bolder? Sure, but this will go down as one of the most memorable kits in Canadian history and will age well.

8. 2011 Home

Dwayne De Rosario in Canada’s 2011 home kit. | Canada Soccer

With an identical design to its away counterpart, the red-based 2011 kit, with a black-and-white chevron down the center, is defined by goalscoring from Christine Sinclair on the women’s side and Dwayne De Rosario with the men.



The white version stands as a stronger jersey, as we’ll get to, but this one is still among Canada’s best.

7. 2011 Away

Canada’s men’s national team sports the 2011 away kit in Toronto. | Canada Soccer

While Canada’s men dropped to the doldrums of the FIFA World Rankings in the 2010s, their Umbro jersey deal produced some iconic looks. In 2011 and into 2012, Canada wore a red-and-black chevron on a white base, one of its better uniforms.



The men’s national team did not make many memories, but it was the strip that Canada’s women wore when they qualified for the 2012 Olympics, where they would win bronze in a different kit.

6. 1982 Home

Canada’s 1982 away strip was unlike any other. | Canada Soccer

Canada didn’t have much success in 1982, but the jerseys were fantastic. They featured a hoop in the front in red and blue, with the Canada wordmark and a crest outlined by a single chevron.



They kept a similar look in 1983, when they lost all six of their matches and scored just a single goal, but at least they looked good doing it.

5. 2023 Women’s World Cup Home

Christine Sinclair wore the shirt in her final game for Canada. | Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images/Football Australia

While most national teams have identical jerseys for both men’s and women’s sides, these 2021 and 2023 kits belonged only to the women’s national team.



The 2021 look saw Canada win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, but the 2023 look—the one in which Christine Sinclair ended her illustrious career—is the most identifiable and unique kit any Canada national team has ever worn.

4. 2012 100th Anniversary

Canada wore blue to celebrate 100 years of Canada Soccer in 2012. | Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Canada didn’t wear this one much, but it offered a throwback for a clash against the United States in 2012, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Soccer Association.



The simple blue shirt, adorned with the classic red maple leaf, became an instant classic and a kit that has surprisingly never made a comeback in any form.

3. 1984 Home

Canada finished fourth at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. | Canada Soccer

Canada’s 1984 kits were the ones the nation wore at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where it finished fourth, its best showing at a men’s soccer tournament at the time.



The white kit, with red collar and Canada wordmark across the front, paired with the sharply defined crest, makes this one of the better ones, and it came before Canada had any World Cup kits to look back on.

2. 2026 World Cup Away

Promise David models Canada’s 2026 World Cup away kit. | Canada Soccer/Nike

The real test will be how the World Cup kit looks when it hits the pitch for the first men’s World Cup games on Canadian soil, but early impressions of Canada’s away strip for the 2026 tournament are positive.



It takes a Canadian to recognize the ice design as maple leaves throughout, and the touch of the lucky loonie in the collar offers a special point as well. Canada Soccer is expecting it to break sales records.

1. 1986 World Cup Away

Canada’s kits at the 1986 World Cup remain one of their best. | Canada Soccer

The first kit Canada ever wore under the bright lights of the FIFA World Cup is still lauded as one of the best the nation has ever had.



The diagonal stripes have aged well and the font across the front of the jersey made it unmistakable that it was a Canada kit—it’s even returned on the 2026 name plates. Unfortunately for Canada, they never scored a World Cup goal in it.

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