Carlo Ancelotti Makes Stunning Estevao Admission Ahead of 2026 World Cup
Brazil national team manager Carlo Ancelotti has seemingly named Estêvão to his 2026 FIFA World Cup roster.
Described by the Italian as a “very, very special player,” Estêvão has already amassed 11 caps and five goals for Brazil. The 18-year-old has made a big impression on both his national team manager and Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca so far after moving from Palmeiras in the summer for £29 million ($38 million).
So much so that Ancelotti was even willing to allocate a roster spot to the Chelsea starlet despite whatever uncertainty might arise between now and the World Cup.
“I think so. Based on how Estêvão has played in the last six months, I think so. Estêvão will be at the World Cup,” Ancelotti told Esporte Record (via ESPN).
Ancelotti on How Estêvão Can Improve Before World Cup
Estêvão has exploded onto the Premier League scene this season making five starts in 11 total appearances under Maresca—most recently in a London derby against Arsenal.
He has also featured in every Champions League game so far scoring in his last three appearances against Ajax, Qarabağ and Barcelona. The 18-year-old is just the latest of numerous teenagers across Europe establishing themselves with clubs, though Ancelotti stressed the importance of consistently featuring from now until next summer.
“[Estêvão] is very different because he has a big natural talent. It doesn’t mean that he is 100% developed because of his age. In terms of his talent, he can’t improve it but what he can do is to give continuity. He is progressing very, very well at Chelsea. I haven’t spoken to Chelsea but I’m certain that they are doing a specific program with him in this sense,” Ancelotti said.
“So I think the national team has to take advantage of this talent because it’s a very big one.”
Estêvão’s 2025–26 Season at Chelsea: By the Numbers
Competition
Appearances
Goals
Assists
Premier League
11
1
1
Champions League
5
3
0
EFL Cup
2
1
0
Total
18
5
1
Will Vinicius Junior Be at the World Cup?
Ancelotti also commented on Vinicius Junior’s chances of going to North America next summer.
“I think this is a moment, a period in his professional life. It may be that players, especially this type of player, don’t always have 100% of their characteristics. It may be that he has dipped a little. But, for sure, Vinicius will have a good season, like the past seasons, a very important season at Real Madrid. He will arrive very well for the World Cup,” Ancelotti remarked.
The Real Madrid star has struggled this season in front of goal failing to score in his last nine appearances in all competitions. Vinicius Jr was a Ballon d’Or runner-up under Ancelotti at Los Blancos, though he seemingly has a tenuous relationship with successor Xabi Alonso.
Despite that, Ancelotti put to bed any doubts of him not appearing next summer: “Vinicius is going to the World Cup.”