Canada vs. Qatar—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Canada and Qatar go head to head in Group B on Thursday at BC Place in Vancouver, with both sides searching for their first win of the 2026 World Cup—and indeed, the first World Cup victory in their histories.

Neither nation has ever won a match at soccer’s biggest tournament, a run that continued in their opening fixtures this summer as Canada drew 1–1 with Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar played out a stalemate of the same score with Switzerland.

With qualification for the knockout rounds potentially on the line, both sides will be desperate to finally get three World Cup points on the board.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including predicted lineups and how to watch.

Canada vs. Qatar Score Prediction

Canada to Break World Cup Duck

Cyle Larin scored Canada’s first goal at the 2026 World Cup. | Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Canada should have enough to ease past Qatar, for a few reasons.

First, despite drawing with Bosnia & Herzegovina in its opener, Canada was the better side for long stretches and was ultimately punished for poor finishing in the final third. With attacking talent such as Jonathan David, Cyle Larin and Promise David at its disposal, that is unlikely to remain a long-term issue—particularly if some of the nerves from its first World Cup match as a co-host have now settled.

Second, while Qatar earned a draw against Switzerland, the result owed more to Swiss wastefulness than anything else. The Maroons struggled for much of the contest and were fortunate to come away with a point after a late own goal denied Switzerland victory.

Finally, Canada once again has home support behind it. Playing in front of a passionate crowd at BC Place, Jesse Marsch’s side should be buoyed by the atmosphere and determined to secure the first World Cup win in the nation’s history.

Head-to-head: Canada and Qatar have met just once before, in a 2022 friendly, with the Canucks emerging as 2–0 winners thanks to goals from Larin and David.

Canada and Qatar have met just once before, in a 2022 friendly, with the Canucks emerging as 2–0 winners thanks to goals from Larin and David. Qatar struggling for form: Since qualifying for the World Cup, Qatar has failed to win a single match. That winless run stretches back to November of last year and now stands at seven games—hardly encouraging form heading into a must-win clash with Canada.

Prediction: Canada 2-0 Qatar

Canada Predicted Lineup vs. Qatar

Canada should make some changes for the Qatar game. | Sports Illustrated

Given the disappointment of its draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina, Canada is widely expected to make several changes for its match against Qatar.

Notably, up front, Cyle Larin—Canada’s goalscorer against Bosnia—could replace Tani Oluwaseyi, where he is expected to partner Jonathan David.

Alistair Johnston endured a difficult outing at right back and was also booked, so he could be replaced by Niko Sigur. On the left side, Liam Millar, who also struggled in the opener, may make way for Ali Ahmed.

Elsewhere, Canada is expected to remain unchanged.

Canada predicted lineup vs. Qatar (4-3-3): Crepeau; Sigur, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Koné, Eustàquio, Ahmed; J.David, Larin.

Qatar Predicted Lineup vs. Canada

Qatar could stick with a similar lineup. | Sports Illustrated

Qatar are expected to stick largely with the same starting XI that earned a respectable point against Switzerland, with no real need for wholesale changes after a solid opening performance.

The only change is expected to come up front, where Almoez Ali could come in to replace Yusuf Abdurisag as the central striker.

Having taken a positive result against Switzerland in its opener, Qatar are unlikely to “rock the boat” too much on the team sheet.

Qatar predicted lineup vs. Canada (4-2-3-1): Abunada; Al-Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, H. Ahmed; Gaber, Laye; Junior, Madibo, Afif; Ali.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Canada vs. Qatar Kick Off?

Location : Vancouver, Canada

: Vancouver, Canada Stadium : BC Place

: BC Place Date : Thursday, June 18

: Thursday, June 18 Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST (June 17)

How to Watch Canada vs. Qatar on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Prime Video UK, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Noovo, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico

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