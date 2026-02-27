Champions League Round of 16 Draw LIVE: Arsenal, Real Madrid, 14 Others to Learn Fate
European soccer’s premier club competition has reached the business end.
Welcome to Sports Illustrated’s live coverage of the Champions League round of 16 draw.
Premier League sextet Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are among those to learn their fate, alongside La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid and holders Paris Saint-Germain.
READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS
Published | Modified
TOBY CUDWORTH
Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A Premier League, EFL & UEFA accredited journalist, Toby supports West Ham United and still can't believe they won a European trophy.Follow Toby_Cudworth