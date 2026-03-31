Casemiro at the Heart of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Tug of War—Report

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have reportedly entered the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, who has also been heavily linked with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Casemiro put himself firmly on the market by announcing in January that this would be his last season at Manchester United. The 34-year-old has raised his levels since, inspiring chants of “one more year” at Old Trafford, yet he has stood firm behind a decision which has been “made and done.”

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The Saudi Pro League promptly emerged as a potential destination for the ageing five-time Champions League winner. Al Nassr have put their hat into the ring according to MARCA, boasting the obvious connection of Casemiro’s former Real Madrid teammate, Ronaldo.

However, separate reports have claimed that the Brazil international has already started negotiations with Messi’s Inter Miami regarding a free transfer once his contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer.

Casemiro consequently finds himself at the center of a tug of war, with two of the greatest players of all time on either end of the metaphorical rope.

Pros and Cons of Al Nassr and Inter Miami

Lionel Messi’s future remains a hot topic in Barcelona. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It’s not quite clear what Casemiro is looking for. The wording of some reports appear to frame this as a decision made by Manchester United, which raises a whole new web of questions about whether they think they can really get a superior alternative to the trophy-laden operator.

Al Nassr and Inter Miami certainly offer very different appeals.

As Ronaldo can attest to his former Madrid teammate, the pay in Saudi is the appeal. While most of the Al Nassr roster aren’t earning the eye-watering sums of the team’s Portuguese figurehead, there is the scope for their star players to bank a hefty sum. And after Ronaldo’s midseason strop following a lack of investment in the winter window, Al Nassr are expected to be active this coming summer.

The general trend of Saudi signings has gradually tipped towards more youthful talent after the early flood of veteran star names. However, MLS is all too eager to cash in on the appeal of high profile figures, whatever their birth certificate says.

Messi’s Miami won the 2025 MLS Cup with the oldest roster across both conferences. The Herons have skewed younger this year but are thought to be keen to add another player in his mid-30s. Following the retirement of Sergi Busquets, there is a very obvious hole at the base of midfield to plug, which would in turn free up Rodrigo De Paul to push forward more readily.

The issue for Miami would potentially be funding Casemiro’s salary. Unlike Al Nassr—who are owned by one of the wealthiest investment funds on the planet and operate in an entirely unregulated, self-contained market—David Beckham and co. have to adhere to MLS’s strict financial regulations.

Sporting Comparison of Al Nassr and Inter Miami

Fans have been following Ronaldo’s off-field moves. | Mohammed Saad/Anadolu/Getty Images

Statistic Al Nassr Inter Miami Global League Rank 37th 13th Global Team Rank 75th 80th

Stats via Opta.

Ronaldo is under no doubt which division is superior. “The Saudi league is better than MLS,” the entirely unbiased Al Nassr captain has declared on numerous occasions. Last summer, Ronaldo argued that the Kingdom’s leading division was among the “top five” in the world.

“I believe 100% in my words, and the people that play in this league they know what I am talking about,” he boasted.

The numbers tell a slightly different story. According to Opta’s statistical power rankings of all the globe’s divisions, the Saudi Pro League actually ranked 37th, a couple of rungs below Italy’s second tier. MLS, using the same metrics, finds itself all the way in 13th place.

However, when comparing the relative qualities of each club, Ronaldo does have some reason to brag. Using the same database, Al Nassr are ranked 75th in the world, five places above Messi’s Miami. Both clubs still trail Coventry City of England’s Championship, but it’s unlikely that Casemiro will wind up at the Sky Blues.

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