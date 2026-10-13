The Champions League Goalscoring Record Erling Haaland Will Shatter Against PSG

Manchester City star Erling Haaland only needs to make an appearance against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday to add another Champions League record to his résumé.

The prolific striker will become the player with the most goals scored in Europe’s premier club competition in 60 appearances—and he doesn’t even have to find the back of the net against the defending cup holders to do so.

Haaland already has 59 goals in 59 Champions League appearances. No other player, not even all-time leading goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, has ever managed 50 goals in their first 60 appearances. The 26-year-old essentially owns the record already, but he will formally etch his name in the history books when he plays his 60th Champions League game this week.

City host PSG in their second league phase match of the 2026–27 campaign. Enzo Maresca’s men come into the fixture on an eight-game winning streak, collecting their most recent triumph against Liverpool after being found guilty of 114 breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations.

Haaland’s 65th minute strike sealed all three points in the 3–0 victory, bringing the Norway international’s season tally to eight goals in as many appearances. If he adds more against PSG, he will only increase the cushion between himself and the other legendary names in the Champions League scoring charts.

Most Champions League Goals in 60 Appearances

Erling Haaland will have another record to his name. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rank Player Goals 1. Ruud van Nistelrooy 48 2. Harry Kane 45 3. Kylian Mbappé 40 T-4. Lionel Messi 39 T-4. Robert Lewandowski 39

Haaland is about to join an exclusive club. Come Wednesday, his name will sit above Ruud van Nistelrooy in the record books, boasting a minimum of 11 goals more than the Manchester United legend over the same number of games.

The company only gets better as the list goes on. Harry Kane managed 45 goals in his first 60 Champions League appearances, while Kylian Mbappé bagged 40. Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski both had 39 to their name when they reached 60 matches played.

The new league phase helps Haaland inflate his tally, but the No. 9 was making history long before the competition’s format change. The Norwegian scored the most Champions League goals in his first 10, 20, 30, 40 and 50 appearances.

Champions League Appearances Haaland’s Goals 10 12 20 25 30 35 40 41 50 52

Every haul is a Champions League record, as is his 59 (or more) goals in 60 appearances. Haaland also is guaranteed the record for the most goals scored in 70 appearances; Van Nistelrooy currently owns that title with 55 goals, a tally Haaland has already surpassed.

Haaland Chasing the Champions League’s All-Time Greats

Cristiano Ronaldo is the best goalscorer in Champions League history. | Angel Martinez/Real Madrid/Getty Images

At just 26 years old, Haaland’s 59 Champions League goals make him the eighth all-time leading goalscorer in the competition’s history. He already sits above the likes of Thierry Henry, Mohamed Salah and Kane in the goal charts.

Still, there are Champions League giants higher up in the record books. Ronaldo’s 141 goals leads the way, followed by Messi’s 129 and Lewandowski’s 109. The three legends are the only players to ever exceed the century mark on Europe’s biggest stage.

At the rate he is scoring, Haaland will eventually reach that milestone as well. Only time will tell if he can dethrone Ronaldo, a race Mbappé is also running. But he will surely continue to climb up the charts.

All-Time Champions League Goalscorers

Rank Player Goals 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 141 2. Lionel Messi 129 3. Robert Lewandowski 109 4. Karim Benzema 90 T-5. Raúl 71 T-5. Kylian Mbappé 71 7. Ruud van Nistelrooy 60 T-8. Andriy Shevchenko 59 T-8. Erling Haaland 59 10. Thomas Müller 57

One more goal for Haaland puts him level with Van Nistelrooy. Then, he can begin chasing down Mbappé, the only other player in the top 10 still playing Champions League soccer.