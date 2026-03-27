How Much Money Man Utd Will Save From Casemiro Exit—Report

Manchester United reportedly stand to save as much as $24 million (£18 million) in wages once Casemiro leaves the club in the summer—although the true cost of his exit in terms of on-pitch performance could prove to be even steeper.

Casemiro signed for United from Real Madrid in 2022 as one of the best defensive midfielders of his generation. The Brazil international likes to tell the story of how he was convinced by the club’s 4–0 evisceration at Brentford that this was the right setting for him to come in and turn things around, but a healthy pay packet certainly didn’t hurt negotiations.

Should Manchester United finish among the Premier League’s top five, as expected, and thereby qualify for the next season’s Champions League, Casemiro would have been entitled to a salary raise of roughly $4 million, taking his total potential earnings for 2026–27 to $24 million, per The Athletic.

United reportedly have the option to trigger a one-year extension in Casemiro’s contract should he reach 35 starts for the club this season—a feat which can still be accomplished if the 34-year-old remains an ever-present for the remainder of the campaign—but the Red Devils are not expected to go against their player’s wishes to leave.

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How Much Casemiro Has Cost Man Utd

Casemiro's resurgence is a testament to his character.@LyesBouzidi10 can't speak highly enough of the Man United midfielder. pic.twitter.com/h2z9SBxZCo — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) February 7, 2026

Expenditure Cost Transfer Fee $93.2 million 2022–23 Salary $20 million 2023–24 Salary $24 million 2024–25 Salary $20 million 2025–26 Salary $20 million Total $176.2 million

Casemiro joined United at an odd point in the club’s recent history. Ground down by years of failure in wake of Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary tenure, the club had been told by interim manager Ralf Rangnick that it needed “open-heart surgery.” Erik ten Hag set about buying the costliest organs available.

Despite joining for a fee which could rise to $93.2 million, Casemiro wasn’t even United’s most expensive arrival of 2022. That honor went to the misfit figure of Antony. Almost four years on, one purchase looks considerably better than the other.

As outlined by The Athletic, Casemiro was thought to be earning $20 million in each year which United spent outside the Champions League. Even though the five-time winner of the competition only graced Europe’s grandest stage in one of his four years at Old Trafford, he still managed to cost the club north of $176 million.

For comparison, that’s almost twice as much as the club-record transfer fee United paid for Paul Pogba or about enough to pay nine months of Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary at Al Nassr.

Casemiro Responds to Man Utd Fan Pleas of ‘One More Year’

Casemiro is on track to leave Man Utd this summer. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Casemiro has looked worth every cent lately. Thriving amid United’s reduced schedule, the veteran has rolled back the years with a series of devastating displays at both ends of the pitch. Such has been the lofty quality of Casemiro’s most recent performances, fans at Old Trafford have taken to chanting for the Brazilian to give them “one more year.” Those pleas will not be answered.

“I am still enjoying it a lot [in Manchester],” Casemiro told The Athletic in the wake of Brazil’s 2–1 defeat to France on Thursday. “I believe the announcement is now done. It is huge, the affection that the fans have shown towards me.

“But I do really believe the decision is made and done. I am enjoying myself right now. I believe it will be some difficult [emotional] moments, these [final] games at Manchester United.”

Signature Michael Carrick Quality Singled Out by Favorite

The revered Brazilian is leaving when his contracts ends in June. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Ruben Amorim was widely derided for a perceived sense of stubborness during his Manchester United tenure. Yet the dogmatic Portuguese coach is owed some credit for reversing his opinion on Casemiro, bringing the Brazilian back in from the cold to allow him to flourish once more.

Nevertheless, United’s No. 18—much like the rest of the squad—has improved even more under the interim stewardship of Michael Carrick. Casemiro credits the coach’s former status as an elite midfielder with his personal increase in performance level. “Above all, Michael is a specialist in my position on the field, he was a truly great player,” the Brazilian pointed out. “That makes everything much easier and he is always talking to us.

“I feel like we are in a good dynamic right now in Manchester and my objective now is to get the club back into the Champions League.”

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