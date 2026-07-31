‘A New Generation’—Carlo Ancelotti Names Brazil Stars He’ll Never Select Again

Carlo Ancelotti has promised to “bring about a new generation” in the Brazil national team, simultaneously ending the international careers of Neymar, Casemiro and Danilo.

Neymar and Danilo had already spoken about stepping away from Seleção selection immediately after Brazil lost to Norway in the World Cup round of 16 earlier this month. But Casemiro, who was welcomed back in from the cold by Ancelotti midway through 2025 after 18 months out of favor, had not spoken publicly on the matter.

Even though it was expected the 34-year-old, newly signed with Inter Miami, might have called time on his Brazil career, his decision appears to have been made for him.

Earlier this week, Neymar reiterated his position, telling reporters in Venezuela after a Santos match: “I think my time with the ⁠national team has already passed. I made history there, ​and I’m very happy about it. I experienced a lot ​there, gave my blood and my life, and always fought and battled for the yellow jersey. But I don’t think I want anymore.”

With Brazil now looking ahead to the Copa América in 2028 and the World Cup in 2030—seeking to end what is now a seven-year trophy drought since its most recent continental championship in 2019—Ancelotti believes the time is right to usher in changes.

Casemiro started all five matches at the World Cup. Danilo, formerly of Real Madrid and Manchester City, started four after coming off the bench at halftime of the Morocco opener. Neymar only played 37 minutes across two appearances but was a cornerstone of the national team from 2013 until 2023, having outscored Pelé, Ronaldo and Romário.

Neymar made Brazil history across 16 years. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Neymar, Casemiro, Danilo Brazil Career Snapshot

Player Caps (Goals) Years Neymar 130 (80) 2010–2026 Casemiro 91 (10) 2011–2026 Danilo 75 (1) 2011–2026

Ancelotti: ‘We Are Going to Look at New Players’

The time has come for a refresh. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

“I think that this World Cup brings a generation of very important players to an end. Starting with Neymar, also Danilo and Casemiro, all of these players who were over 30 at the World Cup,” Ancelotti explained to globo esporte.

“We are going to look at new players who can come in. I won’t say specifically for the World Cup in 2030, but who can already be competitive for our first objective, which is the Copa América in 2028.

“I’m not going to say that I’m going to change the entire [roster]. We are going to keep some important players, who can continue with our work, like Marquinhos, to give you one name. I think it is important that players like him stay on to give a sign of continuity in our work. But the idea is for change and to bring about a new generation.”

Marquinhos, aged 32, appears to be an exception to the rule. But it sounds like Ancelotti is keen to eliminate players now who may not be performing or available—due to age—by the time the Copa América and World Cup roll around. For reference, Marquinhos will be 34 at the next South American championship and 36 at the World Cup.

Who Will Replace Neymar, Casemiro, Danilo?

New Man Utd signing Andrey Santos is ripe for a chance. | Manchester United/Getty Images

This could also be the end of the road for Fabinho, 32, and Alex Sandro, 35. Douglas Santos is 32 and Léo Pereira is 30. Even with Marquinhos safe, defense could still be the part of the squad most heavily hit by these changes.

Éder Militão will eventually return once healthy again, while there could be opportunities for emerging center backs like Lucas Beraldo and Vitor Reis. Right back Wesley, who had to withdraw from the World Cup squad at the last minute because of injury, is only 22, while Monaco’s Vanderson, 25, and Inter’s Carlos Augusto, 27, could be other fullback options.

João Gomes and Andrey Santos lead the options to fill Casemiro’s shoes, with the latter at least partially tasked with doing that already for Manchester United.

Replacing Neymar was arguably done a long time ago, given that his last appearance for the national team before the World Cup was almost three years prior because of injuries. Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha have picked up his mantle.

It’s not clear if Ancelotti’s policy applies to goalkeepers. All three he chose for the World Cup are well past their 30th birthday. Alisson is 33, with Ederson reaching that advancing age next month. Weverton’s next birthday in December will be his 39th.

Alisson and Ederson could feasibly continue given that goalkeepers typically have longer careers than outfield players. But the bigger issue is the lack of an obvious candidate to come in, with Al Nassr’s Bento the best of a light field in that regard.

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