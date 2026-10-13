The Champions League Goalscoring Record Erling Haaland Will Shatter Against PSG
Manchester City star Erling Haaland only needs to make an appearance against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday to add another Champions League record to his résumé.
The prolific striker will become the player with the most goals scored in Europe’s premier club competition in 60 appearances—and he doesn’t even have to find the back of the net against the defending cup holders to do so.
Haaland already has 59 goals in 59 Champions League appearances. No other player, not even all-time leading goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, has ever managed 50 goals in their first 60 appearances. The 26-year-old essentially owns the record already, but he will formally etch his name in the history books when he plays his 60th Champions League game this week.
City host PSG in their second league phase match of the 2026–27 campaign. Enzo Maresca’s men come into the fixture on an eight-game winning streak, collecting their most recent triumph against Liverpool after being found guilty of 114 breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations.
Haaland’s 65th minute strike sealed all three points in the 3–0 victory, bringing the Norway international’s season tally to eight goals in as many appearances. If he adds more against PSG, he will only increase the cushion between himself and the other legendary names in the Champions League scoring charts.
Most Champions League Goals in 60 Appearances
Rank
Player
Goals
1.
Ruud van Nistelrooy
48
2.
Harry Kane
45
3.
Kylian Mbappé
40
T-4.
Lionel Messi
39
T-4.
Robert Lewandowski
39
Haaland is about to join an exclusive club. Come Wednesday, his name will sit above Ruud van Nistelrooy in the record books, boasting a minimum of 11 goals more than the Manchester United legend over the same number of games.
The company only gets better as the list goes on. Harry Kane managed 45 goals in his first 60 Champions League appearances, while Kylian Mbappé bagged 40. Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski both had 39 to their name when they reached 60 matches played.
The new league phase helps Haaland inflate his tally, but the No. 9 was making history long before the competition’s format change. The Norwegian scored the most Champions League goals in his first 10, 20, 30, 40 and 50 appearances.
Champions League Appearances
Haaland’s Goals
10
12
20
25
30
35
40
41
50
52
Every haul is a Champions League record, as is his 59 (or more) goals in 60 appearances. Haaland also is guaranteed the record for the most goals scored in 70 appearances; Van Nistelrooy currently owns that title with 55 goals, a tally Haaland has already surpassed.
Haaland Chasing the Champions League’s All-Time Greats
At just 26 years old, Haaland’s 59 Champions League goals make him the eighth all-time leading goalscorer in the competition’s history. He already sits above the likes of Thierry Henry, Mohamed Salah and Kane in the goal charts.
Still, there are Champions League giants higher up in the record books. Ronaldo’s 141 goals leads the way, followed by Messi’s 129 and Lewandowski’s 109. The three legends are the only players to ever exceed the century mark on Europe’s biggest stage.
At the rate he is scoring, Haaland will eventually reach that milestone as well. Only time will tell if he can dethrone Ronaldo, a race Mbappé is also running. But he will surely continue to climb up the charts.
All-Time Champions League Goalscorers
Rank
Player
Goals
1.
Cristiano Ronaldo
141
2.
Lionel Messi
129
3.
Robert Lewandowski
109
4.
Karim Benzema
90
T-5.
Raúl
71
T-5.
Kylian Mbappé
71
7.
Ruud van Nistelrooy
60
T-8.
Andriy Shevchenko
59
T-8.
Erling Haaland
59
10.
Thomas Müller
57
One more goal for Haaland puts him level with Van Nistelrooy. Then, he can begin chasing down Mbappé, the only other player in the top 10 still playing Champions League soccer.
Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell