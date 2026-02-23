‘Open’—Casemiro Uses Lionel Messi Inspiration for Man Utd Exit Decision

Casemiro is reportedly thought to be “open” to joining an MLS team once his Manchester United contract expires in the summer to take advantage of the relaxed lifestyle which the likes of Lionel Messi have been quick to promote.

The freshly-turned 34-year-old has already confirmed that this will be his final season at Old Trafford, yet his next destination remains a mystery. The golden handshake of the Saudi Pro League remains perennially outstretched, while there would be a number of clubs on the continent who could do a lot worse than the five-time Champions League winner.

Several MLS sides have been billed as interested suitors and it appears as though that affection is mutual. The Telegraph report that the “lifestyle” offered by joining a club in the U.S. top flight is a key factor which appeals to Casemiro, who has been known to holiday in Miami.

Messi’s ‘Relaxed’ Vision of MLS

Casemiro (right) is never relaxed while defending Lionel Messi. | CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images

Messi, the figurehead of Inter Miami and the entire division, has been fulsome in his praise of the off-pitch atmosphere afforded to himself and his family in Florida which is “more relaxed” than the demands of Europe’s elite.

“We’re enjoying each day, and in a different way, because you enjoy it differently here, more relaxed, without so much pressure, without the obligation—although I always wanted to—to win and achieve all our goals,” Messi reflected at the end of 2025.

“Obviously, we want to [win], but the pressure is different now, and that makes life more relaxed.

“We enjoy our family more, the kids, being able to come to training, being able to go to the games, spending much more time at home, coming home and not thinking so much about football, but thinking more about other things.

“And that, whether you like it or not, makes you live differently because it often happened to me that the results and the day-to-day grind would get to me, and well, sometimes I’d come home in a bad mood, and it was different. So we’re good here.”

Casemiro has been under the burning spotlight of Europe’s upper echelons for more than a decade. The former São Paulo academy graduate amassed 336 appearances for Real Madrid before moving to Manchester United in 2022, ticking off two clubs with the biggest fanbases and fiercest media focus on the planet. Now into his mid-30s with a family he is so often kept away from, the appeal of Messi’s idealised vision of MLS is obvious.

Casemiro Can Still Cut It at the Top

Casemiro will leave Man Utd this summer. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

As much as MLS may be viewed as a playground for Messi, many European stars have underestimated the physicality of the U.S. top flight. “It may not seem like it, but teams run a lot,” the Argentine has warned in the past. “There are many back-and-forth matches, especially in the final minutes with open spaces. I think it’s a league where teams are getting better.”

Andrea Pirlo was caught unaware by this reality when he joined New York City FC almost a decade ago. “It’s a very hard league to play in,” the cerebral Italian fretted. “It’s very physical, there’s a lot of running. So there is a lot of physical work and to me, in my mind, too little play.”

However, Casemiro has managed to keep up with the relentless pace of the Premier League this season and United boss Michael Carrick is confident he can retain those lofty levels for some time to come. “I’m sure he can,” the retired midfielder insisted, “he’s playing as good a level as he’s played at for some time at the moment, and it’s great to see in so many ways.

“The experience, technically, game understanding, just composure in certain moments, he’s in a really good place.

“I’ve got to say, Cas has been fantastic since I came really, on and off the pitch. Experience is a great thing if you use it in the right way, and again, I think over time being a senior player here is almost the responsibility of the example, and helping the younger players, helping the rest of the boys, and passing on your experiences in a positive way. He’s been top since I came, in so many ways, and he’s been a pleasure to work with.”

Perhaps an MLS team will discover how much of a pleasure it will be to have Casemiro among their ranks this summer.

