Casemiro ‘Attracting MLS Interest’ After Sudden Man Utd Bombshell

LA Galaxy are reportedly among the teams to have shown interest in signing veteran midfielder Casemiro, who will leave Manchester United in the summer.

Despite having a 12-month extension option in a deal which expires at the end of the season, United confirmed on Thursday that Casemiro will leave Old Trafford this summer, leaving the 33-year-old to plot his next move.

Offers for Casemiro are not expected to be in short supply. Links to Saudi Arabia come as no surprise and the same can be said for a return to his homeland in Brazil, but the Daily Mail note Major League Soccer is another feasible landing spot.

Among the teams to have made their interest known are LA Galaxy, who are searching for midfield reinforcements after the devastating news of a second serious knee injury for midfielder Riqui Puig—he has not played since October 2024 and is unlikely to take to the pitch until 2027.

The chance to reinforce their squad on a free transfer is thought to appeal to the Galaxy, as does the chance to sign a player of Casemiro’s stature.

Why Man Utd Announced Casemiro’s Exit So Early

Casemiro wanted to end the uncertainty. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Casemiro is among the top earners in the Premier League, having inked a blockbuster contract following his departure from Real Madrid in 2022.

Now showing signs of decline, United did not want to trigger their extension clause on Casemiro’s current terms, but there was an expectancy that the two parties would discuss a new contract on a reduced salary. Reports even suggested a certain number of appearances would have triggered the extension automatically.

However, rather than wait and see what the future holds, United and Casemiro have confirmed their parting of ways with five months left in the season, with the report adding that Casemiro specifically requested the early announcement to provide clarity for supporters.

“I think the announcement for Case was for clarity as much as anything,” interim manager Michael Carrick insisted. “It was kind of decided anyway before I arrived, so it’s not just a knee-jerk decision, but the type of personality, the character that he is I think it shows you, the performance last week, where he is mentally and how much it means for him to be here and finish the season strong.

“I’ve already had that conversation with him and he’s desperate to do well and finish well, and it’s good to see, so I’ve got no doubts about him at all.”

