Five Center Back Targets for Chelsea Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea head into the 2026 summer transfer window needing significant reinforcements after a disappointing season.

Despite investing $2 billion (£1.5 billion) in players during the BlueCo era, Chelsea continue to struggle well behind where they want to be. Issues can be found all over the squad, with center back one of many areas of concern.

Enzo Maresca’s public pleas for a new defender last summer following Levi Colwill’s ACL injury went unheard but, despite the Englishman’s impending return as a guaranteed starter, the Blues are now expected to go hunting for his long-term partner.

Here are five potential targets the Blues could look at this summer.

Jan Paul van Hecke

Jan Paul van Hecke has plenty of admirers. | Jorge Horsted/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If there’s one market with which Chelsea are incredibly familiar, it is Brighton & Hove Albion. The Blues have lured countless players, coaches and high-ranking staff away from the Seagulls in recent years, building a tribute to Brighton that is perhaps a little too similar in the eyes of supporters.

In truth, there are still a handful of Brighton players who would offer potential upgrades to Chelsea’s current squad, one of which is towering Dutch international Jan Paul van Hecke, who has spent the past three seasons establishing himself as a Premier League-caliber defender.

With imposing height, excellent technical skills and an immense eye for a pass, Van Hecke is the quintessential center back of the modern game, and he may end up being a relatively straightforward signing as he prepares for talks over his Brighton future with just one year left on his contract.

Marcos Senesi

Marcos Senesi will leave Bournemouth this summer. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The need to save money is obvious at Chelsea, who are among the sides keeping a very close eye on Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi as he approaches the final six weeks of his contract.

Senesi, like Van Hecke, brings the added advantage of being proven in the Premier League. He has well over 100 appearances in the English top flight and has bounced back from a nasty injury to remind the world of his talents.

As he approaches his 29th birthday, Senesi would instantly become the oldest player in the Chelsea squad if he made the move. It is the sort of deal the Blues have shied away from in recent years, but the obvious need for high-level experience should make club officials reconsider.

Ousmane Diomande

Ousmane Diomande has long been in the sights of Europe’s elite. | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

One player who feels far better aligned with Chelsea’s divisive transfer strategy is Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande who, despite being just 22 years old, has been waiting for a blockbuster move for over three years now.

A need for physicality would be immediately addressed by the addition of Diomande, whose 6'3" frame helps him dominate opponents and yet brings deceptive agility as well. He might not have Premier League experience, but it’s hard to picture him struggling with the rugged English game.

Diomande just signed a new Sporting contract in January to tie himself to the club until 2030. The Portuguese side are always willing sellers but are famously tough negotiators, meaning this deal may not be an easy one to complete.

Tomás Araújo

Tomás Araújo has been watched by Chelsea in the past. | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

The Portuguese league seems to have a never-ending conveyor belt of center backs. It is 22-year-old António Silva who has dominated most of the attention at Benfica, but Tomás Araújo, 23, is quickly catching up.

Known to have been on Chelsea’s radar as far back as 2024, Araújo has continued to settle into senior soccer with a series of excellent seasons, shining with passing vision and on-ball composure often needing to be seen to be believed.

While Araújo is a natural center back, he has regularly been used on the right side of defense. Chelsea may not be particularly short in that area—captain Reece James is backed up by the capable Malo Gusto—but versatility still works in Araújo’s favor.

Antonio Rüdiger

Antonio Rüdiger could leave Real Madrid this summer. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Antonio Rüdiger is 33 years old. There is no guarantee that Chelsea scouts know players can even reach that age. He is quite clearly the antithesis of this unpopular BlueCo project.

The signs suggest Chelsea are increasingly willing to adjust their recruitment model, however, and what better way to do that than by signing one of the club’s most popular players in recent memory? Rüdiger left Stamford Bridge in 2022 amid personal issues with the old hierarchy and legal obstacles presented by the sanctions on former owner Roman Abramovich, but the arrival of new personnel in the boardroom would suggest there would be no issues on that front.

Rüdiger’s Real Madrid contract is winding down and reports over his future at the Bernabéu are mixed. He may well relish the chance to return to Chelsea in a senior role, offering immediate support to the squad and injecting the experience which the dressing room is sorely lacking.

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