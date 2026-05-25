Chelsea 2025–26 Season Review: The Project Falls Apart

Chelsea fans across the globe can breathe a sigh of relief knowing the abomination that was the 2025–26 campaign has now come to a close.

The Blues were on top of the world in July 2025 when they demolished Paris Saint-Germain 3–0 in the Club World Cup final. The fall-off from that point could hardly have been more dramatic as Chelsea went through two permanent managers and dropped from title hopefuls to a side relieved to even finish in the top half.

Fans have made their frustrations known, holding vocal protests against the ownership and the direction of the club, although those concerns have cooled somewhat following the news that Xabi Alonso will be the latest manager tasked with making something of this group of players.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s review of Chelsea’s 2025–26 campaign.

Chelsea 2025–26 Player of the Season

João Pedro

A great year from João Pedro. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

There could only ever be one winner here.

João Pedro had Chelsea on his back for the vast majority of the season, particularly during the dire stretch under Liam Rosenior. He brought goals, assists and much-needed hard work, comfortably standing out from an otherwise underwhelming crowd.

In a season which has brought very few smiles, Chelsea fans can at least be delighted by the impact of their most expensive summer signing.

Honorable Mention: Enzo Fernández

Chelsea 2025–26 Goal of the Season

Jamie Gittens vs. Wolves

Jamie Gittens’s bitterly disappointing debut season at Chelsea yielded just one goal ... but what a goal it was.

In a statement performance which also yielded two assists, Gittens completely ran the show away at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. His crowning moment of both the match and his entire season came in the 89th minute, when he turned a bouncing ball into a trivela half-volley from the outside of the box that crashed off the post and into the back of the net.

A moment of real quality, but unfortunately, the only one fans really saw from Gittens this season.

Honorable Mentions: Tyrique George vs. Lincoln, Moisés Caicedo vs. Liverpool, João Pedro vs. Napoli

Chelsea 2025–26 Performance of the Season

Barcelona (H)

Chelsea made light work of Barcelona. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Was Barcelona’s trip to Stamford Bridge in November 2025 the last time Chelsea fans felt joy?

Barcelona were rightly being hailed as one of the favorites to win the Champions League, but they were made to look completely ordinary as Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea roared to a truly emphatic 3–0 victory.

Chelsea had 56% possession, outshot their opponents 15 to five and restricted the eventual La Liga champions to just nine touches in the Chelsea box, all while managing 35 of their own down the other end.

It was a dominant performance that seemed destined to spark a bright future, only for things to turn sour just six weeks later.

Honorable Mention: Aston Villa (A)

Chelsea 2025–26 Signing of the Season

João Pedro

One of very few success stories. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Again, no surprises here.

Despite spending billions and claiming to have built an elite recruitment system, Chelsea’s transfer business under the BlueCo ownership has fallen well below expectations. Last summer’s window featured just as many wins as it did losses, with Pedro the standout acquisition.

Pedro ended his debut season with 20 goals across all competitions which, when compared to the two offered up by fellow new recruit Liam Delap in about half as many minutes, tells you everything you need to know.

Honorable Mentions: Jorrel Hato, Estêvão

Chelsea 2025–26 Most Improved Player

Jorrel Hato

Jorrel Hato exploded in 2026. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nobody in Chelsea blue deserved to be proud of their progression compared to last season. This year was an almighty step back for nearly everybody involved, although one player who can hold their head up high is summer signing Jorrel Hato.

The Dutch defender had a slow start to life at Chelsea following his switch from Ajax, but he was probably the club’s best player across this first half of 2026, stepping up both at center back and at left back to try and salvage something from this humiliating campaign.

Alonso must find a way to make the most of Hato next season, with the 20-year-old looking destined for a bright future at Stamford Bridge.

Honorable Mentions: N/A

Chelsea 2025–26 Disappointment of the Season

BlueCo

Chelsea fans protested before the FA Cup final. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

This whole season was one big disappointment, let’s not sugarcoat it. Everyone has to accept some responsibility for this, including the ownership group.

BlueCo did not do well enough bolstering the squad after the Club World Cup win. They ignored Enzo Maresca’s plea for a new center back after Levi Colwill’s nasty knee injury and ultimately drove the boss into negotiations with Manchester City—Maresca may seem like the victim of a toxic workplace but he did choose to respond to that by negotiating with a rival midway through the season while he was still employed.

By luring Liam Rosenior over from sister side Strasbourg before he had proven himself to be worthy of such a significant job, BlueCo sent Chelsea’s season spiraling out of control and fans have had enough. The appointment of Alonso must bring about organizational changes upstairs or next year is going to turn sour very quickly.

Honorable Mentions: Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho, Liam Delap, Cole Palmer

Chelsea 2025–26 Most Appearances

Player Total Appearances Premier League Cups Enzo Fernández 54 36 18 Pedro Neto 52 34 18 Robert Sánchez 50 35 15 Moisés Caicedo 50 33 17 João Pedro 50 35 15 Marc Cucurella 50 34 16

Chelsea 2025–26 Top Scorers

Player Total Goals Premier League Cups João Pedro 20 15 5 Enzo Fernández 15 10 5 Cole Palmer 11 10 1 Pedro Neto 10 5 5 Alejandro Garnacho 8 1 7 Estêvão 8 2 6

Chelsea 2025–26 Record in All Competitions

Competition Finish Premier League 10th Champions League Round of 16 FA Cup Final Carabao Cup Semifinal

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