Will Casemiro Make His MLS Debut for Inter Miami vs. CF Montreal?

Casemiro is ready to take the pitch in Major League Soccer on Saturday night, just weeks removed from Brazil’s heartbreaking elimination from the 2026 World Cup.

Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos immediately added the 34-year-old legend to his starting lineup for Saturday’s away match against CF Montréal, as the Herons look to secure a sixth-straight win in MLS play. After playing in all five of Brazil’s matches at the World Cup, no ramp-up time or personal preseason was needed to get Casemiro into match fitness.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star midfielder put pen to paper with Inter Miami earlier this week, signing as a free agent through the end of the 14-game 2027 MLS sprint season, with an option to extend through the end of the 2028–29 season.

When he and Manchester United came to an agreement that he would not return to the Premier League side for the 2026–27 season, Casemiro quickly turned to MLS. He admitted that Inter Miami was his standout option, given the city and the chance to play with Lionel Messi and the reigning MLS Cup champions.

Yet he will have to wait until sometime in August to share the pitch with Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, as the Argentine pair have taken a vacation after losing the World Cup final last week and are anticipated to be absent for several Miami matches as well as the 2026 MLS All-Star game.

Where Casemiro Could Play for Inter Miami

Casemiro’s first MLS matchday comes in Canada. | Image courtesy of Inter Miami

Casemiro fills an important void for Inter Miami in the heart of midfield, taking the transitional role that another former great, Sergio Busquets, played last season before retiring following the MLS Cup triumph.

While the Brazilian showed his defensive fragility in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, he will hope that the level of MLS suits him better, while also continuing to be the attacking piece that he developed into last season with nine goals and two assists for Manchester United.

After Saturday’s clash with Montréal, Inter Miami look ahead to next week’s battle with Columbus Crew before taking on Phase One of the 2026 Leagues Cup, a tournament the South Florida side will want to win after falling to the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 final.

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