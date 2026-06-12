Not only is this Canada’s first appearance as a co-host of world soccer’s biggest tournament, but it is also the first-ever meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina, meaning there is no head-to-head history to suggest who will come out on top in this 2026 World Cup Group B encounter.

Canada did not need to go through qualifying, making it slightly more difficult to gauge its exact level heading into the tournament. However, recent form offers encouragement. In its last 11 matches, Canada has suffered just one defeat, a loss to Australia last October.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, arrive with a clearer competitive profile. The Dragons finished second in their qualifying group behind Austria before securing their World Cup place through the playoffs, where they defeated both Wales and Denmark in dramatic penalty shootouts.

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