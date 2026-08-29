Teenage Wonderkid Signs New MLS Deal—and It’s the Best Decision for His USMNT Future

Eighteen-year-old wonderkid Julian Hall is set to continue dancing around the stadiums of Major League Soccer, signing a contract extension through the 2029–30 season with New York Red Bull on Thursday.

It signifies a massive win for both parties.

Although the financial terms of his new contract were undisclosed, the star forward out of New York City is likely to receive a huge pay increase as he is now eligible to earn as much as $1 million base salary by occupying a U-22 Initiative roster spot in his second league contract. Hall made a base salary of $175,000 as a Homegrown signing last season, with $257,241 in guaranteed compensation, per MLSPA. Hall also makes history with the new deal, becoming the youngest American U-22 Initiative signing in league history.

Red Bulls’ move to lock in Hall for another four years seemed inevitable. His previous contract was due to expire after this season, a breakout 2026 campaign that has seen the teenager quickly become the most important attacking piece of New York’s squad. He has a team-best nine goals and five assists in league play, a tally that earned him his first MLS All-Star selection this summer. He has a total of 16 goals and six assists in 67 appearances across all competitions in his four seasons with the club.

Julian Hall isn't going nowhere! 🙌



The 18-year-old signs a contract extension with the @NewYorkRedBulls through the 2029-30 MLS season. pic.twitter.com/aZFA3MRnNQ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 27, 2026

“Julian has become an important part of our first team, and we believe he will continue to play a significant role for us,” said head of sport Julian de Guzman in Thursday’s announcement.

“He has earned the trust of his teammates and coaching staff through his performances, his mentality and the way he continues to grow. This new contract reflects how highly we value Julian and the role we see him playing for our club.”

The new deal ensures that the Red Bulls also have sizable pay day when Hall makes the inevitable move to European soccer in the coming years, already attracting interest from RB Leipzig and Atlético Madrid, according to The Athletic. Had Hall not put pen to paper, the New York side could have lost him for free come January.

Most significantly, though, the new contract might just be the best decision for Hall’s burgeoning future on the international stage, as he begins to set his sights on the 2030 FIFA World Cup stage.

Julian Hall Awaiting Imminent USMNT Call

Julian Hall competed at the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the U.S. | Simon Holmes/USSF/Getty Images

U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino has yet to call up the American teenager to the senior squad; however, the phone call feels increasingly imminent, especially considering Pochettino’s heightened duties to U.S. Soccer youth development over this next four-year cycle. The Argentine boss could dial up Hall as soon as next month, eager to start preparing the youngster for the 2030 World Cup stage and doing so with the upcoming four friendlies.

Hall has represented the Stars and Stripes at the youth levels, recently competing at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. He started three of the four tournament matches, as the U.S. fell to Morocco in the round of 32. He has also been called up by the Poland Youth National Team and has received heavy interest from Cezary Kulesza, the president of the Polish Football Association.

The dual-national is still undecided regarding which nation he wants to represent at the senior level, telling Sports Illustrated last month: “I appreciate both of my nationalities, and I’ve had talks with the Polish Federation, and I have also represented the U.S. as a youth player. I am just going to continue to play football.”

The dream remains the same, though: to make it to the World Cup. “I’ve been dreaming of it since I was a kid,” Hall says. “That’s something I definitely want for myself in the future.”

He adds: “[The 2026 tournament] was my first World Cup I was able to watch in person, and the atmosphere and the environment, it just made me want to be on the field, be a part of it. That definitely lit a fire under me to be there next time.”

Extending his tenure in MLS—albeit not as competitive a league as Europe’s top five—may prove to be exactly what Hall needs to get there. Starting for New York Red Bull for the next few years and regularly getting 90 minutes on the field will yield consistent reps and the space and time to grow. Riding the bench and biding his time at a Goliath European club may not have the same payout in experience that the burgeoning star needs at this age.

“Ultimately, though, for me to get better, I had to play games and as many minutes as I could to get that experience, and that came at a lower level at MLS, rather than playing a few minutes at the first team at Bayer Leverkusen,” former USMNT legend Landon Donovan said to that point, on his podcast Unfiltered Soccer.

Although signed for the German side as a teenager, the majority of Donovan’s early career growth came on loan with the San Jose Earthquakes, where he spent four seasons and won two MLS Cups. He returned to Europe a few years later, after another MLS stint with the LA Galaxy.

Hall will continue getting that invaluable experience when he and the Red Bulls take on the red-hot Philadelphia Union on Saturday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium.