Cavan Sullivan’s Elite Mentality on Show As USMNT Star Breaks Huge MLS Record

Despite breaking the record for the most goal contributions by a teenager in a single Major League Soccer season in Wednesday’s 3–1 win over the Chicago Fire, Cavan Sullivan insisted he was struggling to care because he played “sort of terrible.”

Perhaps a victim of his own high standards over the past few months, Sullivan was disappointed to walk away with just one assist from the victory and could not celebrate the fact he was now sitting on 21 goal contributions from the season.

A total of seven goals and 14 assists means no teenager has ever contributed to more goals in a single MLS season than Sullivan, breaking a record that had been held by Diego Fagúndez since 2013.

“It seems like every week something else is popping up for him,” interim manager Ryan Richter laughed.

“I’m so happy for him, and a big emphasis for him is to continue to be decisive in games, and when he’s chipping in with goals and assists, the way that he has over this last stretch, he’s making the difference.”

Most Goal Contributions in Single MLS Season by a Teenager

Player (Age at Start of Season) Club Goals and Assists Cavan Sullivan (16) Philadelphia Union 7 / 14 Diego Fagúndez (18) New England Revolution 13 / 7 Alphonso Davies (17) Vancouver Whitecaps 8 / 11

Sullivan Refuses to Get Swept Up in Excitement

Sullivan was not in the mood to celebrate. | Harry Figiel/ISI Photos/Getty Images

It would be easy for Sullivan to get caught up in his own hype. The 17-year-old has been one of the best players in MLS this season, is now a star for the USMNT and has already got a transfer to Manchester City wrapped up for an 18th birthday present.

However, there will be no celebrating this latest feat for Sullivan, who was eager to confront his belief that his performance in the game did not deserve such an accolade.

“I played sort of terrible tonight, so I’m not really focused on any records or stats like that, to be honest,” Sullivan said.

“I’m happy with the win, but I’ve sort of got to look in the mirror and watch some film and see what I have to do better. I’m not really happy with my personal performance, but, like I said, great win.”

That is the sort of mentality USMNT and Philadelphia fans want to see from Sullivan. Standards must be pushed higher if the teenager is going to realize his sky-high potential and, while one must be wary of putting too much pressure on his young shoulders, this is the only way Sullivan can push himself to the next level.

It is not about records. Those are simply a byproduct of on-field dominance. Instead, the priority is making a decisive impact and being the reason the Union and the USMNT win games. So far, so good.

“His mentality is great,” teammate Neil Pierre said. “Obviously, he thinks he can do better, but obviously we support him in any way possible.”