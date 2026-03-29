‘Negotiations Started’—Casemiro Takes Major Step Towards Glamorous Man Utd Exit

Casemiro and his representatives have reportedly started negotiations with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami regarding a potential free transfer for the Manchester United midfielder this summer.

The Brazilian star announced his decision to leave Old Trafford at the end of his current contract back in January. Despite desperate appeals from fans enraptured by his lofty performance levels this season, Casemiro has insisted that his decision to leave “is made and done.” Where he ends up next is far less certain.

Major League Soccer (MLS) has emerged as a leading contender to land the five-time Champions League winner once the English domestic season concludes in May. There has been consistent talk of LA Galaxy entering the fray but it now appears as though Inter Miami are leading the race.

The defending MLS Cup champions are “really serious” about signing Casemiro, Fabrizio Romano reports. Miami are thought to have already opened talks regarding the terms of a deal which won’t require any input from Manchester United as their midfield star will be a free agent by the end of June.

That just leaves Miami to negotiate a suitable salary (and perhaps a signing-on fee) with Casemiro. Although that may be easier said than done.

Can Inter Miami Afford Casemiro?

David Beckham (right) has high hopes for Lionel Messi (left) and Inter Miami in 2026. | CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

While Miami’s interest in Casemiro has been established, the club’s financial capacity to complete such a deal is not so clear.

MLS operates under strict salary regulations, limiting the vast majority of players on each roster to a maximum annual wage of $803,125. Casemiro reportedly pockets $20 million per season at Manchester United.

There are the notable exceptions of Designated Players (DPs), whose earnings are not included in the club’s budgetary requirements. However, each club is only entitled to three DPs at any one time and Inter Miami have filled those slots for 2026.

Mexican striker Germán Berterame was signed at the turn of the year to join Messi and Rodrigo De Paul as the club’s marquee earners following the retirements of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

That may paint a bleak picture for Miami’s prospects of snagging Casemiro, but if there is one club capable of jumping through the loopholes in MLS’s regulations (with the help of the league), it’s Inter Miami.

De Paul was not initially a DP when he signed for Miami in the summer of 2025, spending his first six months on loan before securing that top status with a permanent switch in January. Luis Suárez has been convinced to spend the past two years on Miami’s books without finding his way into the top bracket of earners. If there is a way of getting Casemiro to South Beach, Miami will make sure to keep him there.

Would Casemiro Join Inter Miami?

Casemiro has become a fan favorite at Man Utd since 2022. | Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Images

For a player who has divided his career across spells at Brazilian giants São Paulo, Portuguese behemoths Porto and European soccer royalty in the form of Real Madrid and Manchester United, a club founded in 2018 would represent a culture shift. Nevertheless, Casemiro is thought to be “keen” on a move.

The “attraction” of Inter Miami for Casemiro supposedly boils down to three key factors:

The club’s ambitions

Playing with Messi

Lifestyle appeal

Miami may have already fallen short of their goal for continental glory in 2026 but this is clearly a team with grand plans. Whether it’s gatecrashing the South American equivalent of the Champions League or elbowing their way back onto the global stage at another Club World Cup, Miami can never be accused of dreaming too small.

After years of chasing Messi’s shadow at Real Madrid, it will be a nice change of pace for Casemiro to have the Argentine on his side for once. Miami also promises a change of pace off the pitch, with Messi himself keen to promote how refreshing the dialled down demands of MLS action has been after years among the European elite.

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