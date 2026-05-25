Chelsea 2025–26 Season Review: The Project Falls Apart
Chelsea fans across the globe can breathe a sigh of relief knowing the abomination that was the 2025–26 campaign has now come to a close.
The Blues were on top of the world in July 2025 when they demolished Paris Saint-Germain 3–0 in the Club World Cup final. The fall-off from that point could hardly have been more dramatic as Chelsea went through two permanent managers and dropped from title hopefuls to a side relieved to even finish in the top half.
Fans have made their frustrations known, holding vocal protests against the ownership and the direction of the club, although those concerns have cooled somewhat following the news that Xabi Alonso will be the latest manager tasked with making something of this group of players.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s review of Chelsea’s 2025–26 campaign.
Chelsea 2025–26 Player of the Season
João Pedro
There could only ever be one winner here.
João Pedro had Chelsea on his back for the vast majority of the season, particularly during the dire stretch under Liam Rosenior. He brought goals, assists and much-needed hard work, comfortably standing out from an otherwise underwhelming crowd.
In a season which has brought very few smiles, Chelsea fans can at least be delighted by the impact of their most expensive summer signing.
Honorable Mention: Enzo Fernández
Chelsea 2025–26 Goal of the Season
Jamie Gittens vs. Wolves
Jamie Gittens’s bitterly disappointing debut season at Chelsea yielded just one goal ... but what a goal it was.
In a statement performance which also yielded two assists, Gittens completely ran the show away at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. His crowning moment of both the match and his entire season came in the 89th minute, when he turned a bouncing ball into a trivela half-volley from the outside of the box that crashed off the post and into the back of the net.
A moment of real quality, but unfortunately, the only one fans really saw from Gittens this season.
Honorable Mentions: Tyrique George vs. Lincoln, Moisés Caicedo vs. Liverpool, João Pedro vs. Napoli
Chelsea 2025–26 Performance of the Season
Barcelona (H)
Was Barcelona’s trip to Stamford Bridge in November 2025 the last time Chelsea fans felt joy?
Barcelona were rightly being hailed as one of the favorites to win the Champions League, but they were made to look completely ordinary as Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea roared to a truly emphatic 3–0 victory.
Chelsea had 56% possession, outshot their opponents 15 to five and restricted the eventual La Liga champions to just nine touches in the Chelsea box, all while managing 35 of their own down the other end.
It was a dominant performance that seemed destined to spark a bright future, only for things to turn sour just six weeks later.
Honorable Mention: Aston Villa (A)
Chelsea 2025–26 Signing of the Season
João Pedro
Again, no surprises here.
Despite spending billions and claiming to have built an elite recruitment system, Chelsea’s transfer business under the BlueCo ownership has fallen well below expectations. Last summer’s window featured just as many wins as it did losses, with Pedro the standout acquisition.
Pedro ended his debut season with 20 goals across all competitions which, when compared to the two offered up by fellow new recruit Liam Delap in about half as many minutes, tells you everything you need to know.
Honorable Mentions: Jorrel Hato, Estêvão
Chelsea 2025–26 Most Improved Player
Jorrel Hato
Nobody in Chelsea blue deserved to be proud of their progression compared to last season. This year was an almighty step back for nearly everybody involved, although one player who can hold their head up high is summer signing Jorrel Hato.
The Dutch defender had a slow start to life at Chelsea following his switch from Ajax, but he was probably the club’s best player across this first half of 2026, stepping up both at center back and at left back to try and salvage something from this humiliating campaign.
Alonso must find a way to make the most of Hato next season, with the 20-year-old looking destined for a bright future at Stamford Bridge.
Honorable Mentions: N/A
Chelsea 2025–26 Disappointment of the Season
BlueCo
This whole season was one big disappointment, let’s not sugarcoat it. Everyone has to accept some responsibility for this, including the ownership group.
BlueCo did not do well enough bolstering the squad after the Club World Cup win. They ignored Enzo Maresca’s plea for a new center back after Levi Colwill’s nasty knee injury and ultimately drove the boss into negotiations with Manchester City—Maresca may seem like the victim of a toxic workplace but he did choose to respond to that by negotiating with a rival midway through the season while he was still employed.
By luring Liam Rosenior over from sister side Strasbourg before he had proven himself to be worthy of such a significant job, BlueCo sent Chelsea’s season spiraling out of control and fans have had enough. The appointment of Alonso must bring about organizational changes upstairs or next year is going to turn sour very quickly.
Honorable Mentions: Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho, Liam Delap, Cole Palmer
Chelsea 2025–26 Most Appearances
Player
Total Appearances
Premier League
Cups
Enzo Fernández
54
36
18
Pedro Neto
52
34
18
Robert Sánchez
50
35
15
Moisés Caicedo
50
33
17
João Pedro
50
35
15
Marc Cucurella
50
34
16
Chelsea 2025–26 Top Scorers
Player
Total Goals
Premier League
Cups
João Pedro
20
15
5
Enzo Fernández
15
10
5
Cole Palmer
11
10
1
Pedro Neto
10
5
5
Alejandro Garnacho
8
1
7
Estêvão
8
2
6
Chelsea 2025–26 Record in All Competitions
Competition
Finish
Premier League
10th
Champions League
Round of 16
FA Cup
Final
Carabao Cup
Semifinal
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Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.