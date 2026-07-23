Cavan Sullivan Shows Once More He’s Why a Teenage Prodigy

Cavan Sullivan is still two summers away from heading overseas to join eight-time Premier League winners Manchester City. If you’re Philadelphia Union, you’re grinning from ear to ear after one of the most impressive MLS performances from the 16-year-old to date.

Sullivan has enjoyed standout moments in the past and has scored in both the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS this season, but there have been few games where he has looked as confident as he did in Wednesday night’s 3–1 win over Red Bull New York.

Returning to MLS regular season play after a two-month World Cup induced hiatus, Sullivan stunned with his dribbling abilities and his confidence, as he played a vital role in the Union’s victory under interim manager Ryan Richter.

He finished the night with six successful dribbles, the most of any player in the match and created a chance, all while causing immense pressure on a Red Bull side that, in the first part of the season, was structured and stingy.

Finishing with two shots, his best moment came in the 44th minute with the game level at 1-1. He slowed his run to read the play around him, exposing a space between Red Bulls’ defenders, before showcasing the best of his stepovers, step-fakes and dribbling skills to split a pair of defenders and provide a cutback pass, which was eventually picked off.

The Philadelphia Union were poor to start the 2026 MLS season, but giving Cavan Sullivan a ton of minutes seems like a good idea.



He didn't score tonight, but boy does he look good on the ball at just 16 years old. pic.twitter.com/MazrW0LHId — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) July 23, 2026

“When we looked at Red Bull and the way they defend, they’re really aggressive when they lose the ball to try to win it back right away, and they’re really aggressive when you play a negative pass, so you have to play beyond that line to try to play in behind the last line. When we skipped and played into the pocket to create the two against ones in wide areas... a lot of big chances came from these moments,” said Richter, who had Sullivan playing a right midfield role in a 4-4-2 behind right striker Bruno Damiani.

“Cavan looked dangerous in a lot of moments when he was able to beat his defender one-on-one and really sharpen in some of his combinations, but the [Sullivan and Bruno Damiani] have a really good understanding of each other, and we’ll keep trying to build that through the rest of the season.”

While he didn’t get on the scoresheet, Sullivan’s 85 minutes showed the type of havoc he can wreak on defenders, as well as his tenacity as he won nine of 12 ground duels and made six recoveries in addition to his attacking exploits.

Cavan’s Older Brother Quinn and Kai Wagner Return

Quinn Sullivan (left) shared the pitch with Cavan Sullivan (right) for the seventh time in their MLS careers. | Jack Megaw/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Entering the second portion of the MLS season in the doldrums of the Eastern Conference, making the MLS Cup playoffs would take a massive turnaround for the Union.

Yet, they welcomed back some key familiar faces on Wednesday, as Cavan’s older brother, Quinn Sullivan, made his return from injury and Kai Wagner returned from a failed stint at EFL Championship side Birmingham City.

No stopping 6'6" Neil Pierre on that one 😤



Philadelphia leads 3-1. pic.twitter.com/uyWLuZHMsX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 23, 2026

Quinn Sullivan, 22, played 17 minutes off the bench and shared the pitch with his brother for just the seventh time in their careers, and the two helped see out the win which marked the Union’s first since April 11.

Wagner impressed in his return with an assist on 18-year-old Neil Pierre’s first MLS goal, as part of his three chances created. The 29-year-old left back spent seven seasons with the Union before leaving in the offseason, embarking on a seven-month stint in the English second flight before heading back to Pennsylvania.

With Cavan Sullivan rising in form amid more responsibilities and the reintegration of both Quinn Sullivan and Wagner, there’s an element of hope for the Union, who now sit nine points short of the final MLS Cup playoff spot heading into Saturday’s clash with the Seattle Sounders.

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