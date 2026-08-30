Cavan Sullivan Sets MLS Record With Stunning Goal in USMNT Push

The future of the U.S. men’s national team might just have been gracing the pitch at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, on Saturday night, as teenage U.S. stars starred in the Philadelphia Union’s 3–1 win over Red Bull New York.

Cavan Sullivan became the first 16-year-old in MLS history to register a goal contribution in four straight games after rattling in a sumptuous strike to double his side’s lead. Later on, 18-year-old Neil Pierre, the Union’s towering 6'7" center back, scored his fourth goal of the campaign on a free-kick.

For Sullivan, though, the goal marked the niftiest of his young career.

The winger made a deft touch to settle the pass from Danley Jean Jacques, before cutting inside, beating his defender and blasting a shot into the corner of the goal. While it came at nearly 3 a.m. U.K. time, it may have awoken some eager Manchester City supporters across the Atlantic, with the youngster set to join the English Premier League giants once he turns 18.

Cavan Sullivan, that's a BEAUTY 🤩



The 16-year-old scores in back-to-back games to double the @PhilaUnion lead! pic.twitter.com/xEPIrxMb5M — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 30, 2026

“The goal that he scored is what he is capable of doing,” Union interim manager Ryan Richter said of Sullivan’s marker, on a night when the youngster also completed a game-high five dribbles. “It is in these one-versus-one situations that he is different, and we want to give him the freedom to express himself.”

With the goal, Sullivan also continued making history in the early stages of his professional career, with his 10th goal contribution of the season drawing him level with Freddy Adu for the most by a 16-year-old or younger in a single MLS campaign. With 12 games remaining in the Union’s regular season, he’s bound to beat it too.

Including Sullivan and Pierre, five Union homegrown players took the pitch in the victory, as they prevailed over a Red Bull side featuring the teenage talents of 18-year-old star striker Julian Hall, fresh off signing a new four-year deal and 17-year-old midfielder Adri Mehmeti.

FOURTH goal of the season for 6'7" center back Neil Pierre 🙌@PhilaUnion are dominating New York! pic.twitter.com/YoyYqLk7hm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 30, 2026

At the same time, the win kept Richter’s hot streak in MLS alive, as he reached seven regular-season games undefeated since taking over the interim managerial role after the club parted ways with 2025 MLS Coach of the Year, Bradley Carnell in May.

“I give huge credit to [Richter],” Sullivan said. “I think our guys will say the locker room sort of lost its spirit in the first half of the season, and he definitely brought that back, and there’s this new way about us and a new spirit... It’s just consistently every week; it’s not a new thing anymore.”

With the win, the Union now sit on 24 points, just one short of the ninth and final spot in the Eastern Conference MLS Cup playoff places, currently held by an Orlando City side that played to a thrilling 3–3 draw with Minnesota United on Saturday.

Sullivan Not Focused on USMNT Call

Cavan Sullivan isn't thinking too far ahead. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the impressive performances from the teenagers of both the Union and Red Bull, the case for calls to Mauricio Pochettino’s U.S. men’s national team roster for four friendlies in September and October only grows.

At winger, the USMNT lacks immense depth, meaning Sullivan could play a role—and Pierre could be a depth option as the team moves on from veterans such as 2026 World Cup captain and central defender Tim Ream.

Unbelievable goal from the future star Cavan Sullivan 👀🇺🇸💫 pic.twitter.com/UclLLGG6ID — USMNTrev (@Eyesandvibes) August 30, 2026

“I am not really focused on the whole call-up thing, but I am happy that we are winning games and that I am making a difference,” Sullivan said of the talk of a potential call-up for friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada. “The goals and assists are coming. I am just trying to keep this momentum.”

Regardless of whether a call-up is in Sullivan’s near future next month, he continues to elevate his game to a teenage level not seen since Alphonso Davies’s breakout with Vancouver Whitecaps a decade ago. Already making history, Saturday night was remarkable, but nothing more than the latest page in a likely lengthy story to come.