Champions League Icon Receives Blockbuster MLS Approach—Report

MLS appears to have set its sights set on more veteran star power.

Former Real Madrid star and current Liga MX goalkeeper Keylor Navas has an MLS offer that his current club, Pumas UNAM, cannot compete with, per reports from David Faitelson.

The 39-year-old Costa Rican is the primary starter for Pumas and ranks second in the league in total saves (90) and is tied for third in save percentage (75.9%). He is on a one-year contract that is up at the end of June after the Clausura 2026 tournament. A contract renewal with the Mexican side is not a done deal.

“My contract ends at the end of the season,” Navas said last month to KeryNews. “If it were up to me, if [Pumas] had approached me back in December, I would have signed a renewal without any problem.

“But the truth is, I have nothing to sign. The club hasn’t made me any offer, and they haven’t even come to talk to me. So I’m continuing with my life and giving my best for Pumas because I’m one of them, I identify with the team, the fans and its culture.”

Which MLS Teams Might Have Made the Offer?

Navas has a rich history with the Champions League. | VI Images/Getty Images

Minnesota United, who lost Dayne St. Clair to Inter Miami after last season, could be interested in Navas’s star power. The Loons only have two goalkeepers rostered right now, and sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference, they may be vying for a fresh burst of energy.

Atlanta United lost veteran star Brad Guzan last season and also have just two goalkeepers on their roster. Current starter Lucas Hoyos holds the league’s lowest save percentage at just 42.9%.

Orlando City are struggling between the sticks too. Goalkeepers Maxime Crépeau and Javier Otero have each played minutes, and both sit bottom of the league in goals against per 90 minutes, 5.08 and 3.33 respectively, and in save percentage, 57.7% and 44.4% respectively.

Navas’s History With Lionel Messi

Navas knows Lionel Messi well. | OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images

Navas, who won three Champions League titles during his six-season stint (2014–20) with Real Madrid, often faced the offensive prowess of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, while the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner played for La Liga rival, FC Barcelona (2004-21).

Navas had a famous save against Messi in April 2016 during El Clásico, denying Messi an upper-90 goal that left the Argentinian chuckling in disbelief. Real Madrid won the match 2-1.

Navas also had a memorable save against Messi in March 2021 while playing for Paris Saint-Germain. He blocked Messi’s penalty kick with his knee during the Champions League round of 16—one of nine total saves for him that game—which helped eliminate Barcelona.

The two stars then joined forces at PSG later that year for the 2021–22 season, winning one of Navas’s three total Ligue 1 titles with the club.

“When Messi arrived in Paris, we were training together, and he scored a goal against me,” Navas said back in 2024. “In that moment, memories of his goals from our La Liga battles came flooding back. Facing him used to be a nightmare, and it was nearly impossible to predict where he’d strike.

“So, I joked with him, saying, ‘You can score on me all you want during training, because once we’re in a real match, we’ll finally be on the same side. I could do without the stress and constant vigilance!’”

Navas may be keen to reunite with his old foe-turned-friend and end his decorated career at Inter Miami, like so many other legends of the game. The Herons, however, already have strong goalkeeping in starter Dayne St. Clair, who was named 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. St. Clair’s contract does end after the 2026 season, though.

What Could Keep Navas in Liga MX?

Geography could prevent the star goalkeeper from making the leap to MLS.

Navas’ family is “very well adapted to Mexico,” according to Faitelson, and the proximity to his homeland of Costa Rica was one of the deciding factors for Navas when transferring from Newell’s Old Boys to Pumas in 2025.

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