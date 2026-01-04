Riqui Puig Offers Heartfelt Message to LA Galaxy Fans After Devastating Injury Relapse
LA Galaxy superstar Riqui Puig offered a heartfelt message in response to confirmation that he will miss the entire 2026 MLS season to recover from a second ACL surgery after missing all of 2025 following an initial tear.
The Galaxy announced that the former Barcelona player had undergone a successful operation in Spain on Saturday and that he “is expected to make a full recovery and be ready to rejoin the team for the start of the 2027 MLS season.”
“It’s one of the hardest and most complicated moments I’ve ever had to manage in my life, both on a personal and professional level,” Puig posted to Instagram. “But today I can say that the surgery went well and that gives me strength and reassurance to look forward to.
“I want to say a heartfelt thank you to my family and friends for always being there, but especially to Galaxy for how you have cared, respected and supported me at all times. Also to you all, for every message, every word of encouragement and every token of affection that I have received these days. It really means so much more than you can imagine.”
The 26-year-old initially suffered the injury on Nov. 30, 2024, in the Western Conference Final of the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs against the Seattle Sounders. The Galaxy pushed past the Sounders with Puig finishing the match despite the injury, before the club captured a sixth MLS Cup a week later against Red Bull New York, without their talismanic midfielder.
He posted 21 goals and 24 assists in 36 games across all competitions with the Galaxy in 2024, proving to be one of the league’s most valuable players and a two-time MLS All-Star in 2023 and 2024.
Without him in 2025, the Galaxy started the season with no wins in 16 games and finished the campaign 14th in the Western Conference, 11 points short of the MLS Cup playoffs.
“After a whole year of working every day with a single goal in mind, yesterday at a medical checkup, the doctor gave me news you never want to hear: the surgery wasn’t good and I had to go back to surgery,” Puig added.
“Now I only have one thing on my mind: start working already, train with more excitement than ever and try to be the Riqui Puig you all know again. More want, more hunger, and more strength... I really want to enjoy myself in the field again and to make you enjoy it as I have always tried to.”
What Will the Galaxy Do Without Puig?
Without Puig, Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz is likely to place the Designated Player on long-term injured reserve, opening up a DP slot for the 2026 season. Puig earned $5.125 million in base salary in 2025 despite not playing and is expected to earn a similar number in 2026; however, the Galaxy will be able to build without him.
The club has rebuilt its defense after allowing 66 goals in 2025, the worst in the Western Conference, by signing two-time MLS Defender of the Year finalist Jakob Glesnes from the Philadelphia Union and versatile defender Justin Haak from New York City FC.
Now, they will look for another influential attacking presence to elevate Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Christian Ramirez, either bringing in a more proven striker or an attacking midfielder.
The Galaxy kick off the 2026 MLS regular season on Feb. 22 against New York City FC after opening the year with a Feb. 19 clash with Panama’s Sporting San Miguelito in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup.